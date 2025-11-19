I’ll be presenting another Sean Foo transcript down below. He gets a lot right, including his take on the Saudi show at the White House. I was telling my wife yesterday that that charade simply showed who has the leverage—and it’s not Trump. Foo explains that today.

But beyond that, the non-stop gaslighting by Trump—not to say, outright lying—leads to the speculation that we’re in the middle of a bubble regime. Here’s what I mean. We have a “peace president”. He’s constantly making peace, when he’s not supporting genocide, greenlighting sneak attacks, threatening resource rich countries, falling flat on his face in his dealings with Russia. We also have the best economy—ever. Never mind that the jobs numbers are being hidden until near January—September’s numbers will be out this week, but October’s have been canceled and November’s numbers won’t be out till the end of December. Then there are the constant claims of billions and even trillions of foreign money flowing into the US economy—except that there are no solid commitments that you could take to a bank and get a loan on. And the 800 lb. gorilla in the world economy, China, and the 800 lb. resource giant, Russia—neither are playing ball.

The gaslighting is intended to keep the bubble going. But to what purpose? Possibly to somehow get the regime past the 2026 midterms—because another impeachment seems a cert if the Dems take the House. Or, as it seems, somehow back into a House majority. Our two-party “system” is a shambles. Another scenario—but it’s all related—is to keep the AI bubble inflated long enough to finally get snooker the rest of the world into sending those trillions of direct investment to bail us out. So Trump—on a virtually daily basis—trots out some new triumph, some new and ever more outlandish claim. Yesterday it was peace in Gaza—where the killing continues. There was also the trillion dollar deal with KSA’s MBS—the wonderful guy who had that journalist chainsawed into pieces in the Saudi embassy in Turkiye. In fairness, says Trump, “that journalist was very unpopular with a lot of people,” not just MBS. Today we’re being told of imminent peace with Russia, although an imminent collapse of the criminal cabal in Kiev seems more likely. It seems to be a constant drumbeat of puffery—if that makes sense—to keep the bubble inflated.

Now, many commenters here and elsewhere have been pointing out that the US grid simply can’t provide the electricity needed to support the AI data centers that the AI bubble is promising to bring online—sometime or other. So today we heard this (and, again, Foo is on top of this—tying it into the Saudi deal, below):

“This Is A National Emergency” - US Govt To Buy 10 Large, New Nuclear Reactors Hot on the heels of news that it will invest “hundreds of billions” in loans to the nuclear power industry, including one already disbursed loan for $1BN to restart Three Mile Island, Bloomberg reported that the US government also plans to buy and own as many as 10 new, large nuclear reactors that could be paid for using Japan’s $550BN funding pledge, part of the Trump admin’s existential push to meet surging demand for electricity The Energy Department’s chief of staff, Carl Coe, made comments today detailing the unusual arrangement related to the $550 billion in funding for US projects announced by Japan, Bloomberg reports. “The role of having the government involved in private markets is sacrosanct — you just don’t do it,” Coe said at an energy conference hosted by the Tennessee Advanced Energy Business Council. “But this is a national emergency.” The announcement sparked speculation which companies would benefit from the federal government’s upcoming purchases, which as we said yesterday, would amount to a flood of capital for the nuclear sector.

Problem: This will take years. And years. What happens in the meantime? And about that Japanese backing—Japan has its own problems:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ The Japanese Yen is collapsing: It’s now down to its weakest level against the US Dollar since January 15th. All as Japanese government bond yields surge to record highs. Stimulus will NOT fix your economic problems. 12:33 PM · Nov 19, 2025

The Nvidia earnings report is out in a couple of hours. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is madly stroking Trump’s ego:

Also—and Foo will have a few things to say about this, too:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ BREAKING: Elon Musk and Jensen Huang announce that xAI and Saudi Arabia are working on a 500 megawatt project with Nvidia, $NVDA. Jensen Huang says Nvidia is working with Saudi Arabia to build “supercomputers.”

And furthermore:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ BREAKING: President Trump says $270 billion worth of agreements are being signed with “dozens of companies” today.

Best economy—evah! But, woops …

BREAKING: The US Labor Department announces that it is CANCELLING the October jobs report.

Coincidence?

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter What is driving massive job cuts in the US? US-based employers have announced 1,099,500 job cuts in the first 10 months of 2025, the 2nd-highest since 2009.

First ten months? That’s October, isn’t it?

20.9% of those layoffs were driven by “unfavorable” market and economic conditions. 7.0% of job cuts were made to reduce costs, while 4.4% were as result of AI. In October alone, US companies announced 153,074 job cuts, the worst October in 22 years. 32.9% of October’s cuts were due to cost-cutting, 20.3% due to AI, and 13.8% due to market and economic conditions. AI automation is only part of the narrative for layoffs.

And we so wanted to wallow in more good news.

Here we go, and keep in mind the concept of a bubble regime:

U.S. Bubble Collapse Goes GLOBAL As Trump Just Demanded Saudi $1 Trillion Lifeline The US bubble is starting to deflate. As we’ve said many times, the valuations just don’t make sense. It’s one big circular trade where tech companies invest amongst themselves and then hype up the “news.” The story has to be hot. Everyone needs to have a good time and Trump needs to keep the tariff money flowing in. But more importantly, Wall Street needs to be in on it as well. Everyone needs to be cheering. But what are we seeing? US stocks getting clobbered. The S&P is down by over 1%. The NASDAQ is down by 1.5%, hitting the lowest level since October. The slow decline is rolling on. The big fear is if this will escalate towards an avalanche. The US economy is hyper financialized, guys. And that means money and credit needs to keep circulating around. The AI bubble needs a constant feed of money to make it inflate bigger and bigger. It’s just like the ‘08 housing collapse. Nothing must go wrong. But Wall Street is starting to revolt. Some of the big banks, they just aren’t buying the hype. They know this entire AI dream is built on shaky ground. According to JP Morgan, US AI valuations are due for reassessment. Here’s the interesting part. To justify current valuations, AI has to be more productive. US AI is just not that useful yet. Yes, you have wonderful chat bots like GBT and Google search. They have an AI summary of everything. But the market needs something more to justify this insane stock prices. This is where the entire industry put the cart before the horse. The true power of AI is unleashed when you pair it with industry. But, as we know, the US lacks a solid industrial base. Since Trump’s tariffs it’s only been contracting. Costs are just too high and domestic demand is failing. … To truly scale AI and its productivity, you need to play the export game, and that means equipping your plants, your factories, and manufacturing base with AI. So, we see the big disconnect here. I don’t need to pull up a valuation chart to show you how insane things have become. The issue here is the usefulness of AI compared to how much money is being poured in. Pure and simple. Even Jensen admitted how important an industrial base is. China’s manufacturing base isn’t just a platform to push out global exports--It’s a big driver for robotics and AI tech of the future Jensen Huang: China is in a very special place because you have three things. One, you have excellent AI technology already, as I mentioned before. Second, you are extremely good at mechanical and electrical things--it’s called megatronics. China is very good at that. And then third thing is you have a very large manufacturing base to hire those robots. And so these three conditions are very unique in China. But how severe is the US AI bubble getting? We just need to look at a few examples. You’ll realize everyone is simply doubling down to prevent an implosion from happening. However, cracks are already showing here. This headline says it all. Oracle’s 300 billion Open AI deal is now valued at minus $74 billion. ... Oracle stock price had collapsed by over 8% even before the open AI announcement. We are now at the levels before even the commitment was made. … What if China catches up in the interim? That’s what everyone is thinking. The entire US gamble is boiling down to a game of financial attrition and it’s not looking good. China has a way more sustainable model, and because of Oracle’s debt and their borrowing costs, they are cash flow negative. ... Just your garden variety recession could wreak extreme havoc here. … Now, I’m not saying that Oracle is the next Lehman, but it’s important to identify the giants with shaky foundations. They are the canary in this coal mine of leverage. The risk just keeps on building. ... It’s all or nothing. Double or nothing. … This is how ridiculous AI investments are getting in the US. Nvidia, Microsoft, and Entropic just announced new multibillion dollar AI deals but, in reality, it’s musical chairs investing. Just listen to the details here. … It sounds like the money is going around in one circle and a balance most probably is coming from that. So this sounds like big momentum flowing into the US tech but, come on, is it really? If it’s fresh funds from the US government or, say, global industries, then perhaps it’s genuine demand. But this situation is simply bizarre. Nothing must go wrong and the music must still keep playing or we could see a huge collapse in confidence. Left unchecked, this will be the greatest bubble in the history of mankind. According to McKenzie, AI infrastructure alone will require $5.2 trillion by the end of 2030. And if we get to the crazy bull scenario, it might hit nearly $8 trillion. Considering the amount of energy needed, the amount could be more. US infrastructure has to be repaired in conjunction with new power generation plants. It’s a must at this point. Let’s not forget replacing the old chips with the new. The chips in the data centers today probably have a shelf life of 3 to 5 years max, maybe 7 years. You’ll have to upgrade them eventually, right? That means even more Capex spending from the big boys. Once again, I am not dissing the AI race for nothing. We all know it’s going to be big. We all know it’s going to be gamechanging. The issue is how things are going on at warp speed. The majority of this funding will be fueled by debt and borrowing. And that means crowding out US capital markets. Companies and other sectors looking to borrow money will face a funding squeeze. A fancy term for saying money will be more expensive and that’s gonna push them to the brink. Hyperscalers in the US sold over 120 billion worth of dollar notes this year. That’s five times more than the average over the last half decade. It’s an incredible amount of money getting sucked out of the economy. As a result, smaller companies in the US are about to face a drought. Junk yields are rising and are now at a three-month high. Smaller companies that need funding are borrowing well above 10%. This is insane. The underlying economy is rotting while AI tech is shining--at least for now. And perhaps this is why the administration is so desperate for money. As we know MBS, the Saudi prince, is in Washington. And there’s a lot of chatter about investment deals. You can tell that Trump really loves MBS and he’s banking on the Saudis to save the US economy. Trump: And Trump doesn’t give a fist bump. I grabbed that hand. I don’t give a hell where that hand’s been. I grabbed that hand. And today I said, “Any way you can up that?” And he said, “I am going to up that to $1 trillion.” So he’s investing $1 trillion into the United States.

