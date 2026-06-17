Bloomberg has released what it says is the actual text of the MOU between Iran and the US. From public statements by Trump and Vance it seems pretty clear that Trump wants this to go through. That said, there’s a clear distinction between what will happen upon signing of the MOU and what will happen only after a final agreement. That final agreement may never actually occur, so its important to distinguish clearly between the two phases in order to understand the shape of what could develop.

The MOU itself establishes a framework. It appears that at least some of the foreseen actions are already being implemented—standing down from the blockade by the US, transfer of sums of money. Shipping traffic does appear to be moving freely, if slowly, and there are claims that as much as half of the projected $300B development fund (reparations) has been transferred already.

As part of the MOU, Iran has pledged not to develop a nuke, but all other aspects of Iran’s nuclear program remain to be negotiated. This is key. My take is that, since the US agrees to respect Iran’s sovereignty, that means that irrespective of whether or not any “final agreement” is ever signed, Iran will continue with its enrichment program in accord with its commitments to previous international agreements.

In other words, the MOU may well establish the facts on the ground going forward, and further developments may flow—in a somewhat informal way—from those facts. For example, even in the absence of a final agreement my bet would be that the US will not be attempting a further military or blockade campaign. US forces may remain in the region in the absence of a final agreement, but that could change—separately from Iran - US agreements—based on shifting relations that will likely involve BRICS.

Here is the full text as presented by Bloomberg—not one of the summaries that are floating around. I’ve tried to highlight the MOU and the Final Agreement stages. As you’ll see, there’s some overlap. For example, sanctions relief will be phased in based on “progress” toward a final agreement. The reality is that that could be a flexible process and that Iran may actually be more interested in the free shipping aspect than the sanctions. One notable aspect of the entire MOU is that doesn’t contain even a single explicit reference to Israel—the closest thing of this sort comes in #1, where a reference is made to US “allies”. By the same token, there is no mention of Hezbollah, although they may be included as an “ally” of Iran. The mention of US “regional partners” appears to me to be a reference to the GCC states.

1. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, together with their allies in the current war, declare upon the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] an immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and undertake that from now on they will not launch any hostile action against each other, and will refrain from the threat or use of force against each other. The final agreement will confirm the provisions of this Article and the remaining Articles.

The explicit inclusion of Lebanon is extremely important, but the blanket reference to “all fronts” appears to leave the issue of Gaza and Palestine open or unaddressed. Again, does the reference to “any hostile action” include the arming of allies, partners, or proxies? We don’t know.

2. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States undertake to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs.

If I were an Iranian official, I would take the reference to respect for Iran’s sovereignty to include Iran’s external relations with any governmental or non-governmental entities it chooses to be associated with. To include Hezbollah, at a minimum.

3. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States undertake to negotiate and reach a final agreement within a maximum period of 60 days, extendable by mutual consent. 4. Immediately upon the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding [MOU], the United States Lift the naval blockade and prevent any interference or obstruction against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and restore traffic within a maximum of 30 days to its full capacity; the traffic of ships shall be proportional to the pre-war volume of traffic on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States also undertakes to withdraw its forces from the surrounding areas within 30 days after the final agreement.

This provision addresses both the MOU as well as the Final Agreement. The immediate lifting of the US blockade looks very much like the surrender of control over Hormuz to Iran (and Oman). In that regard, however, no mention is made of the type of shipping traffic and the terms for passage—specifically, not with regard to naval ships (but see #5). My guess is that the US will be withdrawing some of its naval assets from the region very quickly, just as a matter of logistics and morale. A renewed buildup to wartime levels will prove difficult, as a political matter.

5. Upon signing this Memorandum of Understanding [MOU], the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately take steps to ensure that the movement of merchant ships from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of ​​Oman and vice versa is resumed within 30 days to the pre-war volume, taking into account the need for the removal of technical obstacles and the neutralization of mines by Iran.

Is the reference to “merchant ships” but NOT to “naval ships” significant? I would guess that it is. Currently the US continues to operate aircraft in the vicinity of Hormuz, but has not attempted to send naval ships into the Persian Gulf. Taking #4-5 together, this looks like a US military withdrawal from the Gulf, although air bases could remain operational. Still, resupply of bases by air rather than by sea makes it difficult to envision pre-war levels of operation at those bases. GCC host countries will very likely also want to rearrange those relations.

6. The United States undertakes, together with its regional partners, to create a comprehensive plan agreed upon by both parties for the rehabilitation and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, While ensuring financing of at least $300 billion. The implementation mechanism of this plan, as part of the final agreement, will be formulated within 60 days.

This could be a backhanded reference to what is already occurring—negotiations between GCC states, all of which backed USrael, and Iran regarding reparations.

7. The United States commits to ending, on a schedule to be agreed upon as part of the final agreement, all types of sanctions currently facing the Islamic Republic of Iran, including resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and all unilateral U.S. sanctions, both primary and secondary.

