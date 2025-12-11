I’ve been quoting Luke Gromen a fair bit lately. Gromen cites a financial analyst named Louis-Vincent Gave for much of his own analysis with regard to the titanic struggle between the Anglo-Zionist Empire and BRICS. Gave is part of Gavekal, a financial service company based in Hong Kong, and you can read up on Gavekal at the link. We’ll get to Gave shortly.

Now, Gromen’s views on the position Trump finds himself in boils down to something like this. The US, due to its massive debt, finds itself needing to make a binary choice: Either concede AI dominance to China or reshore America’s industrial base. Gromen says that either choice may be possible, arguably so, but not both simultaneously. It’s like double entry bookkeeping, says Gromen, due to the massive debt. Yet Trump either doesn’t understand this dilemma or is in denial—he wants to have it all:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen Dec 10￼ The theme of our conversation on this Monetary Matters pod with @JackFarley was this scene in “The Notebook”: “What...do...you...WANT?” [Reshore/win the AI race v. China or maintain the real value of the UST market - can’t do both.] Thank you for having me on again Jack! ￼Nico @_tradernico￼ Wait, but isn’t the real debate whether we even need to choose? Japan ran twin deficits for decades with a strong bond market. What if the binary you’re presenting only exists because of how we’re financing the race, not the race itself? Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ Japan did not run twin deficits though. They ran fiscal deficit but trade surplus, & a massive current account surplus. And Japan’s Net Int’l Investment Position was +60% of GDP, v. US’s NIIP at -85% of GDP. And Japan funded internally, whereas US funds externally. Fred Garvin @SchnapsideeG￼ The real question is this: Bessent knows all of this, so what’s his real plan? Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ Yes he does know it, i am certain of it.

As I understand this, reshoring industry would require the US to decouple from China, but that would cause a massive shock to the US economy because of our current dependency. China actually did something like that, as a result of Trump’s trade war that began back in 2018—but they didn’t start out from a position of deep dependency. The difference is/was that China’s system of government was able to adjust, despite the shock. But can the US system do the same? The girl in the image below is describing what happened in China, with the suggestion that the same could happen in the US if it tries to decouple from China (i.e., “de-Sinify”). Be aware, Trump has begun attempting to introduce “industrial policy” into the US system via the US government taking a stake in what he regards as vital enterprises and/or industrial sectors. But the question remains, does the US possess the institutions, as China seemingly does, to pull off the kind of pivot we’re talking about—and is that pivot even possible?

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen Dec 9￼ De-coupling from China requires the US to choose to sacrifice either the UST market or the USD; this is not an opinion, it is a double-entry bookkeeping identity.

Trump still seems to equate the stock market with the economy—that’s what he’s trying to sell to the middle class.

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward 1h￼ Anyone with a brain advising the President?

You can hear an hour and a half worth of Gromen explaining his argument with Jack Farley here—and I welcome comments on what he has to say, especially if I’ve misunderstood what’s being said:

“Mother Of All Crises” | Luke Gromen on America’s Choice Between AI Dominance and Real Value of Treasury Market Luke Gromen of Forrest For The Trees argues that the US is facing the “Mother of All Crises”: a forced choice between losing the AI race to China or destroying the US Treasury market. In this deep dive, we cover why the electrical grid is the ultimate bottleneck, why Bitcoin is flashing a warning signal for 2026, and the mathematical path to $15,000 gold. Recorded December 1, 2025.

OK, now we pivot to Gave. A good lead in is this exchange based on the above:

Brian McCarthy @briangobosox￼ This is a false dichotomy. By putting a tariff wall around China and stopping transshipments, the rest of the world could rebuild critical industries through market-based mechanisms rather than industrial planning. Unfortunately, Trump appears to have mucked it up. Louis-Vincent Gave @gave_vincent￼ Maybe you missed the part where the Raytheon and Ford CEOs say that without Chinese magnets and rare earths they have to shut down production?

This lengthy article by Gave is dated December 9, 2025—just off the press.

Gave begins by restating a thesis that he has maintained in the past:

[Trump’s] 2018 US semiconductor embargo against China changed the world. The age of cooperation and globalization was over. Instead, the semi-embargo marked the start of the Clash of Empires.

Gave then launches into an analogy based on boxing:

1) Rope-a-dope With the 2018 embargo, the US essentially punched China on the nose. At the time, China had little choice but to take the punch. Take the punch and prepare its own economy for a future in which it would be less vulnerable to further US embargoes.

And that’s exactly what the Chinese did. What they did was capture the massive savings of Chinese society and redirect it away from real estate and redirect it solely to de-Westernizing supply chains. Returning to the boxing analogy,

Essentially, for seven long years China went on a diet, and went to the CrossFit gym. And as all of China’s savings were captured—through tighter capital controls, the suspension of IPOs, and the concentration of bank lending—and redirected towards China’s industrial supply chains, returns for investors were dreadful. The capital markets serving the world’s second largest economy became “uninvestible.”

In a way you could compare this war on China via a trade embargo to the war on Russia that Trump was also preparing at the same time through the Ukraine proxy. The war on Russia has made Russia immensely more powerful both economically and militarily. By the same token, the trade war on China has made China immensely more powerful.

In 2025, Trump thought he’d pick up where he left off:

When Donald Trump came back to power in 2025, he was clearly angry. So angry that this time around, Trump did not confine his punches just to China. Europe got a shiner. Mexico, India, Brazil and Vietnam all got gut-punched. Even Canada—unused to getting hit—got a taste of blood in its mouth. US foreign policy suddenly looked like a bar scene in which the six foot six inch big drunk guy was throwing punches around at anyone who might get close. This is when China, which had spent the past seven years getting toned, showed up and essentially said: “Gloves off. If you want a fight, let’s go. You tariff me, then I will tariff you. You embargo me, then I will embargo you. Meet me outside.” And the US backed down (see What Next For US-China Relations?). The US backed down because without Chinese rare earths, the US weapons industry would essentially shut down. Or at the very least, it would struggle to help allies such as Israel or Ukraine stay replenished at a time of war.

And not just military related industries—the auto industry would have had to shut down, too. Good thing Trump had one of his famous “great relationships” with Xi: “He likes me and I like him.”

In short, seven years ago, the US launched a supply-chain war against China. China’s response was to de-Westernize its supply chain, at great cost to its investor base, to economic growth, to domestic consumption and even to its birth rate … Meanwhile, over the same period, the US did absolutely nothing to de-Sinify its own supply chain. While China hit the gym, the US partied. And partied hard: US budget deficits expanded, but pretty much just funded expansions in social benefits—social security, Medicare and Medicaid. Between 2018 and 2025, US government debt increased from US$21trn to US$38.4trn. However, none of the US$17trn or so increase in debt went into building new Hoover dams, new Tennessee Valley Authorities, new interstate highways or new railroads.

China was playing rope a dope:

like Muhammad Ali, the Chinese leadership was just waiting for the right time to strike. And that time essentially came with the release of DeepSeek’s AI models (see Another Sputnik Moment). DeepSeek and then Qwen showed the Chinese leadership, and the world, that China could be competitive at the very pinnacle of technology, in artificial intelligence, in spite of the US embargo. To a large extent, DeepSeek defanged US sanctions. This, in turn, allowed China to fight back. And so, after partying for the past seven years, the US now faces a choice. One path is to follow the trail blazed by China and embrace industrial policy in an attempt to de-Sinify its supply chains. This would mean redirecting capital from areas of high returns such as tech and into shipping (see Soon We’ll Be Shipbuilding), rare earths (see The Rare Earths Tussle Continues and Rare Earth Dominance), aluminum etc. As in China, this would likely mean much greater government interference in the way companies are run (remember the Chinese tech crackdown?). A development the market is unlikely to cheer. The other option is to make nice with China.

Gave then turns to the first alternative: Can the US embrace industrial policy in an attempt to de-Sinify? Again, it’s all a bit reminiscent of how the war on Russia has gone:

The US has spent the past decade demonizing China and making it out to be a major threat to the US way of life. Now, having achieved its goal, the US is recoiling in horror because, instead of imploding as predicted by the army of China perma-bears, China, through its massive efforts and sacrifices, has essentially taken over every single important industrial supply chain.

Is the US ready for that sort of competition. My guess? Not until things really go downhill. And, in any event, the Anglo-Zionist elite are probably not ready for what would be involved:

If US policymakers really are serious about de-Sinifying supply chains, will America’s elites accept the redeployment of capital into activities with lower returns on invested capital, and that in consequence the stock market will struggle and the US dollar roll over? The answer to the last question seems most obvious: no! With US equity market capitalization now more than twice the value of US GDP, it could be argued that maintaining stable equity prices is now essential to keeping US economic growth on track

But, turning to the second alternative, can the US learn to “play nice” with China? Well, remember, when we say “US” we mean the Anglo-Zionist Empire. We’re talking about a globally aggressive empire going up against civilizational empires: Russia and China. Pride is very important for civilizational empires. As also for Trump—who was knocked to the canvas by Xi. Moreover, thanks to our trade war on China, the fit just doesn’t seem to be there. True, Xi threw a bone to Trump when Trump pleaded with China to please by some Nvidia chips—but it was only a bone, not a nice big enchilada. China isn’t about to return to dependence on US tech after winning this round. And about the fit:

China cannot buy what it wants from the US , either because the US will not allow the sales (high-end semiconductors), or because the US struggles to produce the goods (Boeing planes).

The US can no longer buy what it really wants from China (rare earths, magnets).

The US won’t allow China to sell what China really wants to sell in the US (higher value added goods such as cars, telecom switches, tractors, earth moving equipment, trains, nuclear power plants), even if US consumers would actually love these goods, and even need them. For example, can US farmers remain globally competitive if everyone else drives cheap tractors and they do not?

What the US really wants to sell to China (soybeans, liquefied natural gas), China can generally get elsewhere (Russia, Brazil, Colombia) for less money and with greater reliability.

Expect a rocky road ahead.