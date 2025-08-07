Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
3h

China at the UN: "The United States itself maintains trade relations with Russia to this day. If the U.S. is doing that itself, why doesn't it allow others to do the same?"

Mark Wauck
4h

MoA:

The urgency with which the U.S. side requested the summit tells us that the Ukrainian army is near to a breakdown and total defeat.

It seems that President Putin has offered Trump a big deal - one that goes far beyond the rather annoying side issue of Ukraine.

This could could include offers of new agreements on nuclear arms restrictions and other questions of global interest. But Trump's interests are mostly driven by their economic impact. A Russian offer to allow for huge investment opportunities in Russia for U.S. companies on preferential grounds might have been the real winner. Additionally sanctions could be lifted and air-traffic between the countries could resume. Both sides could profit from these points.

But before these big things can happen the Ukraine issue must be put aside.

Russia's demands in this regard have been named for some time. ...

Trump might be willing to concede those points. ...

...

But warmongers in Washington, in Europe and in Ukraine will try to sabotage anything that may lead to peace.

