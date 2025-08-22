I’ll be off line for a good part of the day, with the tech support due in the afternoon and connectivity dodgy this morning. So …

Iran is conducting military exercises and is reported to have tested a new missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. Rumors are flying of an Iranian preemptive strike on Israel, supposedly under cover of the exercises—which, considering Trump’s recent sneak attack, would seem entirely justified. Preemptive strikes is the logic that Trump unleashed with his sneak attack. There are also reports of a high level Russian visit to Israel. Here’s the roundup via Thomas Keith. The last update was 12h ago.

Overall, we’re getting a steady drumbeat of war propaganda. That includes the usual claims that Iran is planning to assassinate Trump—this time from Venezuela, so war prep spans both hemispheres. Such claims have pretty much become de rigeur. It’s rather ironic, given repeated intensive US support for “decapitation” strikes—assassination for us but for no one else.

The first tweet is simply to show that the US controls the overall level of war in the region.