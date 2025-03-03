Thwarting Trump has always been about the Anglo-Zionist War on Russia—the Triple Axis that Doug Macgregor talks about: DC, NYC, City of London. Trump’s notions of a rapprochement with Russia—even if only for strategic reasons with regard to China—were always anathema. The Anglo-Zionist aim of crushing and despoiling Russia is simply non-negotiable, and Trump’s schemes threatened to derail the Anglo-Zionist drive that had been gaining momentum ever since the Clintons.

But Trump survived the Russia Hoax, the Ukraine Impeachment, the post J6 Lawfare. Instead, Trump was swept back into the Oval Office by a landslide win that was a rejection of Anglo-Zionist policies—open borders to dilute American culture and the catastrophic proxy war on Russia. This time impeachment is off the table, despite the feeble attempts still being made by globalist senators like Ted Cruz to attack Trump via the Putin smear. There is no public support for more Russia Hoax antics. Moerover, Trump came back with a plan and a team, and has wasted no time in taking the offensive. What’s a sad Anglo-Zionist to do?

On the domestic front the tactic is to try to tie Trump down with endless legal challenges to his Executive Orders. But those Executive Orders were designed specifically to generate these types of case that could finally bring multiple and fundamental constitutional issues before the SCOTUS. As Margot Cleveland (recommended) argues this morning, instead of endless legal challenges, the likelihood is that the SCOTUS will bring those challenges to an end, sooner rather than later. John Roberts is simply not the man to throw America’s constitutional order up for grabs because Orange Man Bad:

Leftist Judge Creates Full-Blown Constitutional Crisis — Soon To Be Cured By SCOTUS There is still time for the Supreme Court to avert an unnecessary constitutional crisis created by litigants and their handpicked judge seeking to control the executive branch.

Trump 2.0 came in prepared for this tactic. They welcome it because, in the end, they will win. To what degree we can predict the full scope of the victories remains to be determined, but the victories will be significant.

The battles on the domestic front will continue for some time, and that’s why Trump knows that he needs to be free to pay attention to those issues. As I’ve been stressing, foreign wars—if left to fester—could derail Trump’s MAGA agenda. Trump gets that:

This is why Trump very much wants a deal with Putin, as soon as possible. Trump needs peace with Russia, and is content to watch the EU and even NATO crumble—as he has advocated for years. A new Europe that America can deal with responsibly and with full control over US interests would be a possible outcome. That’s up to the Euros themselves—they need to take control of their own futures.

In the meantime, Trump will need to take more active control over affairs in the Middle East, which will be difficult with the war on Russia still ongoing. This dynamic takes on added importance now with Israel’s breaking of all ceasefire agreements on the Middle East front of the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia—to draw Trump into war that could also involve Russia before a deal can be reached with Russia. Netanyahu and all Zionists fears the time when Trump can devote his full attention to the Middle East.

The Russians appear to have initially been prepared to go slow in negotiations with Trump. That was a sensible and responsible approach from the Russian perspective, given the history of the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia over the decades since the Cold War. However, there are now signs that the Russians have a growing appreciation for the limitations on Trump’s freedom to maneuver. The UN vote of the US, siding with Russia and China against the Euro war mongers, was a clear signal to Russia that Russia appreciated.

Russian foreign minister Lavrov:

“President Vladimir Putin’s foreign minister of 21 years said the model of the U.S.-China relationship was the one that should be built between Russia and the United States to do a lot of ‘mutually beneficial things’ without allowing disagreements to collapse into war. ‘Donald Trump is a pragmatist’, Lavrov told the Russian military newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda, according to a transcript released by the Foreign Ministry. ‘His slogan is common sense. It means, as everyone can see, a shift to a different way of doing things’. ‘But the goal is still MAGA (Make America Great Again’), Lavrov said, referring to Trump’s political slogan. ‘This gives a lively, human character to politics. That’s why it’s interesting to work with him’.”

