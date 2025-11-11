Before we get to Sean Foo on tariffs and stimuli, let’s do a bit of a related roundup.

Trump is doing a full court press on the SCOTUS to try to ward off an adverse ruling. To do that he’s going public, pulling numbers out of his ass. It’s an unedifying spectacle, of course:

To Trump: Is he saying his own lawyers somehow didn’t provide the right numbers to the SCOTUS?

Does a “non-sustainable” “National Security Event” justify, like, martial law?

Here Trump is quite explicit: The tariffs were always a shakedown scheme, and China is spiking that.

Trump: Investing in America--$20 trillion dollars. No country has ever done anything anywhere NEAR that, like, a fraction of that. Biden did less that a trillion in four years. I did $20 trillion. We’re gonna do over $17 trillion in eight months. By the time we end we could do over $20 trillion dollars. There’s never, in China, no matter where you go there’s never been anything like it. We are building up something that’s unbelievable. And a big part of that are the tariffs, because they don’t wanna hafta pay the tariffs, because it’s so unsus... that they come and build the pharmaceuticals and the chips and all the things, they’re coming into the United States and they’re building them. It’s a miracle, what’s happening. We are building the greatest country in the world, economically, greater than we’ve ever been before.

Is this a miracle, too, or is it what non-brainwashed people were predicting:

But if you ask Trump, he’ll tell you that those other countries are the ones paying the tariffs. No, it’s us.

Speaking of China, which Sean Foo will also do, this news item is a total nobrainer—as predicted:

China is reportedly planning to ease the flow of rare earths and other restricted materials to the U.S. by implementing a “validated end-user” (VEU) system that excludes companies with ties to the U.S. military while fast-tracking export approvals for civilian-focused firms, according to sources familiar with the matter. The VEU system, modeled on U.S. export-control laws, aims to fulfill President Xi Jinping’s pledge to President Trump to facilitate material exports while preventing their use by U.S. military suppliers—a key concern for Beijing. If strictly enforced, the system could complicate imports for automotive and aerospace firms with both civilian and defense clients. Rare-earth materials, critical for civilian goods like EVs and passenger jets, are also essential in military applications such as jet fighters and attack drones. Since April, Beijing has used export restrictions on rare-earth magnets to gain leverage in the trade war, though the Oct. 30 truce between Trump and Xi saw concessions from both sides, with China committing to issue general licenses to ease export flows. However, Beijing appears to retain some controls while relaxing restrictions for proven civilian uses. Analysts note uncertainties remain regarding eligibility for general licenses, the duration of VEU protections, and the program’s benefits, prompting many companies to seek alternative sources. Despite China’s public commitments, rare-earth magnet exports to the U.S. dropped 29% in September, highlighting ongoing disruptions in the lead-up to the trade truce.

How ya doin’?

Ever wonder what virgin Benjamins look like? Wonder no more:

OK, Sean Foo is up:

U.S. Declares Unthinkable Stimulus Disaster As China Snatches Global Gold Reserves From G7

The trade war is getting downright desperate, but it’s actually gone beyond desperate. We are now in the twilight zone where Trump is doing everything he can to justify the tariffs. We are back to the Roman times of bread and circuses. When you throw the people superficial appeasement, you give them a spectacle. You entertain them. And Trump is just doing that. The president wants to pay American citizens $2,000 each, and he’s calling this a tariff dividend, which is absolutely ridiculous. Why do you think he’s doing this? He’s trying to rally domestic support for an idea that is destroying the US economy, and there’s nothing like a short-term helicopter money drop. People, they’re going to cheer for it. But let’s sit back and think how ridiculous this tariff dividend is.

You’re going to get $2,000 from tariffs that you paid for. And this two grand will be spent on paying for items that are more expensive thanks to the tariffs. It’s like giving you a turkey leg today and taking away the entire turkey tomorrow. How does this even make sense? Believe it or not, many people will still get bamboozled by this. How much will this cost the US economy? According to estimates, 85% of Americans could get this payment, resulting in an insane $400 billion handed out. The US national debt is already more than $38 trillion. This move, if it comes true, will blow up the debt closer towards 40 trillion. The money will have to be borrowed into existence. The tariff income is already being spent to keep government spending afloat. So Trump will need to conjure the money by issuing bonds. There’s simply no other way.

