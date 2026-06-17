Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
6h

Spencer Hakimian @SpencerHakimian

10h￼

“You paid Iran $300 billion dollars to re-open a Strait that was open the entire time?”

“That’s right, Dave.”

“And this was after you defeated them 50 times?”

“That’s correct, Dave.”

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Mark Wauck
6h

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape

3h￼

Read the 14-Point Draft Memorandum, out by Bloomberg apparently leaked by Saudi

Complete capitulation by US, including US agrees to support $300 billion for Iran

This is a roadmap to Iran’s regional primacy and becoming the 4th center of world power

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