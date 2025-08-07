Two things are becoming increasingly clear regarding Trump 2.0.

Trump is facing multiple problems of widely varying types which threaten his political clout;

Trump may have limited influence when it comes to addressing these problems.

We see this in Trump’s blustering responses and his efforts to distract the public’s attention. What are these problems?

Obviously the Epstein files is a major one. Trump himself made this a campaign issue, using it to gin up his base’s enthusiasm for the prospect of exposing corruption—moral an monetary—among our rulers. Now he’s openly denying that there are such files—except when he admits that there are such files. He’s calling people who want to see the files—his base—“stupid”, and the issue in general “total bullshit.”

Nobody really believes Trump on this, and that his bluster has not solved the problem, and isn’t likely to, is clear enough from the fact that a task force—or is that a strike force?—under the leadership of Veep Vance and Blondi was convened at the VP residence to come up with some solution. What’s totally obvious here is that Trump is desperate to prevent the full release that he repeatedly promised. He says he doesn’t want to “hurt” people. That could mean himself—I have an open mind on that—but it could also mean his powerful backers are warning him not to release the files for their own reasons. One way or another, an attempted cover up is in progress. Ghislaine Maxwell is reported to have had nothing incriminating to say about Trump himself—which would be smart on her part if she’s looking for something like a pardon. But that clearly doesn’t solve Trump’s problem, whatever it is. I tend very much to the view that his control over the Epstein problem is relatively limited and that other powerful people are in charge. Which puts Trump in a difficult position politically.

Another problem area has to do with the wars that he was going to end—or not start. We’ll get to Russia later, but Trump immersed himself in Israel’s wars on the rest of the Middle East almost immediately. It’s been a disaster. Yemen, Iran, Gaza—Trump isn’t fooling anyone who doesn’t actively desire to be fooled. Far from being obliterated, Iran appears to have emerged from Trump’s sneak attack in a stronger position than before. Any further attack on Iran is fraught with danger, not least after the announcement today by Iran’s foreign ministry that unspecified, but “long term”, deals have been signed with Russia and China. Trump is well aware that Gaza is turning into an anchor around his neck, politically. Once again, however, it’s clear that Trump doesn’t have the ability to take obvious steps—like shutting down the genocide in Palestine. Instead, he has been required to follow the Anglo-Zionist agenda of spreading chaos throughout the Middle East and support Netanyahu no matter what. Trump is reduced to toothless media posting. He isn’t in charge:

The economy is another problem area. What seems clear here is that Trump was counting on his tariff shock and awe offensive and lower interest rates to jump start the economy enough to retain support. China and Jay Powell have refused to play ball, regardless of Trumpian jawboning rhetoric. A recession is therefore in the cards and there’s little Trump can do about that at this point. This chart illustrates part of what’s probably ahead:

Of course, the economy is inseparable from foreign policy, and the donor class that seems to control Trump has ideas that are at war with the domestic results Trump says he wants. As Robert Barnes put it: “If [Trump] does foolish Neocon politics, then the risk that he blows up his entire economic plan is sky high.” Foolish Neocon politics? Like sanctioning the entire world in order to, supposedly, collapse Russia overnight? That’s the nonsense that Trump appears to have bought into, dreamed up by Keith Kellogg, who clearly has Trump’s ear. The predictable result is the alienation of formerly friendly countries, like India, whose friendship the US really needs. Instead, Trump has deeply angered India is driving India to reconcile with China.

That brings us to Russia. Trump needs a major success, and with little else working he has pivoted—once again—to Russia. After recently saying that there was no point in speaking with Putin, yesterday Witkoff was dispatched to Moscow for a photo-op with Putin. We were told that Putin had asked Trump, please and pretty please, for the meeting. Trump quickly announced something like a breakthrough. Supposedly, Trump would meet Putin, like, next week, and then shortly after that there would be a triumvirate meeting of Trump, Putin, and Zelensky. Shortly after that story broke, the walk back began.

Alex Christophorou set out the general parameters of the narrative:

￼Alex Christoforou @AXChristoforou￼ An excellent example of shaping and controlling the media narrative. - Trump message on Truth. - NYT reports possible meeting between Putin and Trump, followed by Trump, Putin, Zelensky. - Trump briefs UK/European vassals. - Fox News reports it was Putin who requested to meet with Trump. - Trump is open to it. Putin is asking (weaker), and Trump is open (stronger). - Trump sets terms for granting Putin a meeting, 'only if it is to end war.' - Possible locations; White House, Qatar, Switzerland. - Fox News adds, 'maybe it will happen, maybe it will not.'

Right: Maybe yes, maybe no. As recently as last week Putin stated that he’s perfectly willing to do meetings, but not until the conditions have been worked out on “the expert level”. No surprise there. That’s always been the sensible Russian position. Presidential meetings are to close the deal, not to hammer out the myriad details.

