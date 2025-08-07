Meaning In History

Brother Ass
5hEdited

Ushakov has just indicated that the Americans made a proposal that the Russians found acceptable. And that’s why the two Presidents will soon meet. Alex Christoforou guesses the U.S. has capitulated on the main (though not all) Russian demands: defacto recognition of four oblasts plus Crimea as integrated into Russia; no NATO for Ukraine; end sanctions; Ukrainian elections and demilitarization. For what it’s worth, I find it hard to believe Russia will just walk away from Odessa.

https://youtu.be/ysx_6QY8jQQ?si=MKZ3Xg_BHUDKlgY-

dpy
5hEdited

The Epstein flip-flop reminds me a whole lot of how "Lock her up!" turned into "The Clintons are nice people and we don't want to cause them any problems". In both cases, investigating Epstein's network and having Hillary go scorched earth with all of the dirt that she has on people and agencies, Trump and the system in general are not willing to sink their own boat.

Unrelated.....If I were Putin, I would be very careful about taking pre-announced international flights to almost anywhere. After the duplicitous attack on Iran (think Nesrallah and Hezbollah leadership too) during the course of supposed negotiations, can we put it past our manic neocons to not make an attempt at assinating Putin? They seem to think that he is soley responsible for Russia maintaining the SMO.

