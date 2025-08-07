I originally intended to write the first part around this partial transcript of commentary by Alexander Mercouris. Mercouris was speaking before the stories about a Trump - Putin meeting were floated. Even so, Mercouris makes a lot of interesting observations, and for that reason I’m putting this in a separate post for consideration. What I’ll do is put the outline first, then add the partial transcript with summary comments that I had been preparing.

The long and the short of the meeting--according to the Russian readout--is that "signals" were passed back and forth between the Russians and the Americans and that the signaling was "useful" or "productive". That's as was expected--by me, at any rate. The real interesting part goes back to the story that Bloomberg floated a day or two ago. The claim that was made was that Putin had proposed a "ceasefire in the sky"--a ceasefire of the drone and missile strikes. I found this very odd and difficult to accept, and so I waited for more--as I should have done in another recent incident, or non-incident.

Alexander goes through this Bloomberg story and traces it to its origins. It turns out that this was a proposal floated by the American side. This has been happening a lot, lately. Trump and his handlers are doing whatever they can to give the appearance that Trump is running the world, and that Putin is coming to heel.

Now, in the hours before the meeting between Witkoff and Putin took place, an article appeared in Bloomberg which said that the Russians were considering an idea of agreeing to a ceasefire of a war in the sky, the missile and drone strikes against Ukraine. The Ukrainians would have to do the same. They would need to stop drone strikes of their own against Russia. Anyway, this was what Bloomberg said and that the Russians were considering—though they were also making it quite clear that they had no intention of ending or slackening the ground war. Now Bloomberg--and I read the article carefully--did not make clear who was making that proposal. In fact, if you read the Bloomberg article casually, you would have come away with the impression that it was the Russians who were making the proposal ...

This was all quite nonsensical. The ground war and the drone war are completely integrated.

Whereas in fact, we have conclusive confirmation that the proposal is actually an American one. I say that because the Bloomberg article--obviously with some prompting in the United States--clearly originates with certain comments made by President Lukashenko of Belarus over the course of his meeting with Putin at the Valaam monastery, the one that took place a couple of days ago. And I'm going to read out exactly what Lukashenko said from the Kremlin readout. And you can see that it is in fact the Americans who were making this proposal. ... ... That is what Lukashenko said. Now, Putin himself made no comment about any of this, but it's likely that Witkoff brought something like this with him when he met with Putin today. I say that because it would be consistent with what we know. Now, I don't know what Putin has said to Witkoff about this, but I go back to what Ushakov [Putin's NatSec adviser] has said. Whatever it was that he said to Witkoff, it clearly falls well short of a proper formal agreement as of this time. ...

And that perception by Mercouris was borne out by the Russian readout that was published. Far short of a formal agreement.

Trump, at least for public consumption, continues to be committed to massive sanctions, including secondary sanctions on countries that trade with Russia--especially China and India. Both of those countries have preemptively told Trump to pound sand. Based on Western reporting, the Indians feel that they went the extra mile in negotiations with the US. The sticking point for the Indians appears to have been lowering tariffs on US agricultural exports to India, which is a domestically sensitive issue in India. Trump went ahead with sanctioning India with tariffs, seemingly without any regard for how Indians would react and what the consequences would be for relations with India.

Nevertheless, the Indians were prepared to agree on other issues, such as zero tariffs on US industrial exports to India. But whatever concessions they made, they were never enough for Donald Trump. And there's been some recriminations in India about this. ... But the Indian media overwhelmingly is reacting very very negatively to the pressure that is being put on India by the United States. And I understand that Indian public opinion is also very, very angry about the way in which they feel the United States--and Donald Trump specifically--have treated India, and there is a lot of anger at the moment that makes it even more difficult for Prime Minister Modi to make concessions even were he minded to do so. ... I'm going to make a guess that India will not find it very difficult to find customers for many of these light industry products that it has been exporting to the United States. One country that might be interested in some of these Indian exports of clothing, pharmaceutical products, and all of those things would probably be Russia. I suspect that China and other countries, developed countries, would be equally interested as well. And I suspect also that a lot of these goods would eventually reach customers in the United States. The other reports that are circulating is that President Trump himself is indeed now backtracking on the new sanctions and the new tariffs he's going to impose on Russia and on its trading partners.

More on this aspect at the conclusion below.

We'll see. Trump himself has said that he has never committed to any particular number for the secondary tariffs that he might impose on countries that trade with Russia. The trouble with this is that, again, what Donald Trump says from one day to the next changes. But there are other reports which say that what Donald Trump really intends to sanction today is Russia's famous or infamous shadow fleet.

Alexander then launches into a fairly lengthy explanation of why, as with past sanctions, any new sanctions will prove to be impossible to enforce in the vast, and vastly complicated, shipping market.

.... The people who are coming up with these plans ... I suspect have never worked at the cutting edge of this industry. They don't know very much about the sort of people who work in it. They have little idea of how the actual mechanics of world trade are conducted. And as I said, they don't really understand how their sanctions ultimately are going to punch air. Oil is a massively fungible product. It is one that is very, very much needed across the entire global economic system. Even with all the talk about green technologies and their proliferation and expansion, we are still in a world where oil is the most widely traded commodity and where it is urgently needed. It is, in fact, essential for any industry in order for it to function properly. So given that OPEC plus is currently increasing production to a certain degree, there is a certain degree of flexibility currently in the system, but absolutely not the degree of flexibility that would allow you to delete from the entire global economy, the country [Russia] that produces 10% of the world's oil and around 5% of the oil which is internationally traded. We'll all have to wait and see what Donald Trump does over the next couple of hours. Now, as I said, I do get the sense that he's having cold feet. I've never got the impression that he's particularly enthusiastic about doing any of this. He said again, I think it was yesterday, that this is not his war. He's trying to find a way to get the United States out of it. He said this many times even as he brings the United States deeper and deeper and deeper into it. It seems to me that he's trying to find a way to extricate himself from the situation that he finds himself in. A problem which, in my opinion, is mostly self-created. He gave far too much ground to Lindsey Graham and the hardliners in the Senate. He gave far too much ground to the hardliners in Europe. He could, as I said many times, when he became president, simply have walked away, but he chose not to. He somehow persuaded himself that Keith Kellogg's proposals for a freezing of the conflict would be enough.

