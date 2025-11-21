First some reflections on the current bubble regime, centered around AI. We start with Luke Gromen, who questions the practicality of this project from both a very human as well as a fiscal standpoint:

￼Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ Will more Fed rate cuts increase US electrical grid capacity instantly? Can the Fed QE grid capacity, engineers, and skilled trades into existence instantly? No? 11:48 AM · Nov 21, 2025 Seismic BTC @SeismicSats Is that the real reason for the admin’s H-1b visa defense? Import the engineers & trades, at the expense of your people, to build the grid capacity, to save your country? Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ yes IMO but that just means choosing the means of destroying the country, as it caps wages & finishes the job of destabilizing our politics

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ Total stablecoin market cap has begun falling with BTC (far right on chart below.) Stablecoins have only grown $10B per month since the passage of the GENIUS Act. At this pace, it will take 23 years for stablecoin market cap to hit Bessent’s $3T stablecoin market cap goal.￼

Next, reflections gleaned from Ed Dowd. The first thread relates to Gromen’s reflection on stablecoin:

Mr. VIX @yieldsearcher￼ Crypto is typically the first to feel the pain when repo markets get stressed. It is super-levered to margin debt compared to equities, and hence, funding cost/stability matters much more. Worth noting: in the Sep 2019 “repocalypse,” BTC collapsed 20% that month while equities stayed resilient (S&P down only 1%). Of course, BTC is a much deeper market today than it was then, and equity margin debt usage has risen significantly since 2019. Still, BTC’s relatively higher sensitivity to margin and repo dynamics remains a constant. Watch the crypto space as repo mkt is in flux. Quote￼ Mr. VIX @yieldsearcher Sep 15 Rates, DXY, ES, and gold making moves at the same time. Not rocket science what is going on here. But very notable that BTC and ETH going the other way. 8:52 AM · Sep 15, 2025

This next relates to possible stresses in the private credit market:

Mr. VIX @yieldsearcher Nov 20￼ Noticing a growing number of Fed officials voicing concerns about private credit lately. But this one is esp notable where one of them is openly highlighting risks among life insurers (its largest investor base). If the Fed is concerned about lifers, things are quite serious.

OK, pivoting to NVIDIA:

Market Radar @themarketradar￼ 60% of $NVDA $57B revenue comes from four customers It’s apparent that AI CapEx needs to remain constant, otherwise the whole thing unwinds. We’re obviously not seeing that yet, and may not anytime soon. But any economic slowdown that hurts the FCF of any of these large customers is what would do it imo Mr. VIX @yieldsearcher￼ In other words, NVDA’s growth depends on the credit market’s willingness to keep lending to these four hyperscalers at rates that do not dilute their ROE. Edward Dowd @DowdEdward 20h￼ This is important to understand…the credit markets are questioning the ultimate profitability on AI. Sam Altman told you this when he basically asked for a bailout last week. Financing his growth has become more difficult and costly. $NVDA reversal today in part is due to this problem. Credit always ends the equity party…especially in bubbles.

Continuing on from that last thought:

The Information @theinformation 20h Exclusive: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says he’s bracing for possible ‘economic headwinds’ ‘catching up’ to a resurgent Google. Edward Dowd @DowdEdward 19h￼ He’s telling you it’s harder to get funding.

And now Max Blumenthal weighs in with the last word, at the tail end of his latest appearance with Judge Nap: