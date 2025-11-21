The AI Bubble And Corruption On A Trumpian Scale
First some reflections on the current bubble regime, centered around AI. We start with Luke Gromen, who questions the practicality of this project from both a very human as well as a fiscal standpoint:
￼Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼
Will more Fed rate cuts increase US electrical grid capacity instantly?
Can the Fed QE grid capacity, engineers, and skilled trades into existence instantly?
No?
11:48 AM · Nov 21, 2025
Seismic BTC
@SeismicSats
Is that the real reason for the admin’s H-1b visa defense? Import the engineers & trades, at the expense of your people, to build the grid capacity, to save your country?
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼
yes IMO but that just means choosing the means of destroying the country, as it caps wages & finishes the job of destabilizing our politics
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼
Total stablecoin market cap has begun falling with BTC (far right on chart below.)
Stablecoins have only grown $10B per month since the passage of the GENIUS Act. At this pace, it will take 23 years for stablecoin market cap to hit Bessent’s $3T stablecoin market cap goal.￼
Next, reflections gleaned from Ed Dowd. The first thread relates to Gromen’s reflection on stablecoin:
Mr. VIX @yieldsearcher￼
Crypto is typically the first to feel the pain when repo markets get stressed. It is super-levered to margin debt compared to equities, and hence, funding cost/stability matters much more.
Worth noting: in the Sep 2019 “repocalypse,” BTC collapsed 20% that month while equities stayed resilient (S&P down only 1%).
Of course, BTC is a much deeper market today than it was then, and equity margin debt usage has risen significantly since 2019. Still, BTC’s relatively higher sensitivity to margin and repo dynamics remains a constant.
Watch the crypto space as repo mkt is in flux.
Quote￼
Mr. VIX @yieldsearcher
Sep 15
Rates, DXY, ES, and gold making moves at the same time. Not rocket science what is going on here.
But very notable that BTC and ETH going the other way.
8:52 AM · Sep 15, 2025
This next relates to possible stresses in the private credit market:
Mr. VIX @yieldsearcher
Nov 20￼
Noticing a growing number of Fed officials voicing concerns about private credit lately.
But this one is esp notable where one of them is openly highlighting risks among life insurers (its largest investor base).
If the Fed is concerned about lifers, things are quite serious.
OK, pivoting to NVIDIA:
Market Radar @themarketradar￼
60% of $NVDA $57B revenue comes from four customers
It’s apparent that AI CapEx needs to remain constant, otherwise the whole thing unwinds. We’re obviously not seeing that yet, and may not anytime soon.
But any economic slowdown that hurts the FCF of any of these large customers is what would do it imo
Mr. VIX @yieldsearcher￼
In other words, NVDA’s growth depends on the credit market’s willingness to keep lending to these four hyperscalers at rates that do not dilute their ROE.
Edward Dowd @DowdEdward
20h￼
This is important to understand…the credit markets are questioning the ultimate profitability on AI.
Sam Altman told you this when he basically asked for a bailout last week. Financing his growth has become more difficult and costly.
$NVDA reversal today in part is due to this problem.
Credit always ends the equity party…especially in bubbles.
Continuing on from that last thought:
The Information @theinformation
20h
Exclusive: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says he’s bracing for possible ‘economic headwinds’ ‘catching up’ to a resurgent Google.
Edward Dowd @DowdEdward
19h￼
He’s telling you it’s harder to get funding.
And now Max Blumenthal weighs in with the last word, at the tail end of his latest appearance with Judge Nap:
Max Blumenthal: The CIA’s Cocaine Business and Regime Change
Judge: Before we go, take a look at this clip from Elon Musk.
Musk: You know, people often talk about, uh, sort of eliminating poverty and that kind of thing, but really the, there’s, how long have they been talking about that? Um, there’s lots of talk, uh, you know, there’s lots of NOS’s sort of trying to do these things, but but really not succeeding. Um, and and and you know, the evidence speaks for itself. Uh but but but AI and humanoid robots will actually eliminate poverty and Tesla won’t be the only one that makes them. I think Tesla will pioneer this but there will be many other companies that make humanoid robots. But there there is only basically one way to uh make everyone wealthy and that is AI and robotic.
Judge: What the hell is he talking about? AI and robotics are going to make everybody wealthy and eliminate poverty? Do you get it?
Max: Well, they’re going to make everyone unemployed and then everyone’s going to have to live off universal basic income--as the man seated to Elon Musk’s left, Jensen Huang, who’s the CEO of Nvidia, said right after Elon Musk. What Elon Musk is saying makes absolutely no sense. It shows that in the world of AI and tech, there is a messianic mentality that is being fueled by massive infusions of cash that is leading to nowhere. They talk about all the energy they need, all the gigawatts they need, but they don’t know exactly what they need it for. They don’t have a clear budget. Elon Musk has gotten his board of directors to approve a trillion dollar pay package for himself. Where’s the money going to come from?
They were at the Saudi US Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center, which was a grotesque gallery of corporate looters and Saudi monarchs and their lobbyists and Donald Trump--a real portrait of American governance at a late and decadent stage. And the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which is actually not as flushed with cash as we think it is, has failed on several white elephant projects--like Project Neon, which was supposed to line Saudi Arabia’s coasts with resorts and high-speed rail, but is going absolutely nowhere--has ponied up 600 billion dollars for these AI warlords, these messianic figures, including Elon Musk, who are seeking more and more cash so they can say that their earnings have gone up--even though they’re not actually selling a product that is profitable at this point.
Saudi Arabia generates about $1 trillion every year. So it doesn’t have $600 billion to give to them. I don’t know where the money is going to come from. This was just the strangest spectacle of financial fantasy. And what we’re essentially witnessing is a kind of Ponzi scheme in which all of this money is being directed into AI--our money, Saudi money--but it’s not coming back. It’s not necessarily creating jobs. It’s causing consumers to pay more for electricity bills through all these data centers. And it’s fueling a bubble much like the dotcom bubble of the 1990s.
If you look at Nvidia’s earnings, Nvidia’s, I mean, you have all of these investors with short positions on Nvidia right now. Nvidia’s taking in all this money, but it’s not actually generating anything. It looks like the bubble could burst and do irreparable harm to the US economy. And we’re going to go back and look at that scene there of Elon Musk predicting the end of poverty and gather up our pitchforks.
Judge: You mean Donald Trump’s sons will not get to build Trump Towers in Saudi Arabia?
Max: I don’t know what they’re building, but props to Eric Trump and his crypto business, which has taken in a billion dollars of completely opaque bribes for the Trump family, often from foreign governments and foreign figures. We’ll never know who they are. That was impressive. These people make Bernie Madoff seem penny ante by comparison.
