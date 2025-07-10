Meaning In History

Its Just Me
5h

"But what we have here is a lawless president. And this is terrible for the country at large. Forget the foreign policy issue per se. Forget the terrorists per se. This is just terrible what's going on where we have this character in the White House who just thinks he can lie, who thinks he can uh just pay no attention to the law, who thinks he can invent facts and so forth and so on. And we are paying a serious price for this."

This can also be said about Biden, Obama and most Republican and Democrat politicians. The press, too.

Cosmo T Kat
4h

The Jewish destruction of the remaining Christian communities in the Middle East should wake up the Christian world to the threat posed by Jewish Zionism. We were told several years ago by, of all people, the recently deceased David Horowitz. He wrote Zionism was coming to destroy Christianity and these people are the most ruthless inhumane people who will wage total destruction.

