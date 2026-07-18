Yesterday while listening to Larry Wilkerson I heard him mention the tremendous advantage that Iran now enjoys due to their adoption of China’s BeiDou navigation system—after ditching the US controlled GPS. Wilkerson, correctly, attributed the startlingly high precision of Iran’s missile strikes on US bases and military installations to Iran’s use of BeiDou.

This is a development that I’ve mentioned several times in the past, going back to nearly two weeks before the latest war began with Trump’s infamous sneak attack. Recall that Iran was still using the US controlled GPS during the 12 Day War of June, 2025. That changed after Iran learned the hard way that they should accept the proffered hand of aid offered by both China and Russia. They switched to BeiDou.

Thus, in the runup to the latest war I was writing about the potential game changing development that Iran’s switch to BeiDou entailed. On Feb 6, 2026, I wrote:

Iran has recently completed its switch to the Chinese BeiDou satellite navigation system. FYI, as long ago as 2022, the assessment of experts was that “GPS’s capabilities are now substantially inferior to those of China’s BeiDou."

I also extensively quoted Patty Marins regarding the Iranian switch to BeiDou. For example, on Feb 10, 2026:

Yes, I’m raising the hypothesis that the Chinese are giving Iran something similar to what they gave Pakistan in the last conflict with India, even though they deny it. The Chinese support obviously goes beyond radars, which they know were easy targets last June. Those flights from China to Iran in the last two months, sometimes multiple times a day, didn’t have the capacity to carry anti-aircraft batteries, but they certainly had the capacity to carry a lot of integration equipment, including for ground BeiDou stations. It seems to me that after Iran migrated almost its entire arsenal to BeiDou and acquired more Chinese radars, they are either already operating or planning to operate something similar to Pakistan’s Link 17. If this happens, it would mean the Chinese are directly involved in target acquisition for the Iranians, completely preventing the kind of blackout that occurred last June. That would be a game-changer almost impossible to overcome at this moment. Iran’s C4ISR capabilities have received major investment in the last seven months, and China’s release of photos of U.S. bases clearly shows they intend to supply Iran with as much intelligence as possible.

Then, ten days before Trump’s Feb 28, 2026, sneak attack on Iran, I wrote about the naval exercises that Russia and China were conducting with Iran:

Trump’s War On Iran Is Existential--For Russia And China Mark Wauck Feb 18, 2026 … My understanding is that Chinese naval vessels have been in the Gulf of Oman region—smack in the middle of the operational area for the Abe Lincoln CSG—for a week or more, awaiting these drills. According to Larry Johnson, these naval exercises are scheduled to go on for two weeks. Both LJ and Danny Davis believe that is the time frame for the Anglo-Zionist war on Iran to get under way. Would Russian and Chinese ships—with their formidable ship to ship and ship to air armament—get involved? Would they relay intel to Iran? Are there also Russian subs lurking in the region (I’d be very surprised if there weren’t). Obviously time will tell. There are a lot of questions about this operation. One of the keys here is the length of time. Can the US maintain and resupply its forces for multiple weeks? But the other big question, of course, is how much aid Iran has received and will continue to receive from Russia and China. By most accounts Iran has received, at a minimum, advanced radar systems and has been receiving aid in constructing a layered AD. The integrated Chinese systems are linked to China’s BeiDou satellite system, allowing Iran to pick up airplanes hundreds of miles outside of Iranian airspace. Exactly how well developed all this is remains to be seen. It could be a game changer. Global Surveillance @Globalsurv￼ BREAKING; CHINA Assisting IRAN with Intel, surveillance and real time tracking Through Satellites to Expose US Military Buildups and Positions into Open-Source Targets for IRAN military. China is effectively serving as Iran’s advanced surveillance and reconnaissance partner—providing satellite imagery, navigation support, and possibly real-time intelligence including access to the BeiDou navigation system as an alternative to U.S.-controlled GPS —amid heightened US-Iran tensions Unconfirmed claims point to real-time data sharing on U.S. naval and air movements, potentially leveling the playing field for Iran against superior U.S. forces

On March 11, with the war well under way, I quoted Patty Marins again. Analysts were already impressed with Iran’s greatly enhanced performance in the new war. Significantly, Iran’s use of BeiDou allowed Iran to defeat Israel’s jamming efforts:

Switch from GPS to BeiDou increased precision and security of Iranian missiles As I reported before the war in this post: The Iranians switched from GPS-guided weapons and migrated to the Chinese network. With this, the jammers that were used massively during the 12 days were not effective against more modern Iranian missiles. The entire communications package of the BeiDou constellation is infinitely more resistant than conventional GPS. This explains the level of precision of the Iranians today, much higher than what was seen in the 12 days. They are the same missiles, but with safer and more precise navigation. With this, Iran is investing in jamming the GPS signal throughout the Strait of Hormuz, which should be expanded to other areas of the country and already occurs in some regions. …

Thus, there’s no surprise that Wilkerson reports that the US is stunned by the precision of Iran’s strikes, which allows the Iranian forces to accomplish their missions with fewer missiles expended and less time spent. All of this is immediately apparent to anyone who has seen the before and after photos of Iranian strikes.

This morning Larry Johnson ran an article on BeiDou, which I highly recommend.

I’ll reproduce a Chinese graphic touting the merits of BeiDou, which the US is now discovering—to its chagrin:

What I found very interesting in LJ’s post was a video that explained exactly why China decided to develop an alternative to GPS. Follow the link to the article for the written summary, but here’s the history of BeiDou’s development and the significance for the Anglo-Zionist war on Iran: