As I’ve been predicting, the lower courts—now up to the appellate level—are ruling that Trump’s tariffs are illegal. Tariffs are essentially revenue measures—taxes on Americans. As such, they have to be voted on by Congress. Well, that’s according to the US Constitution, anyway. The SCOTUS let this go because Trump claimed there was a balance of payments economic emergency. But he then turned around and has been using tariffs as blunt instruments of foreign policy. Obviously this will go to the SCOTUS. My prediction now is that the disastrous misuse of tariffs will give at least two of the “conservative” justices cover—if they felt it was needed—to insist that Congress, and Congress only, has to be the one to levy taxes on We the People. I quote the article below in full to show that most of Trump’s arguments are a string of non sequiturs when confronted with the provisions of the Constitution.

Federal court strikes down Trump tariffs as illegal under federal law in appeals ruling An appeals court affirmed a ruling that trafficking and reciprocal tariffs exceeded presidential authority under International Emergency Economic Powers Act

A federal appeals court has ruled that most of President Donald Trump's tariffs are illegal. "We affirm the CIT’s holding that the Trafficking and Reciprocal Tariffs imposed by the Challenged Executive Orders exceed the authority delegated to the President by IEEPA’s text," the opinion from the Washington-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit states. "We also affirm the CIT’s grant of declaratory relief that the orders are invalid as contrary to law." In a 7-4 vote, the divided court allowed the tariffs to remain in place through Oct. 14 to give the Trump administration a chance to file an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court. A court on Friday ruled that most of President Donald Trump's tariffs are not legal. (Getty Images) On Truth Social, Trump criticized the ruling, saying all tariffs were still in effect. "Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end. If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country," he wrote. "It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong. The U.S.A. will no longer tolerate enormous Trade Deficits and unfair Tariffs and Non Tariff Trade Barriers imposed by other Countries, friend or foe, that undermine our Manufacturers, Farmers, and everyone else."

Regardless of whether what Trump is saying is true or not, tariffs are revenue matters and must be voted on by Congress. If the policies of other governments are unfair, if the our farmers and manufacturers are being harmed, and taxes on the American people are the proper remedy, then Congress should vote on that. The SCOTUS should not allow Congress to shirk its responsibilities under our system of separation of powers. Kinda like, Congress should be required to vote on war making.

Trump has made tariffs a pillar of his second term as a way to compel other nations to renegotiate trade deals with the United States and to give the U.S. economic concessions.

But that’s the problem. Trump has used tariffs for all sorts of purposes that have nothing whatsoever to do with trade deals—to punish Brazil for its Supreme Court’s rulings, etc., etc. Trump’s mendacious behavior is sure to offend many of the justices.

"President Trump lawfully exercised the tariff powers granted to him by Congress to defend our national and economic security from foreign threats. The president’s tariffs remain in effect, and we look forward to ultimate victory on this matter." White House spokesman Kush Desai told Fox News. Revenue from tariffs totaled $142 billion by July, more than double what it was at the same point the year before. Congress has the power to impose taxes, including tariffs. But, in recent decades, lawmakers have ceded authority to the president, The Associated Press reported. At issue was the legality of Trump’s attempt to use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) — a 1977 emergency law — to enact the steep import fees and impose additional tariffs on certain trading partners. The Trump administration argued that courts approved President Richard Nixon’s emergency use of tariffs in a 1971 economic crisis that arose from the chaos that followed his decision to end a policy linking the U.S. dollar to the price of gold, according to the AP. Trump used the IEEPA law to enact the tariffs during his April 2 "Liberation Day" event. In his post, Trump said allowing Friday's decision to stand would "literally destroy the United States of America." "At the start of this Labor Day weekend, we should all remember that TARIFFS are the best tool to help our Workers, and support Companies that produce great MADE IN AMERICA products," he said.

In this final paragraph Trump, in effect, says that the POTUS can arrogate Congress’s consitutional powers to himself if, in his view, Congress should have acted but didn’t. That’s a remarkably reckless argument that should deeply offend the SCOTUS and make them think better of the role they played in this constitutional debacle.