On the face of it, sanctions remain until a final agreement. On the other hand, nothing prevents the US from lifting unilateral sanctions on its own before any formal final agreement. This could happen as a carrot to facilitate economic relief for US vassal states that find themselves on the outs with Iran.

8. The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates that it will never produce nuclear weapons. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States have agreed that the fate of enriched material and the fate of all other mutually agreed nuclear-related issues, including Iran’s nuclear needs, will be adequately addressed in a final agreement; the final agreement will confirm the provisions of this Article.

Again, my guess is that there is very little pressure on Iran to reach any sort of final agreement regarding its nuclear program. The status quo ante remains in place and may continue indefinitely. In fact, that’s exactly what we read next:

9. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States agree that, pending a final agreement, they will maintain the status quo: Iran will maintain the status quo on its nuclear program, and the United States will not impose new sanctions on Iran or strengthen its forces in the region.

As I understand the status quo, that includes 60% enrichment. No US military buildup beyond current levels probably is a fig leaf for what will occur in reality—a drawdown and redeployment of US forces currently present in the region, simply because the current levels are unsustainable.

10. The United States undertakes that immediately after the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding [MOU], and until the date of the lifting of sanctions, the United States Treasury Department will issue waivers for exports of Iranian crude oil, petrochemical products and their derivatives, and all related services, including banking, insurance, transportation, and the like.

Note the wording here. In effect, the US “will”—not “may”, or “at its discretion may”—waive all energy related sanctions on Iran. And, in fact, there are reports of Iranian tankers already transiting Hormuz without interference. “Waivers” amount to the lifting of sanctions and the US may find it geopolitically difficult to reinstitute or “un-waive” sanctions once the world gets used to dealing with Iran’s energy sector.

11. The United States undertakes that, in light of the progress of negotiations towards a final agreement, frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be released and made fully available. These funds, whether held in the master account or transferred, will be used for any final beneficiary payment determined by the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran and will be fully available for use. The United States undertakes to issue all necessary permits and licenses on this basis.

This may be one of those point of view provisions. If I were Iran, I’d probably take the position that the MOU itself constitutes “progress of negotiations towards a final agreement” and that, therefore, frozen or restricted funds should be released ASAP. Maybe tomorrow. In fact, there have been reports that something like that is already happening to some extent.

12. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States agree that an implementation mechanism will be established to oversee the successful implementation of and future commitment to the Final Agreement. 13. Following the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, and upon receipt of assurances regarding the commencement of implementation of Articles 4, 5, 10, and 11 of this Memorandum of Understanding, and the continued implementation of these steps, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States will enter into negotiations for a Final Agreement solely with respect to the remaining Articles. 14. The final agreement will be approved through a binding resolution of the UN Security Council.

Overall, while this may not be a full normalization of relations between Iran and the US, it appears to set the stage for Iran to become a major regional power—with little pushback from the US. Given time, I would expect the US military to pull back even further than it already has. Without discounting the effectiveness of Iran’s asymmetric missile-based forces, the most important factor in bringing Trump to his knees was Iran’s nuke—control over Hormuz. It was Iran’s economic war that forced Trump to shout “I yield!” I glance back through the 14 points of the MOU will show that the most important immediate effects all revolve around the economic war.

And it’s important to bear in mind that China and Russia will be backing Iran at every additional step, especially with regard to the facilitation of the full development of the International North–South Transport Corridor. As we’ve discussed numerous times in the past, it’s simply impossible to over-estimate the importance of this initiative. Based on stupid actions by the US during its war on Iran—especially the murder of Indian sailors—I strongly believe that this will lead to a tighter integration of India and Pakistan with BRICS—as well as all the Gulf states. The US simply can’t compete with this. This is as much a victory for BRICS as it is for Iran, and it’s ipso facto a major defeat for Anglo-Zionist financial-military hegemony. It will have an additional profound effect on Russia’s influence over Europe—the map illustrates just the bare bones structure of what’s likely to come.

By the same token, it is likely that Israel will find itself increasingly isolated and bypassed. Look for economic pressure to grow.

The political landscape in the US is starting to shift. I saw reports today that Hegseth and Ratcliffe are on thin ice with Trump. Vance appears to be in the ascendant—he’s clearly taking the lead in selling the MOU:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 18h￼ ￼￼￼ ￼￼￼￼￼ Vice President JD Vance on the people that are rallying against the deal with Iran: “They’re proposing an endless conflict. They want this to go on until every bomb has been dropped or until every Iranian is dead. That is not what Trump wants.” Vice President JD Vance says they (Republicans) want Donald Trump to send hundreds of thousands of ground troops into Iran: “We need people to be pushing back from inside the tent.”

My gut says Vance and Trump will win this over Lindsey! and his ilk. Americans aren’t interested in more war and more economic pain.