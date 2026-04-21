Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4h

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen

1h￼

The US has used approximately 45% of its precision-attack missiles, 50% of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors, and nearly 50% of its Patriot air defense missiles.

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Texas Khaan
3h

The responsible parties, they need to be held accountable for the devastation they have caused. THEY must pay the price, not just the loss of their freedom and wealth, the only just punishment is execution.

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