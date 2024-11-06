This is America’s shame—the 2020 election. Hopefully it will be re-examined in light of last night’s results. Hopefully it will spur electoral reform on a sweeping scale and Deep State deconstruction on an equally sweeping scale. And payback. That 2020 asterisk election was a real warning shot across the bow of the nation. Yeah, we’ve got lots of problems, big problems, but this is where it starts.
This is what I was waiting to see.
Markets Erupt: Dow Futures Up 1,300, Dollar Soars After Historic Trump Three-Peat
Trump won in 2016, he also won in 2020 (but it was stolen from him thanks to 20 million "vapor" votes which magically failed to make a re-appearance in 2024), and he just won again in a landslide, not just the electoral but the popular vote as well... and boy are markets rocking!
Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election has unleashed a shockwave in global markets as traders prepared for unprecedented policy and economic changes under the new administration.
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Pardon many of the J6 political prisoners. Expose Ray Epps. Publicize Epstein and P Diddy cohorts. Release the JFK files. Expose COVID abuse.
The 2020 election and Jan 6 are within the statute of limitations. Russiagate unfortunately is not.
Seems the cheating was much less than 2020, which is a large part why Trump won.
2024: Harris: 65,816,659, Trump 70,303,644 (partial results)
2020: Biden: 81,268,924, Trump: 74,216,154
2016: Clinton: 62,985,106 Trump: 65,853,625
Sharyl Atkinson made a good point that the last 4 years of Trumps tribulations has made him stronger. Key point:
“He was able to take stock of who in his midst was not really on his side.”
https://sharylattkisson.substack.com/p/trumps-last-laugh?