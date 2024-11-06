This is America’s shame—the 2020 election. Hopefully it will be re-examined in light of last night’s results. Hopefully it will spur electoral reform on a sweeping scale and Deep State deconstruction on an equally sweeping scale. And payback. That 2020 asterisk election was a real warning shot across the bow of the nation. Yeah, we’ve got lots of problems, big problems, but this is where it starts.

This is what I was waiting to see.

Markets Erupt: Dow Futures Up 1,300, Dollar Soars After Historic Trump Three-Peat Trump won in 2016, he also won in 2020 (but it was stolen from him thanks to 20 million "vapor" votes which magically failed to make a re-appearance in 2024), and he just won again in a landslide, not just the electoral but the popular vote as well... and boy are markets rocking!