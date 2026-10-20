I’ve been maintaining for a while now that Trump’s big battle going into the midterms is to somehow hold on to the Senate. The House is a write off for the GOPers. Arrayed against Trump are … Iran and Yemen, with Russian and Chinese backing. Iran’s sanctions regime against the West is escalating, along with the tanker strikes near Hormuz and the Houthi war on the hapless Saudis. So, basically, the core of BRICS in geopolitical terms is resolute.

Trump, in desperation, is toying with some sort of renewed military campaign against Iran—the theory being that it will make him somehow look like a strong leader, leading to support for flagging GOP prospects in the Senate. This would be an incredibly reckless gamble, due to certain Iranian retaliation against any significant strike (Iran hasn’t yet responded to yesterday’s US pinprick, and may not). That Trump is even considering this—Hegseth was in Israel yesterday, discussing this—is a measure of the parlous state of his political prospects. My position, as always, is that if there were a rational military basis for a renewed bombing campaign against Iran it would’ve happened months ago. Trump lost that war, and will lose a renewal even worse. In this regard, I highly recommend John Mearsheimer’s entire video with Danny Davis yesterday, as well as Larry Johnson today:

This morning Mearsheimer is telling Judge Nap that yesterday’s reported pinprick strike at an Iranian naval base (below) is now being denied by CentCom. Cold feet? Fear?

Another Round Against Iran Will Break What Is Left of the Gulf … If Washington and Israel launch another round, they will be betting that this time force produces a settlement. Three years of evidence says it will not. What it will produce is deeper Gulf recessions, a longer energy shortage, more anger in Europe’s streets, and a bigger bill for an Israel that is already running out of room. Miller’s forecast is that the next round is coming anyway. I hope he is wrong this time. I doubt it.

This is all going according to the Iranian plan, which tells you exactly who’s in control—it ain’t Trump. They continue their tanker strikes, even escalating them, while breathing defiance. Aided by Yemen’s war on KSA.

￼The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 15h￼ BREAKING: Hegseth secretly met Netanyahu at Ovda Air Base in Israel today to discuss resuming major combat operations against Iran, 8 days before Israel’s election, per two sources to Axios. The IDF has ordered a military-wide leave freeze starting Thursday and instituted the absolute highest state of alertness, with command center staffing brought to wartime strength. It comes as the US struck Iran’s Konarak Naval Base.

The US sent the Pakis to mediate with Iran. How? To try to get Iran to agree to a bit of Pickaxe theater—a non-retaliation agreement to another futile Trump attack? Ain’t happening this time. Or was the Paki “mediation” visit itself a bit of theater to try to bring the paper price of oil down a bit.

BREAKING: Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei has refused to meet Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir, who is in Tehran now to help reach a US-Iran deal “breakthrough,” per Tabnak. Iran says Munir’s visit was almost ruled out until Sunday evening, then suddenly finalised by Monday noon as oil prices rose toward the $110 resistance level, per a senior source to Fars. The source said earlier mediator visits to Tehran had helped bring prices down without any progress in negotiations, and that this one is intended to reassure markets rather than signal a breakthrough. Brent crude oil rose above $110, its highest since May 19. . BREAKING: Iran is deliberately prolonging talks with the US to deny Trump a political victory ahead of the November midterms, and is not looking for any deal, per three senior Iranian officials to Reuters. “Iran is preparing for renewed Israeli and US attacks, not for a deal with America to end the war,” the officials say. “The clerical establishment is determined not to give Trump a political victory.” The officials say Iran is convinced Trump is ready to restart major attacks to break the stalemate.

So, with that in mind, I highly recommend this Fox article, which is a pretty thorough rundown on the state of the midterm races. Recall that yesterday I cited Robert Barnes, who claims that WH internal polling are grimmer than MSM polls. The WH polling shows that the Dems will likely end up with S54 and H240. That forecast adds fuel to my contention that the real battle is for the GOP to somehow hang on to the Senate by the skin of their teeth. Traditional battlegrounds are being conceded in order to flow funds into what should be GOP locks—places like TX, KS, IA (!), and OH.

Fox News Power Rankings: Trump country at a crossroads Less than a quarter of rural voters say the economy is in good shape, putting heartland races on shaky ground

Here’s a map of what Fox believes is something like the current state of the races:

Here’s the core of the article, and note that the WH (per Barnes) probably has a better handle on the turnout factor that is so worrying for the GOPers:

[A wide range of economic based concerns] are a reason why heartland states like Ohio and Iowa have been competitive most of the year and why more rural districts, including some that Trump won by double digits, are becoming margin-of-error races. Even setting the polls aside, there are signs that the rural vote is on shakier footing. TV viewers in Wyoming will see ads this week for Republican candidate Chuck Gray that don’t mention Trump or the GOP. Two years ago, Trump won 71.6% of the vote there — his best performance in any state, in any election. Low rural turnout or party switching would make many races closer than the GOP would like, including in Florida, Mississippi and South Carolina. Four [Deep Red] states are worth singling out thanks to another complicating factor. This year, prominent independent candidates are running for Senate against a Republican in four rural-heavy states: Idaho, Montana, Nebraska and South Dakota. They are pushing anti-establishment policies like congressional term limits and lobbying bans and have a heavy focus on corruption, the top voter concern in last week’s Fox News poll. And all four say they won’t caucus with either party or would form their own independent caucus if they were elected.

Note that economic concerns and opposition to Trump’s wars are in important ways simply two sides of the same coin.

Let’s close with Philip Pilkington sourced tweets on political economics: