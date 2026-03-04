Supposedly we’re about to see the Big Wave, after four days of war, the big push to force Iran to capitulate. And I believe that. The Anglo-Zionist forces are hoping that an escalatory crescendo of atrocities will bring the war to an end before their own defensive resources are exhausted and they are left defenseless when Iran rolls out its heavy missiles. The news is full of stories of dwindling supplies of missile interceptors, of Iran taking out large numbers of recon drones and even several THAAD batteries.

Of all media outlets, it’s the Daily Telegraph that sets the tone for the indiscriminate nature of the Anglo-Zionist onslaught, aimed especially at Teheran. The indiscriminate nature of the onslaught speaks to a realization that this war cannot be won militarily within the needed time frame, and so they can now only hope to win it by terrorist means—the Anglo-Zionist compulsion to brutality and atrocity:

Owen Jones @owenjonesjourno￼ Wow. This is the right-wing, pro-war Daily Telegraph. The opening paragraph?: “American and Israeli aircraft bombed hospitals, residential buildings and schools across Tehran on Tuesday in what residents described as “an apocalypse”.”

Christopher Helali @ChrisHelali 1h ￼Intense Epstein Coalition bombing in Tehran

Another telltale sign that all is not well is that the Dems appear to be uniting around an anti-war narrative—this after briefings from Little Marco. Trump is telling tall tales with his usual aplomb, but Marco is clearly panicky. Obviously Rubio must have had a hard time answering questions in the briefings to Congress—the Dems can tell there’s no real plan. Plus, the Dems are getting their polling results. Put the two together, and they see anti-war as safe. And politically advantageous.

It all adds up to a desperate need to end the war—hopefully before the Congressional vote on Thursday. Or to be able to show enough progress to hold the GOP majority together.

Richard @ricwe123￼ Up to this point, the Iranians have been deliberately sending out their outdated missiles and cheap drones as disposable decoys, fully aware they were expendable, just to bleed US and Israeli air defenses dry. And that strategy worked. Now they’re dropping the pretense. They’re moving on to their more sophisticated ballistic missiles and advanced drones, raising the stakes and tightening the pressure. Interceptor stockpiles are already running dangerously low, and the strain is hitting the United States, Israel, and their allies really hard.

Shameless plagiarism—but it suggests regime uneasiness about growing political opposition to Trump’s personal war:

Polymarket @Polymarket￼ JUST IN: White House officials clarify Operation Epic Fury isn’t a war, but a special “combat operation”

komoro @komorodragon￼ I heard this before

The Kremlin @The_Kremlin The most painful Iranian mass farewell. Does it occur to the United States that every pain they cause, generations like this kid will grow hating the United States for reasons that could have been avoided.

This next is interesting. If true—I haven’t seen other confirmation—it may help explain the effectiveness of Iran’s drones at this relatively early stage of the war. I’ve been struck by the number of successful long range Iranian drone strikes being reported: