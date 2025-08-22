Meaning In History

Steghorn21
I just saw a video by a journalist about the latest trend in Israel: genocide tourism. Teachers take their school kids on "field trips" to watch through coin-pay telescopes Gaza being bombed. Meanwhile, cruise ships floating off the Gazan coast allowed Israeli matrons and their families to mark out future land deals for when the Israelis resettle the area after the current population has been disappeared. This is a truly sick and psychopathic society and the world will only be safe when it has been destroyed and its infernal influence over the West ended. The only force I see capable of doing that is Iran and its Russian and Chinese backers.

TomA
The closer Ukraine gets to collapse, the sooner European banks will collapse and start a worldwide domino effect as the contagion spreads. The West (even including the US) cannot fight a major war against Russia, so Ukraine is a lost cause now that Putin has rejected the fake ceasefire gambit. That leaves Iran as the backup plan, with perhaps Venezuela being prepped as a secondary backup. Iran is not going to preemptively attack Israel; that is advanced narrative preparation for the purpose of justifying an Israeli preemptive attack. Russia is trying to talk Netanyahu out of doing this. Everything is being driven by events in Ukraine. The AFU running on empty and cannot hang on much longer.

