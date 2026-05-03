Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
2h

Philip Pilkington @philippilk

7h￼

**China is going to pick a fight over the Iran oil sanctions.** They avoided this over Russia sanctions. If this escalates it will create friction between the Chinese and American banking systems. This will accelerate the process of dedollarisation.

Reply
Share
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
6h

I would like to ask in all seriousness whether there are any indications that Trump will cancel the fall mid-term elections. 1) He has rejected any Congressional authority over the decision making on the Iran war. 2) The Republicans are projected to lose 30-40 seats in the House. 3) The Democrats are projecting an impeachment vote on Day 1 of their assuming power in January 2026. 4) Major US decisions are now being made by Israel which has implemented a scorched-earth war policy in the Middle East, if not the Samson Option. These are not ordinary times. We can argue that the Constitutional Republic is already history.

Reply
Share
3 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture