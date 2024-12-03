No, not an existentialist play. Waiting for Trump is reported to be the strategy that Ukrainian soldiers at the Kursk front are being offered, to provide hope. The Ukrainian cannon fodder is apparently being told that once Trump is elected there will be a ceasefire in place, then land for peace negotiations. Don’t count on that:

"Exhausted Ukrainian troops in Russia told to hold on and wait for Trump" - BBC.

￼"Text messages from soldiers fighting there paint a grim picture of a battle they don't fully understand and fear they could lose."

￼Ukrainian troops "talk about harsh weather conditions and chronic sleep deprivation caused by constant Russian bombing, including terrifying 3,000 kg glide bombs. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are retreating, and Russian troops are gradually recapturing territory."

￼"This trend will continue. It's only a matter of time," soldier Pavel wrote on November 26.

￼He spoke of colossal fatigue, lack of rotation and the arrival of units made up mostly of middle-aged men from other fronts with virtually no time to rest.

￼"The messages we receive are almost always bleak, the motivation is a problem. Some doubted that one of the goals of the operation - to distract the Russian army from the eastern front - was achieved. Now the order is to hold this small piece of Russian territory until a new US president with a new policy enters the White House at the end of January."

￼"The main task facing us is to hold on to the maximum territory until Trump's inauguration and the start of negotiations. Then to exchange it for something. No one knows what for," Pavel wrote.

￼“The main thing is not to capture, but to hold. And not everything is smooth with this yet,” says Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Vadim.

￼The soldiers also spoke of rewards - a UAV or extra leave - that would be offered to anyone who captured a North Korean soldier.

￼“It’s very difficult to find a Korean in the dark Kursk forest. Especially if he’s not here,” Pavel noted sarcastically.

