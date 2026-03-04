The Big Wave--Where Will It Break?
Supposedly we’re about to see the Big Wave, after four days of war, the big push to force Iran to capitulate. And I believe that. The Anglo-Zionist forces are hoping that an escalatory crescendo of atrocities will bring the war to an end before their own defensive resources are exhausted and they are left defenseless when Iran rolls out its heavy missiles. The news is full of stories of dwindling supplies of missile interceptors, of Iran taking out large numbers of recon drones and even several THAAD batteries.
Of all media outlets, it’s the Daily Telegraph that sets the tone for the indiscriminate nature of the Anglo-Zionist onslaught, aimed especially at Teheran. The indiscriminate nature of the onslaught speaks to a realization that this war cannot be won militarily within the needed time frame, and so they can now only hope to win it by terrorist means—the Anglo-Zionist compulsion to brutality and atrocity:
“American and Israeli aircraft bombed hospitals, residential buildings and schools across Tehran on Tuesday in what residents described as “an apocalypse”.”
Another telltale sign that all is not well is that the Dems appear to be uniting around an anti-war narrative—this after briefings from Little Marco. Trump is telling tall tales with his usual aplomb, but Marco is clearly panicky. Obviously Rubio must have had a hard time answering questions in the briefings to Congress—the Dems can tell there’s no real plan. Plus, the Dems are getting their polling results. Put the two together, and they see anti-war as safe. And politically advantageous.
It all adds up to a desperate need to end the war—hopefully before the Congressional vote on Thursday. Or to be able to show enough progress to hold the GOP majority together.
Up to this point, the Iranians have been deliberately sending out their outdated missiles and cheap drones as disposable decoys, fully aware they were expendable, just to bleed US and Israeli air defenses dry.
And that strategy worked.
Now they’re dropping the pretense. They’re moving on to their more sophisticated ballistic missiles and advanced drones, raising the stakes and tightening the pressure.
Interceptor stockpiles are already running dangerously low, and the strain is hitting the United States, Israel, and their allies really hard.
Shameless plagiarism—but it suggests regime uneasiness about growing political opposition to Trump’s personal war:
JUST IN: White House officials clarify Operation Epic Fury isn’t a war, but a special “combat operation”
I heard this before
The most painful Iranian mass farewell.
Does it occur to the United States that every pain they cause, generations like this kid will grow hating the United States for reasons that could have been avoided.
This next is interesting. If true—I haven’t seen other confirmation—it may help explain the effectiveness of Iran’s drones at this relatively early stage of the war. I’ve been struck by the number of successful long range Iranian drone strikes being reported:
￼￼￼ Russian Tech + Iranian Drones = Bad News for the Epstein Coalition
A Russian Kometa-M navigation receiver, has been found in the wreckage of an Iranian Shahed-136 drone that struck the British airbase in Cyprus.
This is a massive revelation.
The Kometa-M is used on Russian drones and cruise missiles currently striking Ukraine. Finding it inside an Iranian drone hitting a NATO base means the technology pipeline between Moscow and Tehran is running both ways.
For years, Iran shipped Shahed drones to Russia for use in Ukraine. Now Russia is returning the favor and embedding its most advanced anti-jamming navigation technology into Iranian weapons hitting Western targets.
This means:
→ Iran’s drones can resist NATO electronic warfare systems designed to knock them off course
→ EA-18G Growlers and other jammers may be less effective than assumed
→ Every Shahed in Iran’s arsenal may now carry Russian hardened guidance
The West sanctioned both countries and pushed them into each other’s arms. Now Russian tech is inside Iranian drones hitting British bases.
https://garymarcus.substack.com/p/is-ai-already-killing-people-by-accident
The school that got hit on Saturday might be the result of AI use by the military.
Listening to a Rachel Blevins interview with Ben Swann. Mr. Swann said Iran has enough missiles to keep up this level of bombardment for 60-90 days. There's no way that the US has enough interceptors to keep up with this kind of bombardment for that long.
LEGALLY BLIND THUS CAPS
WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS ONE?
BY: ISRAEL SHAMIRTrump’s diplomatic pause before commencing hostilities? There is a reason; quite shameful, but true. Trump and his superior, Bibi Netanyahu, were guided by Kabbalah magic. They agreed to carry out this historic attack on a particularly auspicious date in the Jewish calendar, called Remembrance Shabbat, the last Saturday before the feast of Purim. The facts are overwhelmingly clear: International Jewry decreed the attack day and the US military jumped like obedient dogs to a Jewish whistle.
Wikipedia describes Remembrance Shabbat as follows:
Sabbath [of] remembrance’ or Shabbat Zachor (Hebrew: שבת זכור) is the Shabbat immediately preceding Purim. Deuteronomy 25:17-19 (at the end of Parasha Ki Teitzei), describing the attack on the Jews by Amalek, is recounted. There is a tradition from the Talmud (understood to be implied in the Megillah itself) that Haman, the antagonist of the Purim story, was descended from Amalek. The portion that is read includes a commandment to remember the attack by Amalek, and therefore at this public reading both men and women make a special effort to hear the reading.
https://www.unz.com/ishamir/the-purim-war-against-iran/?utm_source=email&utm_campaign=ishamir