Little Mario poured additional cold water on the narrative. Out of one corner of his mouth he says that finally—finally!—the Russians have said what it is that they want—as if they haven’t been openly stating their conditions for three years. Out of the other corner he’s saying that what the Russians told Witkoff is unacceptable. Which suggests that any Trump - Putin meeting will be a PR stunt for Trump. If it happens—and Mario suggests that that’s not a given. And then he clearly adopts Putin’s position on leader level meetings:

Zlatti71 @Zlatti_71￼ Rubio stated that Russia's conditions are unacceptable for Ukraine and for someone else [i.e., whoever tells Trump what’s acceptable and what’s not]. Q: Will there be a meeting with Putin or a three-way meeting [Putin, Trump, Zelensky] next week? I suppose you yourself are optimistic? A: I don't know if it will happen next week or not. That still needs to be determined. Much will depend on how far we can advance. The point is, it seems to us that today was productive because now we have an idea of the conditions under which the Russians would be ready to end the war. Perhaps these conditions are unacceptable for Ukraine—or frankly, for someone else—but at least now we have something to work with. Because I don't think a leaders-level meeting is possible if the parties are not yet close enough to each other. Otherwise, such a meeting would be pointless. We want to bring the process to the stage where the president can join and complete it. So I can't say in advance how long it will take. It could be hours, days, or maybe weeks—we just don't know. But we are trying. We are working on it right now, even at this very moment.

So that was the American side—lots of smoke, but how much actual fire? Zerohedge presents the Russian side, which differs notably from the American version. And it has the ring of truth. According to the Russians, there was simply an agreement “in principle” to have a presidential level meeting, and the whole idea was brought up by the Americans, not the Russians. So the question is, Who really, really needed this meeting? It wasn’t the Russians. They’re pretty much on cruise control:

Kremlin Confirms Trump-Putin Meeting 'In Coming Days' But now Russia has agreed "in principle". According to a statement of Putin’s longtime foreign policy aide, Yuriy Ushakov, "At the suggestion of the American side, an agreement in principle was made to hold a bilateral meeting at the highest level in the coming days." He laid out that the idea of a Trump-Putin-Zelensky meeting (which apparently Washington pushed for) "for some reason was mentioned by Washington yesterday" but "not specifically discussed,” Ushakov added, explaining that the Russian side "left this option completely, completely without comment." … But this is all a bit surprising as nothing has fundamentally changed in the warring sides' stances. Moscow has not backed off its maximalist war goals, and will not budge from giving up the four eastern territories it has long declared part of the Russan Federation after a popular referendum, or what was fundamentally an annexation vote.

RT elaborates on this, bringing out things that Mario hinted at:

Last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a meeting between Trump and Putin was not on the agenda. On Wednesday morning, he told journalists that normalizing relations between the US and Russia to the extent necessary for the two presidents to meet will take time due to the “unprecedented number” of mutual irritants. Moscow has said it is open to a peace deal provided the realities on the ground are taken into account and the root causes of the Ukraine conflict are resolved during peace talks.

The bottom line is that this all looks like a con job for the purpose of buying time on the domestic front. As I keep saying, the Russians will talk and talk but they won’t back down. They’re perfectly willing to meet and talk, on certain conditions, but no matter what Trump says or does coming up, Putin will pursue his steady course.

Now, before I stop, I want to point to the hypocritical aspects of the Indian tariff business which virtually all Americans—but few foreigners—will have missed. It’s interesting for a number of reasons, not least of which is Trump’s fallback position that he has been using more and more frequently these days: ‘I don’t know that, I haven’t heard that.’

￼Richard @ricwe123 Aug 6 ￼Indian Journalist: "India says the US buys Russian uranium, chemicals, and fertilizers while criticizing India for buying Russian energy. Your response?" Trump: "I don’t know anything about that" Let's be honest, this administration is a total clown show....

Fair enough, right? But there’s more. What India does that Trump claims he objects to, is to import Russian crude oil and refine it into various petrochemical products, which it then sells around the world. One guess who the biggest importer of those products is. That’s right.

There are two equally possible conclusions. One, the people like Kellogg who are proposing these sanctions don’t have a clue of what is involved. Or, two, they do know but are willing to alienate virtually the entire world outside Europe based on the pipe dream of crushing Russia in a week or two, or maybe next month. And then the proud Indians and Chinese will have to come begging to kiss Trump’s ass.

Here’s Patrick Henningsen speaking to DD today:

So, we know that Trump's not in charge. And that's what you have to understand. Trump is not strong enough as a leader. He is not disciplined enough to say 'No' to the gaggle of grifters that are orbiting him. And he is not in charge. You can't be in charge if you don't have a clue what the actual terms of the deal are, and the consequences of that deal. You cannot be in charge. So Trump is just going there and he's winging it. He is BSing his way through this. He keeps saying it's Biden. He said it yesterday. 'This is Biden's war. It's got nothing to do with me.' I mean, how old is this shtick? I mean, how much more can you wring that rag out, Donald? It is his war. He escalated it in his first term and he's had seven months to at least bring it to a pause, and he's failed multiple times. So, it is his war.

Trump 2.0 is weaving a tangled web of deception. My prediction is that they will come back to bite before this clown show is over. The American people won’t like it.