Robert Barnes’ view is that it’s the donor class, working through the America First Policy Institute—where Keith Kellogg, among other Neocons, hangs his hat—that is calling the shots, not Trump. So, for example, as Mercouris points out, it’s very unwise to not speak with Putin. But that’s exactly the type of crackpot advice he’s getting from Kellogg and his crew. Just the other day Trump’s envoy to NATO had this to say about Putin:

Devana ￼@DevanaUkraine￼ ￼ "You can’t get into Putin’s head — because it’s sick, twisted, and irrational." – Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Representative to NATO According to U.S. envoy Matthew Whitaker, Putin is unlikely to want a direct confrontation with the most powerful military in the world — the United States. … 4:24 PM · Aug 4, 2025

Russia does notice these statements. They also notice that the US continues to seek to isolate Russia internationally and economically. The also notice that Trump cannot be trusted to tell a straight story and to adhere to a straight policy.

Back to Mercouris:

Trump complained from time to time about the fact that the war is going on, that it makes no sense, that it is Biden's war. One senses his frustration, but as I said, in my opinion he ultimately brought this whole problem on himself. Now, of course, he's not for the moment speaking to Vladimir Putin--very unwisely. He is however speaking to Zelensky. And one of the other things to say about President Trump is that he consistently claims that it is the Russians who have been stringing him along. I am completely unaware what those things are because--as I have pointed out in program after program and as others, Professor Mearsheimer for example, has also pointed out, as Putin himself has pointed out--the Russians have always said very clearly a number of things. Firstly that they are not going to agree to a freezing of the conflict or to a ceasefire that leads to the freezing of the conflict. That is simply not what they are interested in and what they want to see.

Putin set out the Russian conditions back in June 2024.

He said that there must be no NATO for Ukraine and he doesn't want verbal statements from Donald Trump talking about that.

He wants cast iron binding guarantees that Ukraine will not join NATO.

He wants recognition that the four regions are part of Russia.

He wants protections of the rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine itself. What's left of Ukraine.

He also wants major restrictions on the size of the Ukrainian armed forces,

a cessation of military supplies from the West to the Ukrainian armed forces.

He wants Ukraine to become a neutral, non-aligned state.

He also wants the restoration of rights to the Orthodox Church. He wants lots of things, all things that he set out as I said at that meeting with the foreign ministry on the 14th of June 2024, and which as he rightly and correctly says flow logically from the agreements, the draft agreements that the Russians and the Ukrainians agreed agreed in Istanbul in April 2022. Now, given that this has been Putin's stance all along, how can one honestly say that he has been stringing Trump along? I've never understood this criticism, but one can argue that Zelensky, with whom Trump is speaking, is at least to some extent stringing Trump along. I don't want to push this too far because one can argue the points, ...

To conclude with India—but Russia as well. I quoted Patrick Henningsen earlier today:

So, we know that Trump's not in charge. And that's what you have to understand. Trump is not strong enough as a leader. He is not disciplined enough to say 'No' to the gaggle of grifters that are orbiting him. And he is not in charge. You can't be in charge if you don't have a clue what the actual terms of the deal are, and the consequences of that deal. You cannot be in charge. So Trump is just going there and he's winging it. He is BSing his way through this. He keeps saying it's Biden. He said it yesterday. 'This is Biden's war. It's got nothing to do with me.' I mean, how old is this shtick? I mean, how much more can you wring that rag out, Donald? It is his war. He escalated it in his first term and he's had seven months to at least bring it to a pause, and he's failed multiple times. So, it is his war.

This additional quote of Henningsen is an example of this BSing dynamic at play, and it works right into the notion that Trump is not truly in charge and is largely winging it:

DD: Donald Trump had set Friday, so tomorrow, to be the deadline that Russia either agrees to an unconditional ceasefire or there's this whole new set of sanctions and secondary tariffs going on other people. And then yesterday, Trump preempted that and for some reason singled out India and said, "I'm going to double their tariff to 50%." Because of the Russian oil thing, he definitely tied the two together, but hadn't hit anybody else. And so the question is going to be, ‘What's supposed to happen tomorrow?’ But in light of trying to meet with the Russians, why is there still an additional threat of 50% sanctions on India? How does that work out? PH: I can't see how this is really thought through, because India is a very important partner to the US and to Europe on so many different levels, not just in the tech sector but they're in fully integrated into into the Western supply chain of so many different things that to start an ad hoc trade war off the cuff is crazy. I mean, I can't see how that's going to benefit the United States. It can only bring problems to the economy. It can create uncertainty. There's a lot of investment tied up between India and the United States. And there's a lot of cooperation between these countries. And so Donald Trump's coming in here and saying, 'Because we don't like you, that you're doing this one thing, we're going to basically throw the entire relationship in the economy into a giant mastrom.' And that's not state craft.

Very troubling behavior.