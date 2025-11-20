Meaning In History

Manul
1h

On Trump’s poor FP polling, this headline summarizes his problem:

“Qatar Warns Gaza Ceasefire On Brink Of Collapse After 24 Hours Of Israeli Strikes”

Is there a ceasefire if one side continues to bomb?

Doubtless Trump wants an Ukraine/Russia deal so he can claim to have ended 9 (or is it 11?) wars and be in the running for a Peace Prize.

Trump is sinking for the very reasons many on this forum said would be a problem for him. He must immediately end the wars and focus on domestic issues. Yet most of his energy seems to be expended on starting and maintaining wars and imposing tariffs.

His diehard magaturds are still with him … for now.

Mark Wauck
18m

Danielle DiMartino Booth @DiMartinoBooth

1h￼

"Small businesses are no longer profitable right now. Truflation came out this morning… is at 2.41%. The main drivers are food and electricity. These are two things over which the Fed has no control."

