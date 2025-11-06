The Art Of The Bubble; Understanding China
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, announced after Trump’s pilgrimage to the unmoveable object, Xi Jinping, that China is going to win the battle for AI. Hold that thought while we do a quick then-and-now:
StockMarket.News @_Investinq
13h￼
Sam Altman in 2023: “It’s hopeless to compete with us.”
OpenAI in 2025: We’d like a government loan guarantee, please.
No, you didn’t misread that, but go ahead and reread it if you still don’t believe it.
*Walter Bloomberg @DeItaone￼
NVIDIA’S HUANG: CHINA WILL SURPASS US IN AI RACE
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told the Financial Times that China will overtake the US in artificial intelligence, citing lower energy costs and fewer regulations. He said Chinese tech firms benefit from government energy subsidies that make running AI systems cheaper, while the US and UK lack optimism. Huang made the remarks at the Future of AI Summit in London.
Ross Hendricks @Ross__Hendricks
20h￼
This is nothing more than Jensen Huang foaming the runway for a federal AI bailout in coordination with OpenAI’s latest plea in the WSJ
These grifters simply can’t be happy making billions from one of the greatest investment manias of all time. They’ll do everything possible to loot taxpayers to prevent it [the bubble] from popping
Of course Trump has been using his office to work the stock market to keep the bubble inflated. It’s the art of the bubble.
Trump: “If you go a couple of years out, you’re gonna see numbers like you’ve never seen. We’re building some of the biggest building ever built anywhere in the world. The AI buildings.”
Daniel Horowitz @RMConservative
22h￼
So data centers are basically what we are fighting for? Tap out.
And ironically, we dont even get the campaign cash to compete with dems after selling out to big tech.
zerohedge @zerohedge
20h￼
OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar said market overly focused on anxiety about a possible bubble in AI sector and should muster more “exuberance”: BBG
So first the megalomaniac sociopath lunatic goes apeshit against shorts, now his henchwoman says longs aren’t long enough
Edward Dowd @DowdEdward
18h￼
A cluster of 3 Hindenburg Omens and Altman & Jenson signaling the end is near on the AI bubble by asking for taxpayer assistance does not bode well for the short term on $SPX.
Should Trump green light government assistance and we get a pump it will likely be faded as it will not be nearly enough. Congress has true purse strings.
The stink of desperation is in the air to keep the headline indices afloat with 7 AI stocks. Ends badly at some point.
.
Memo to White House:
90% of the country doesn’t care about 7 AI stocks on their last legs holding up the Indices.
Hoover moment incoming unless you WTFU and change messaging and focus.
.
If the Trump Administration backstops Open AI, who is planning to IPO at $ 1 trillion dollar valuation for the benefit of its exclusive shareholders, you can kiss the midterms goodbye and it will be deserved.
￼Finn Murphy @FinnMurphy12
20h￼
For all the tech people complaining about Mamdami I would like to point out that a Federal Backstop for unfettered risk capital deployment into data centres for the benefit of OpenAI shareholders is actually a much worse form of socialism than free buses.
Depressed yet? Wait for the bad news.
Rich Baris The People’s Pundit @Peoples_Pundit
4h
For people who think—like DEMs did—you can “sell” voters a line of bullshit about the economy:
See the Challenger Job Report this morning?
Remember when the US was too big to fail and we could just keep printing dollars? This time is different because BRICS:
￼Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
52s￼
If “USD dominance” is still a strategic asset, why would the US govt be adding copper, silver, uranium, met coal, potash, lead & other minerals to a list of critical minerals?
Why not just print the USDs & buy the minerals as we need them like we did for the prior 50+ yrs?
In that light, it’s disturbing that our “leaders” just don’t get China.
Trump on President Xi: “During the meeting, [Xi is] here, and he’s got about 6 people on each side. And every one of those people were at attention. And I made a comment to one of them and it got no response. And President Xi didn’t let him. I said, I want my cabinet to behave like that. I’ve never seen men so scared in their lives.”
￼Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand
This really shows once more that Trump really doesn’t get China, which should really worry you if you’re American.
The officials in question weren’t “scared”, they were serious and disciplined, which is a pretty meaningful difference.
There’s a huge difference in culture when it comes to the spoken word between the West and China, especially at such high levels of government. At that level there isn’t any room for unscripted or unprepared speech, especially when addressing the U.S. president. Why? Because when you speak it’s not your word as an individual but the official position of the state, with immense implications.
This is something we’ve completely lost in the West (to the extent we ever had it): we’re deeply unserious about the weight and discipline that official speech ought to require. We’ve normalized leaders speaking off the cuff, making jokes, lying constantly, and blurring personal opinion with state policy. The result, as we can all witness every day, is a complete shattering of trust, because we know words don’t mean much.
In China however they take this stuff extremely seriously. I know it’s cliché to cite Confucius when it comes to China but one of his most fundamental teachings is that trust is the foundation of everything: without trust the state collapses. Here’s what’s written in the Analects:
“Zigong asked about government. The Master said, ‘Sufficient food, sufficient weapons, and the trust of the people.’
Zigong asked, ‘If it could not be helped, and one of these had to be dispensed with, which should be foregone first?’
The Master said, “Dispense with the weapons.’
Zigong asked, ‘If it could not be helped, and one of the remaining two had to be dispensed with, which should be foregone first?’
The Master said, ‘Dispense with the food. From of old, death has been the lot of all men; but if the people have no faith in their rulers, there is no standing for the state.’”
That’s the culture: maintaining trust is absolutely paramount, more important than even providing food or security.
As a result, when officials speak, you know every single one of their words was prepared by a team that weighed and considered every aspect in advance. Which is why, incidentally, they almost never do interviews and when they do, it sounds super boring because there’s nothing spontaneous: the questions were received in advance and the guy just reads the answers that were prepared. It makes for terrible entertainment but they, unlike us, don’t think that governing is supposed to be entertaining.
It’s not the first time a US president is confused by this. Obama too in his book “A promised land” made similarly mocking remarks about his meetings with Hu Jintao. Quote: “As usual, my meeting with President Hu Jintao was a sleepy affair: Whatever the topic, he liked to read from thick stacks of prepared remarks [...] When it was my turn to speak, he’d shuffle through his papers, looking for whatever response his aides had prepared for him. Efforts to break the monotony with personal anecdotes or the occasional joke usually resulted in a blank stare.”
So no, nothing to do with fear or being afraid to displease some “dear leader.” This same discipline predates Xi and it constrains Xi - as it constrained Hu - just as much as anyone else at that table. It’s institutional. It’s not about a strongman keeping people in line: what Trump sees as people being “scared” is actually a 2,000-year-old tradition of treating official communication as an instrument of statecraft rather than personal expression.
But of course, to someone who governs by social media posts, the idea that words should be carefully considered before being spoken probably does look like very scary.
