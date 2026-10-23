Meaning In History

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
4d

Thanks Mark for the laugh.

Basically mbs and Israel bribed Jared to influence Trump.

And they got a war with Iran that may destroy both Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Can October get any crazier?

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Antipodes's avatar
Antipodes
4d

I'm shocked.

Shocked I tell you.

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