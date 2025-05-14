Meaning In History

Ray-SoCa
2h

The only one named that was pro Houthi campaign was General Kurrila, and the Saudis said if x people were killed the Houthis would negotiate.

I’m suspicious of the ny times article. It feels spinning, doing a limited hangout. And no mention of the Israelis.

My guess is the military promised a slam dunk, egged on by neocons, and Israel, and the U.S. military’s effectiveness reputation took a big hit with Trump and his Administration. And Israel’s reputation for good advice took a hit.

slavka gough
5m

https://youtu.be/voBRu4OEkrM?si=Ey2hMD23qy4HPZ0-

