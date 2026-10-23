Knock me down with a feather …

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 1h￼ BREAKING: Dutch spies hacked Jared Kushner’s iPhone and watched him access a Dubai bank account holding hundreds of millions funneled from Azerbaijan, part of at least $2 billion MBS and MBZ placed for him after he promised to push their agenda with Trump, per a Vanity Fair excerpt. “Jared was looking for shortcuts in his diplomacy. He promised MBZ that he’d push their agenda with Trump if they participated in a fund. He wanted normalization with Israel so that business could take off,” a source who knew the arrangement said. The money was meant to redraw the region’s map and lock in normalization with Israel. Roughly $1 billion of it was deposited in Israel’s Central Bank for Kushner, with Netanyahu requiring dual-key approval on any transfers. The two royals initially discussed more than $10 billion for a shared slush fund. That narrowed to roughly $2 billion deposited into accounts Kushner could access, including roughly $750 million at First Abu Dhabi Bank under a UAE charity used as cover for covert operations. The reveal comes as Kushner is deeply involved in Iran war diplomacy, where Iran has accused him and Steve Witkoff of pocketing $9 billion through market manipulation, using insider knowledge of the talks to trade oil futures, energy stocks, and prediction markets.

Some people just can’t help themselves. There have also been multiple reports from Russian sources that Steve and Jared go to Moscow to talk up “deals”, not really to negotiate peace. But this also goes to the question of whether Trump is a true gambler or just your garden variety grifter. I get that Trump would be really POed at Iran for disrupting his grift, but a renewed war would be even more disruptive.

Raw Story has done a kind of comic piece on reaction to this news:

Right. I’m shocked, shocked! Maybe they were shocked that this was made public. The interesting part of this story is how the Dutch got access to Jared’s iPhone. They apparently recruited a Russian GRU (military intel) guy to show them how to hack into Jared’s phone. Does that mean that the Russians already had the data? According to Vanity Fair, it does. And what else do they have?

In an excerpt published by Vanity Fair from his upcoming book “Princes and Thieves,” investigative reporter Matthew Cole lays out how Dutch military intelligence flipped a Russian GRU hacker in 2017 and used him to reach a Russian server holding screenshots from Jared Kushner’s iPhone. By early 2018, according to Cole, the Dutch had cracked the device themselves and could watch Kushner’s screen in real time. What they saw, Cole reports, was Kushner logging into a UAE bank account stocked with hundreds of millions of dollars routed through a bank in Azerbaijan. Cole’s reporting alleges that the Saudi and Emirati royals ultimately put at least $2 billion into accounts tied to Kushner, including roughly $750 million at First Abu Dhabi Bank, where Kushner was allegedly a signatory on an account owned by an Emirati charity, and about $1 billion in Israel’s Central Bank.

I haven’t been following the midterms much, but this may make them a bit more interesting. If, for example, Kansans read Vanity Fair.