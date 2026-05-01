Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
8h

Aaron Blake @AaronBlake

4h

61% of Americans say the Iran war is a "mistake," per new WaPo-ABC poll.

In Iraq, it took more than 3 years to reach that high.

In Vietnam, it took 6 years.

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Mark Wauck
8h

Gas near me is at $4.99 this morning. Small things like that, combined with the overwhelming opposition to Trump's war, can have an effect.

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