Like a drowning man?

Now, we know Trump’s relationship with MBS is warmer than Biden. That I can believe. But getting $1 trillion dollars in investment money? Really? That’s almost the entire Saudi GDP in a year. Now, of course, the money will be plowed back into US AI chips and data centers, but that amount is just a pledge, like the rest of the trade deals. There’s nothing concrete on the table. It is not guaranteed. And getting Saudi money won’t be easy for Trump. MBS has leverage in this negotiation and he kinda knows it. The biggest weakness of the US ecosystem is really obvious and it all has to do with power generation. Getting the Capex isn’t a problem yet. Getting OPEX or operating expenditure down, that is the big crisis. MBS has only promised to spend $50 billion on semiconductors in the short term. Still a lot of money, and Nvidia needs the revenue, but the prince definitely wants something else in return. He wants to pivot the Saudi economy away from just oil and gas. So, he’s dangling the promise of cheap energy to power data centers. By 2034, he’ll supply enough energy to build out 6.6 gigawatt of computing capacity. All the US needs to do is shift the centers to Saudi Arabia. To be sure, this is a very tempting lure. The US just doesn’t have cheap energy to power their data centers sustainably. Given enough time, they will lose out to the Chinese for sure. Yes, relying on the Saudis for cheap energy might work, but it means constructing hundreds of billions of dollars in data centers all the way in the Middle East. Not a very stable region to be sure. That also means a ton of taxpayer dollars flowing to Saudi Arabia and creating local jobs there. It essentially goes against America First, especially amongst his voter base. So Trump is going to have to choose. Is winning the AI race much more important than jobs in the US? And to what extent will he push the US economy in order to compete against China?

Next, the tell that the Saudis have leverage and know it. Because Trump is desperate for money.