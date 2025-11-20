As if on cue …

Yesterday we were discussing the relentless puffery, gaslighting, and outright lies emanating from Trump, Bessent, and others in the regime. It’s likely worse than that—there may be serious and deliberate malfeasance. Ask yourself: Why is this happening?

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 1h BREAKING: The S&P 500 falls nearly -2.5% in 80 minutes and turns negative on the day as crypto collapses.

And that came after the insanely good Nvidia hype of yesterday. It isn’t that hard to figure this out, even for non-financial types like me. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) just released their September stats—48 days late. It also announced that there won’t be any October stats and the November stats won’t be out until December 16—after the Fed meeting. The Fed will be flying blind, and so will investors.

Some people think this is part of the plan—endless puffery while hiding the ball.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 47m￼ BREAKING: The S&P 500 has now erased -$1.5 trillion in market cap between 10:40 AM ET and 12:20 PM ET. That’s -$15 billion PER MINUTE for 100 minutes straight. The craziest part? There hasn’t been a single material headline yet.

It’s almost as if investors don’t believe, don’t trust, this regime. And ordinary Americans aren’t buying into the Trump/Bessent snake oil routine, either. Fox News has the gory details. Americans see Trump’s economy as more of the Biden economy:

Trump’s approval rating is only 40%—and, tellingly, only 1% were undecided on that. Trump’s polarizing shtick has backfired, but he can’t seem to let go of it. In fact, the Fox poll shows that the only issues on which Trump enjoys a positive rating are those related to immigration and the border. He’s underwater on everything else. The economy, inflation, tariffs, foreign policy, you name it. And the real hurt from the tariffs is just starting to really kick in. Let’s take a glance at just a few out takes from the poll (h/t to my lovely research assistant):

Obviously, nobody’s fooled by the claim of no inflation—nonsense like that only destroys trust: “voters say by a 31-point margin that Trump’s economic policies have hurt rather than helped them,” and here’s why:

Now, in this next graph I want you to focus on foreign policy:

Obviously, Trump’s not fooling most of the people with the “peace president” BS—not on Gaza, not on anything else. On the other hand, you might say that his FP numbers are at least less bad than some of the others. But consider this. Trump is obviously on the verge of multiple wars—Venezuela, Iran, maybe some others. This degree of negativity on job performance in general, including on FP, is a very dangerous launching pad for new wars. Americans are likely to suspect that any new wars will have been undertaken to distract their attention from what matters most to them. And with that in mind, the extremely negative Econ and Tariff ratings also play into FP—it’s a war, a Trade War, that has led to all this.

And by the way, for a good roundup on the current state of affairs in Ukraine, check out MoA today:

MoA focuses on two main things. First, the rapid collapse of Ukraine’s Zaporozhye front—which opens the roads across open country to the Dnieper River and the major cities of Zaporozhye and Dniepropetrovsk. It also threatens a massive cauldron in that region that could extend to the entire Donbass front. Second, the political chaos that is engulfing the illegitimate Zelensky regime. All this is in the context of reports of yet another Trump “peace” plan. As we indicated yesterday, the smart money is mostly viewing Trump’s latest ploy as DOA, another distraction stunt. MoA’s articles give a good idea of why the DOA verdict is gaining traction. There doesn’t seem to be much in this for Russia. Tellingly, none of the accounts I’ve seen mention the one thing that could make a difference to Russia—an end to all sanctions.

Let’s pivot back to the economy. This summary of what lies ahead is worth pondering:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 4h￼ Bad news is now “good news” for stocks: As the US unemployment rate surges to 4.4%, its highest in 4 years, stock market futures are surging. Why is this happening? The reality is that the Fed is being forced to cut interest rates into one of the strongest stock markets of all time. Because, even as the AI Revolution takes off and the Magnificent 7 exceeds $20 TRILLION in market cap, Americans are struggling. The labor market is weak, affordability is at record lows, and over 60% of Americans believe we are in a recession. This is exactly why we continue to reiterate: “own assets or be left behind.” As the Fed cuts rates to save Main Street, Wall Street will skyrocket as the Fed adds fuel to a roaring fire. We have two economies in the US: asset owners and non-asset owners. The US wealth gap will hit unprecedented levels.

Ed Dowd reflects on the last few years:

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward￼ I am thinking of writing a fiction novel where global governments, facing unsustainable pension obligations, poisoned their populations with a “pandemic” vaccine then built an AI digital prison to corral the rest. Guaranteed best seller! 9:24 PM · Nov 19, 2025

Personally, I really like historical fiction.