Clearly the Russians believe they can deal with Trump, that—no matter what post-Trump America may look like—for now they can make productive agreements with Trump and hope for a continuation when Trump leaves office. Thus:

Putin-Trump Summit Being Expedited In Wake Of Zelensky White House Row CNN reports that a summit between Presidents Trump and Putin is now being fast-tracked in the wake of the explosive row with Zelensky, which saw him booted from the White House before a planned lunch was to take place Friday. Last month saw talks in Riyadh aimed at fully restoring US-Russia relations end on a positive note between the delegations headed by Rubio and Lavrov. There was a follow-on meeting in Istanbul, leading to the restaffing of embassies (which had previously seen a tit-for-tat booting of diplomatic staff under the Biden admin). CNN writes in a fresh Monday report, "Whether it was orchestrated or not, Moscow – which reacted with glee to the White House slanging match – is now anticipating talks aimed at rebuilding the US-Russia relationship will continue, even accelerate, in the weeks ahead." "Nothing has been announced in public. But, privately, there’s talk of the Trump-Putin summit, always on the cards, now being fast-tracked," the report continues. "There is also renewed optimism in Moscow that, with President Zelensky at odds with President Trump and his team, difficult negotiations to end the war in Ukraine will now take a back seat to a raft of potentially lucrative US-Russia economic deals already being tabled behind closed doors," CNN adds. US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz has meanwhile warned Zelensky not to test the limits of American patience. He strongly suggested in a fresh Fox interview that Zelensky is fully rejecting the possibility of ceasefire in the over three-year long conflict.

In this context, in which Trump and Putin are on the same page, the pathetic Euro efforts to sucker Trump into “backstopping” the establishment of a Euro tripwire in Ukraine—designed to involve the US in combat with Russia—is mildly amusing theater, but little more. The desperation of the Anglo-Zionist controllers of Britain is illustrated by their willingness to expend what used to be a treasured asset—the Royal Brand—by wasting it on a meeting with Zelensky at Sandringham. As if Trump would lower himself to having dinner with Chuck after that sorry spectacle? As if Trump could ever get suckered by Anglo-Zionist puppets like Starmer into going to war with Russia?

Alastair Crooke deconstructed that silliness this morning on Judge Nap’s show:

Judge: How crazy is it for the Prime Minister of Great Britain to use those phrases, "boots on the ground and planes in the air"? Does he want to start World War III in Europe? Crooke: Effectively, that's what it entails. Precisely. I mean, this is what he's trying to pull it in [sic]. But, of course, what is the lie? That it's going to be Europe that is going to do the fighting with 25, 30,000 men. I mean, this is ridiculous! These [Euro troops] are the tripwires intended to bring the United States back into conflict with Russia. The Europeans would prefer to burn their Bridges with the United States and go into conflict with Trump rather than to see Russia in any form win. They said it is more important than peace to ensure the defeat of Russia. That's the basis, the underlining, it's more important than peace that Russia is seen to be defeated in this war. And they've said this explicitly. I think Trump sees this clearly and this is why I think he understands Zelensky. And now Zelensky is full of bravado after having been received by the king, and all of this hugging and messages of love from leading European Elites--not the people. He's now saying he won't go, he won't leave, It's one thing to hold elections, but now I have the support of Europe. You're not going to get rid of me. So now he's challenging America, as well. ... I think what we will see next are two things. This is my speculation. [Trump] was very polite and jocular with the European leaders when they came, before Zelensky, but I think he'll give them a smackdown quite soon. And he's going to give Zelensky a smackdown, because he wants to get back to his project.

I disagree to this extent. Rather than Trump having been “very polite” I’d say he was “barely polite, sometimes openly contemptuous.” But now Crooke goes on to finger the activities of Trump’s enemies. Trump knows that, in public, he’s dealing with Anglo-Zionist puppets when he meets with people like Starmer. But he’s fully aware of who is enemies are on this side of the Atlantic, as well. Trump knows who his enemies are on both sides of the sea, and that they’re working together.

Trump obviously, I'm sure, suspects that there are other fingers in this pie--not a million miles distant from Washington--that are encouraging the Europeans in this way. I think he's going to have to very quickly put down the Europeans. I'm sure he'll do it in his usual jocular fashion, but it'll be a put down nonetheless. And the same for Zelensky. Judge: What on earth do you think president Zelensky and King Charles discussed what could Charles possibly have said to him? [General laughter] Crooke: I don't think I'd like to answer that. I think you guess it.

Trump did not stage the greatest political comeback in US history to be defeated by the same crowd who ran him out of office, stealing an election. He hasn’t forgotten and he won’t forgive.