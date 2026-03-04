Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nutmeg's avatar
Nutmeg
3h

https://garymarcus.substack.com/p/is-ai-already-killing-people-by-accident

The school that got hit on Saturday might be the result of AI use by the military.

Listening to a Rachel Blevins interview with Ben Swann. Mr. Swann said Iran has enough missiles to keep up this level of bombardment for 60-90 days. There's no way that the US has enough interceptors to keep up with this kind of bombardment for that long.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Annie Johnson's avatar
Annie Johnson
3h

LEGALLY BLIND THUS CAPS

WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS ONE?

BY: ISRAEL SHAMIRTrump’s diplomatic pause before commencing hostilities? There is a reason; quite shameful, but true. Trump and his superior, Bibi Netanyahu, were guided by Kabbalah magic. They agreed to carry out this historic attack on a particularly auspicious date in the Jewish calendar, called Remembrance Shabbat, the last Saturday before the feast of Purim. The facts are overwhelmingly clear: International Jewry decreed the attack day and the US military jumped like obedient dogs to a Jewish whistle.

Wikipedia describes Remembrance Shabbat as follows:

Sabbath [of] remembrance’ or Shabbat Zachor (Hebrew: שבת זכור) is the Shabbat immediately preceding Purim. Deuteronomy 25:17-19 (at the end of Parasha Ki Teitzei), describing the attack on the Jews by Amalek, is recounted. There is a tradition from the Talmud (understood to be implied in the Megillah itself) that Haman, the antagonist of the Purim story, was descended from Amalek. The portion that is read includes a commandment to remember the attack by Amalek, and therefore at this public reading both men and women make a special effort to hear the reading.

https://www.unz.com/ishamir/the-purim-war-against-iran/?utm_source=email&utm_campaign=ishamir

END OF PAGE

Reply
Share
2 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture