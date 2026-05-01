How is that bad news? Well, Trump is claiming that, since Operation Epstein Fury is finished, he’s free to start a new war on Iran. Another sixty days.

Trump Poised to Defy Congress on War Authorization Defense Secretary Hegseth tells lawmakers that the U.S.-Iran cease-fire stopped the clock on the war authorization deadline The Trump administration is on course to blow past an initial deadline for congressional approval for the Iran war on the grounds that the ongoing cease-fire stopped the clock on a 60-day deadline—an assertion met with outrage from Democrats and skepticism from Republicans on Capitol Hill. Under a 1973 law called the War Powers Resolution, the president is required to notify Congress within 48 hours of military action and withdraw U.S. troops 60 days later, unless lawmakers declare war or authorize the use of force. The expectation on Capitol Hill was that the 60-day deadline expires on Friday.

OK, you probably noticed that the WSJ says that Hegseth’s claim is that the 60 day deadline was “paused” by the “ceasefire”—like a stopwatch rather than a clock. Apparently despite the fact that there was no ceasefire, in that the US continues its war via the blockade and seizure of Iranian ships—all acts of war. On the other hand, my account states that the claim is that Operation Epstein Fury ended or is “over”. Well, there is some confusion. The statements being floated by the White House appear to go beyond Hegseth’s claim of a “pause” in the “clock” or stopwatch. The new claim amounts to saying that Operation Epstein Fury was Iran War 1.0 and is now finished, leaving Trump to start up Iran War 2.0—under some suitable operational moniker:

What Is 60-Day Deadline Looming Over Trump Administration ... - Times Now Today The Donald Trump administration is trying its best to skip congressional approval to continue its military campaign in Iran. The United States started ‘Operation Epic Fury’ against Iran on February 28. Trump is facing criticism from Congress for starting a war, triggering an energy crisis across the ... Trump administration says Iran war ‘over,’ avoiding War Powers deadline Today The Trump administration is arguing that the war in Iran has already ended because of the ceasefire that began in early April, an interpretation that would allow the White House to avoid the need to seek congressional approval.



The statement furthers an argument laid out by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during testimony in the Senate earlier Thursday, when he said the ceasefire effectively paused the war. Under that rationale, the administration has not yet met the requirement mandated by a 1973 law to seek formal approval from Congress for military action that extends beyond 60 days.



A senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the administration’s position, said for purposes of that law, “the hostilities that began on Saturday, Feb. 28 have terminated.” The official said the US military and Iran have not exchanged fire since the two-week ceasefire that began April 7.



While the ceasefire has since been extended, Iran maintains its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, and the US Navy is maintaining a blockade to prevent Iran’s oil tankers from getting out to sea.

The USN is also seizing ships on the high seas.

Under the War Powers Resolution, the law that sought to constrain a president’s military powers, President Donald Trump had until Friday to seek congressional authorization or cease fighting. The law also allows the administration to extend that deadline by 30 days.



Democrats have pushed the administration for formal approval of the Iran war, and the 60-day mark would likely have been a turning point for a swath of Republican lawmakers who backed temporary action against Tehran but insisted on congressional input for something longer.



“That deadline is not a suggestion; it is a requirement,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who voted Thursday in favor of a measure that would end military action in Iran since Congress hadn’t given its approval. She added that “further military action against Iran must have a clear mission, achievable goals, and a defined strategy for bringing the conflict to a close.”



Richard Goldberg, who served as director for countering Iranian weapons of mass destruction for the National Security Council during Trump’s first term, said he has recommended to administration officials that they simply transition to a new operation, which he suggested could be called “Epic Passage,” a sequel to Operation Epic Fury.



That new mission, he said, “would inherently be a mission of self-defense focused on reopening the strait while reserving the right to offensive action in support of restoring freedom of navigation.”



“That to me solves it all,” added Goldberg, who is now a senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a hawkish Washington think tank. Trump administration says its war in Iran has been ‘terminated ... - KTSA Today Richard Goldberg, who served as director for countering Iranian weapons of mass destruction for the National Security Council during Trump’s first term, said he has recommended to administration officials that they simply transition to a new operation, which he suggested could be called “Epic Passage,” a sequel to Operation Epic Fury. Trump White House argues Iran War is over because of cease-fire that ... Today The Trump administration is arguing that the war in Iran has already ended because of the ceasefire that began in early April, an interpretation that would allow the White House to avoid the need ...

Now regarding a mission for a new war under this novel concept, Hegseth told Congress that, while Iran’s nuclear program had been “obliterated”, the new mission would be to obliterate any “ambitions” that Iran might have. How “ambitions” get obliterated by warfare, well, … Neocon Goldberg talks of “freedom of navigation”, but none of that is clear. Ships freely navigated the Strait of Hormuz until the US launched its sneak attack on Iran. But there are other issues with Goldberg’s claim. The Strait of Hormuz is NOT, as is often claimed, an “international waterway”, as is often claimed. It lies entirely within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman. That makes it different than, say, the Strait of Taiwan. Different legal concepts apply. It is possible to transit the Strait of Taiwan without entering the territorial waters of China, but that isn’t the case with the Strait of Hormuz. In my understanding, a right of innocent passage is what applies to Hormuz—as asserted by both Oman and Iran. Further, neither the US nor Iran have ratified the UNCLOS law of the sea convention. The US prefers to assert its interests rather than submit to laws.

Trump, on the other hand, says he’s trying to get Iran to sign some sort of “non-nuclear” deal—despite the fact that Iran has signed the Non-proliferation Treaty, which Israel has not done.

In any event, Congress retains its war powers. It can intervene and vote for or against waging war on Iran at any time it chooses to do so. Trump and the Jewish Nationalists know that, but they also know that Congress prefers to duck accountability and is subject to pressure from Jewish Nationalist donors. Everyone knows, on the other hand, that economic pressures are mounting. As for We the People, we have to wait while our ruling class sorts this out.

Regarding a legal challenge, it appears that neither the Executive nor the Legislative branches are eager to tackle all the constitutional issues that are involved—that’s why Trump is seeking an end run around the War Powers Resolution and why repeated votes have allowed the war to continue up to the current deadline. But the deadline is looming, and the war on Iran is extremely expensive and poses an existential threat to the entire world economy.

Note that lawmakers challenged Hegseth’s accounting for the costs of war and weren’t very satisfied with his responses. Patty Marins has a good breakdown of what the reality probably looks like.

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64￼ $25 billion falls far short of covering ammunition costs alone. The actual expenditures are clearly being understated and concealed. A more realistic estimate for the total costs, including damages, places the figure between $120 billion and $140 billion. The Spectator Index @spectatorindex Apr 29 US war against Iran has cost $25 billion so far, according to Pentagon official. This is just the US costs. If we add GCC it jumps to $270 billion.

Add in US gifts to Israel?