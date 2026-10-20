Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
6d

Trump is now pivoting to "anti-corruption", on the strength of a Fox poll. Desperation time. Does anyone remember DOGE?

Reply
Share
3 replies
Yacheng's avatar
Yacheng
6d

At this point the midterm election outcomes are superfluous. The only difference is the speed at which they deliver you to the same predetermined economic and societal downwardly mobil outcome. The Trump 2024 coalition was our last best hope to restore the system to a semblance of balance, but his betrayal, and the looting of the treasury as they head for the door, will only hasten the inevitable collapse.

Reply
Share
3 replies
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture