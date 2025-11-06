Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, announced after Trump’s pilgrimage to the unmoveable object, Xi Jinping, that China is going to win the battle for AI. Hold that thought while we do a quick then-and-now:

StockMarket.News @_Investinq 13h￼ Sam Altman in 2023: “It’s hopeless to compete with us.” OpenAI in 2025: We’d like a government loan guarantee, please.

No, you didn’t misread that, but go ahead and reread it if you still don’t believe it.

*Walter Bloomberg @DeItaone￼ NVIDIA’S HUANG: CHINA WILL SURPASS US IN AI RACE Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told the Financial Times that China will overtake the US in artificial intelligence, citing lower energy costs and fewer regulations. He said Chinese tech firms benefit from government energy subsidies that make running AI systems cheaper, while the US and UK lack optimism. Huang made the remarks at the Future of AI Summit in London. Ross Hendricks @Ross__Hendricks 20h￼ This is nothing more than Jensen Huang foaming the runway for a federal AI bailout in coordination with OpenAI’s latest plea in the WSJ These grifters simply can’t be happy making billions from one of the greatest investment manias of all time. They’ll do everything possible to loot taxpayers to prevent it [the bubble] from popping

Of course Trump has been using his office to work the stock market to keep the bubble inflated. It’s the art of the bubble.

Trump: “If you go a couple of years out, you’re gonna see numbers like you’ve never seen. We’re building some of the biggest building ever built anywhere in the world. The AI buildings.” Daniel Horowitz @RMConservative 22h￼ So data centers are basically what we are fighting for? Tap out. And ironically, we dont even get the campaign cash to compete with dems after selling out to big tech.

zerohedge @zerohedge 20h￼ OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar said market overly focused on anxiety about a possible bubble in AI sector and should muster more “exuberance”: BBG So first the megalomaniac sociopath lunatic goes apeshit against shorts, now his henchwoman says longs aren’t long enough

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward 18h￼ A cluster of 3 Hindenburg Omens and Altman & Jenson signaling the end is near on the AI bubble by asking for taxpayer assistance does not bode well for the short term on $SPX. Should Trump green light government assistance and we get a pump it will likely be faded as it will not be nearly enough. Congress has true purse strings. The stink of desperation is in the air to keep the headline indices afloat with 7 AI stocks. Ends badly at some point. . Memo to White House: 90% of the country doesn’t care about 7 AI stocks on their last legs holding up the Indices. Hoover moment incoming unless you WTFU and change messaging and focus. . If the Trump Administration backstops Open AI, who is planning to IPO at $ 1 trillion dollar valuation for the benefit of its exclusive shareholders, you can kiss the midterms goodbye and it will be deserved.

￼Finn Murphy @FinnMurphy12 20h￼ For all the tech people complaining about Mamdami I would like to point out that a Federal Backstop for unfettered risk capital deployment into data centres for the benefit of OpenAI shareholders is actually a much worse form of socialism than free buses.

Depressed yet? Wait for the bad news.

Rich Baris The People’s Pundit @Peoples_Pundit 4h For people who think—like DEMs did—you can “sell” voters a line of bullshit about the economy: See the Challenger Job Report this morning?

Remember when the US was too big to fail and we could just keep printing dollars? This time is different because BRICS:

￼Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 52s￼ If “USD dominance” is still a strategic asset, why would the US govt be adding copper, silver, uranium, met coal, potash, lead & other minerals to a list of critical minerals? Why not just print the USDs & buy the minerals as we need them like we did for the prior 50+ yrs?

In that light, it’s disturbing that our “leaders” just don’t get China.

Trump on President Xi: “During the meeting, [Xi is] here, and he’s got about 6 people on each side. And every one of those people were at attention. And I made a comment to one of them and it got no response. And President Xi didn’t let him. I said, I want my cabinet to behave like that. I’ve never seen men so scared in their lives.”