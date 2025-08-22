I’ll be off line for a good part of the day, with the tech support due in the afternoon and connectivity dodgy this morning. So …
Iran is conducting military exercises and is reported to have tested a new missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. Rumors are flying of an Iranian preemptive strike on Israel, supposedly under cover of the exercises—which, considering Trump’s recent sneak attack, would seem entirely justified. Preemptive strikes is the logic that Trump unleashed with his sneak attack. There are also reports of a high level Russian visit to Israel. Here’s the roundup via Thomas Keith. The last update was 12h ago.
Overall, we’re getting a steady drumbeat of war propaganda. That includes the usual claims that Iran is planning to assassinate Trump—this time from Venezuela, so war prep spans both hemispheres. Such claims have pretty much become de rigeur. It’s rather ironic, given repeated intensive US support for “decapitation” strikes—assassination for us but for no one else.
The first tweet is simply to show that the US controls the overall level of war in the region.
The Trump administration reportedly urged Israel to dial back “non-urgent” strikes in Lebanon and even pull out from one outpost, as a gesture to support Beirut’s move toward disarming Hezbollah.
The U.S. pitch, delivered by envoy Tom Barrack, floated a phased Israeli withdrawal from five outposts if the Lebanese army takes tangible steps to keep Hezbollah out of the south.
Plan also includes a “Trump economic zone” in southern Lebanon, funded by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, to rebuild once Israel leaves, aiming to curb Hezbollah’s return while meeting Israel’s security demands without occupation.
The United States just stripped a THAAD battery from the UAE to shield Israel.
Washington’s priority signal is clear: Gulf coverage can be thinned, but Tel Aviv’s missile umbrella must stay saturated.
Every redeployment like this is a live admission that Israel cannot weather sustained ballistic fire without U.S. hardware flown in from other theaters, even at the expense of regional allies.
Iran has declared a military exercise but the parameters match pre-strike conditioning: live ballistic missile tests, Gulf-wide GPS degradation, NOTAM zones locking down airspace, and heavy flight delays from the Strait to Kuwait.
Israeli media is already framing it as camouflage for an actual launch on Israel, an admission that Tel Aviv sees every Iranian drill as a potential strike window.
With U.S. THAAD just redeployed from the UAE to Israel, the alignment between Tehran’s exercise timing and Washington’s asset shift is hard to ignore.
Israeli channels are openly boasting that if Iran strikes, the U.S. military will jump in under the ceasefire clause. The message isn’t one of strength, but of a security doctrine built entirely on someone else taking the fight, the losses, and the risks they can’t carry themselves.
Western skies over Iran are already thick with American ISR birds, with takeoffs reported out of Bahrain.
Fighter formations, American, British, Israeli, are moving through Jordanian and Iraqi airspace, a reminder that the “security architecture” of the region is just a rotating occupation grid.
Every sensor ping and afterburner in the air is another proof that Tel Aviv’s deterrence theatre only functions when NATO’s shadow is stitched overhead, stitching the map into a forward operating base for someone else’s war.
Russia’s command-and-control bird touched down in Tel Aviv.
A Tupolev Tu-214SR, the Kremlin’s airborne nerve center, landed at Ben Gurion, the same platform used by Putin’s inner circle to coordinate operations and strategic comms.
When Moscow’s presidential squadron shows up in occupied Palestine, it’s not a courtesy call, it’s a signal that whatever is unfolding is being logged, recorded, and archived at the highest tier of Russian state memory.
Zionist media report that Iran has tested and entered into service its most powerful hypersonic missile, named “Akher al-Zaman” (Apocalypse).
Israeli media is now pushing a “leak” from an “American security source” that Iran supposedly plotted to assassinate Donald Trump… from Venezuelan territory.
Netanyahu is now openly demanding Silicon Valley hard-code Zionist narrative control into its algorithms.
In his own words: “We have to do something about the algorithms at the social networks.”
Translation: too many people are seeing the bodies, the blockades, the starvation.
The mask slips when he likens evidence of Israel’s crimes to medieval “blood libel” and calls for the platforms to suppress it at the code level.
Hebrew outlets are claiming Iran has just test-fired a 20-meter missile rated to haul a 4-ton warhead, the kind of payload that signals capacity for far more than conventional explosives.
If accurate, would place it in the class of heavy-payload delivery systems capable of carrying either a massive conventional charge or a nuclear device.
A 4-ton capacity can obliterate fortified infrastructure in one strike, something Israel’s Arrow and David’s Sling would struggle to counter if decoys and penetration aids are used.
Iran’s escalation cycle has definitely been layered, hypersonic “Apocalypse” test claims, a 20 m/4-ton missile claim, Gulf GPS jamming, and region-wide airspace closures. Over the Arabian Sea, a USAF WC-135 “nuke sniffer” orbited, likely pre-positioned for any high-energy event, be it a missile stage burn, suspected underground test, or as a deterrent intelligence asset shadowing the drills.
The Bam quake reads tectonic on paper, but its timing and location would be near-perfect cover for a low-yield underground detonation, folding a nuclear shadow into the same news cycle as Iran’s strategic weapons showcase.
The skill here isn’t to swallow the narrative, it’s to track the tempo Iran is setting and see which signals are real moves, which are cover, and which are just the other side trying to spin fear into the feed.
I just saw a video by a journalist about the latest trend in Israel: genocide tourism. Teachers take their school kids on "field trips" to watch through coin-pay telescopes Gaza being bombed. Meanwhile, cruise ships floating off the Gazan coast allowed Israeli matrons and their families to mark out future land deals for when the Israelis resettle the area after the current population has been disappeared. This is a truly sick and psychopathic society and the world will only be safe when it has been destroyed and its infernal influence over the West ended. The only force I see capable of doing that is Iran and its Russian and Chinese backers.
The closer Ukraine gets to collapse, the sooner European banks will collapse and start a worldwide domino effect as the contagion spreads. The West (even including the US) cannot fight a major war against Russia, so Ukraine is a lost cause now that Putin has rejected the fake ceasefire gambit. That leaves Iran as the backup plan, with perhaps Venezuela being prepped as a secondary backup. Iran is not going to preemptively attack Israel; that is advanced narrative preparation for the purpose of justifying an Israeli preemptive attack. Russia is trying to talk Netanyahu out of doing this. Everything is being driven by events in Ukraine. The AFU running on empty and cannot hang on much longer.