The biggest losers, however, are going to be those who get a stimulus checks. This is the problem with helicopter money drops. $2,000 might go a long way for many families in the immediate term. It could mean a month or even two months worth of groceries. It’s enough to pay half a month’s rent or mortgage payment. But it actually helps high income people. Trump is helping the rich get richer. According to Stanford research, the poorest Americans end up spending everything they get, including their savings. For every $100 in stimulus spending, at least $80 goes into US produced goods and services. This is especially true during the tariff war. Because the top 1% don’t spend much themselves, they can all sit back and collect all the savings from the middle class. The rich are the ones who own the production, the factories and the retail chain stores. So now you create three problems: The national debt will get worse; inflation will spike up; and wealth inequality widens. Why does inequality widen? This is something we have talked endlessly about. It’s because the rich will start buying a ton of assets. They will buy up stocks, gold, and even Bitcoin because they know the basement trade just got worse.

Gold, for example, is back up above $4,100. Part of it is the government shutdown ending, so money will start to flow back to the economy. But the threat of the stimulus is making prices go up as well. The same effect is happening in stocks and cryptocurrencies. Investors understand the real effects of a stimulus. It creates asset price inflation. A two grand stimulus check sounds great, but just extrapolate what will happen months down the road if this really occurs. Goods and services will get more expensive and this makes people spend less over time. Overall, this is not good for the economy. Where consumption craters enough, the entire system becomes really wobbly. Consumers take fewer loans. They swipe less on their credit cards. And 70% of US GDP, which is consumption, is suddenly under siege. That’s how grim things can get if Trump embarks on this bread and circle strategy.

From 2021 till today, the lower income and middle-class households are getting squeezed. Confidence is cratering because two things have happened simultaneously since the pandemic stimulus. We had prices go up across the board, from items in Walmart to paying for rent. At the same time, asset prices like real estate, gold, and equities have soared. So now the average man can’t accumulate much wealth. The $2,000 stimulus checks will only make things worse. There might be a spike in economic activity, but overall consumption will get crushed long-term, and that’s almost a guarantee. It’s so dangerous that even Scott Bessent had a moment of sanity to push back against Trump. But this push back also looks really bad on the administration. It makes Trump’s pledges looks like a joke. There’s almost zero trust left in whatever he says.

Bessent: The the $2,000 dividend could come in lots of forms in lots of ways, George. You know, it could be just the the tax decreases that we are seeing on the president’s agenda. You know, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on social security, deductibility of auto loans. So, you know, those are substantial deductions that, you know, are being financed in the tax bill.

So, maybe there might not be stimulus checks after all, but it’s still ridiculous. You are giving people fries, but taking the entire stick away. The tax decrease of two grand is probably a one-time event, but tariffs are forever, at least until they collapse and implode under its own weight. And once again, we have to remind everyone: despite the tariff war, the budget deficit is not going to stop. So far, Bessent has collected over $150 billion in tariff revenue. But has anything really changed? The deficit for 2025 is still $1.8 trillion, the same amount as 2024 because government spending is just out of control. Now that the shutdown is ending, this amount is going to ramp up even further. Imagine the disaster if the Supreme Court reverses this and Trump gives out the stimulus as cash or a tax cut. The deficit is going to fly up even further in 2026 and beyond.

Even now, there’s big confusion in the White House. Trump still believes in giving the tariff dividend to people, that $2,000 check, but he’s just promising the earth and he’s just promising the moon at this point. Remember what the tariff war is? I need to repeat this like a broken record. This is a bailout from main street and US consumers to the federal government. Bessent can’t afford to borrow more money without blowing up bond yields. So the only avenue to subsidize spending is from the citizens themselves. It’s tragic, but that’s essentially what’s going on. And Trump thinks after the tariff dividend, there will still be excess money left over. And he will use that money to pay down the national debt. Trump will borrow over $400 billion for the stimulus by increasing the deficit. And the balance will be used to reduce the deficit. Do you see how crazy this is? And no, I’m not kidding. Trump really believes that trillions of dollars in investments are also coming in. And it’s all the handiwork of his tariff war. And that’s why the US is trapped in an eternal debt problem. It’s another signal that the debasement of the dollar isn’t over yet.

Trump: We’re going to issue a dividend to uh our middle income people and lower income people of about $2,000 and we’re going to use the remaining tariffs to lower our debt. we’re going to be lowering our debt, which is a national security thing. So, we uh we’re doing a lot of good work. And the numbers were reported so incorrectly. The real numbers are trillions of dollars have been taken in or gotten in terms of investment from the tariffs. And so, if that were ever reversed, it would be a disaster. Frankly, it would be a national security problem for our country. And nobody thinks it’s going to be reversed. I think we had a very good court case. As you know, it’s before the Supreme Court right now. But if that were ever reversed, you know, people were saying, “Oh, it’s uh a billion dollars.” Some people said, “Oh, it’s two billion.” Well, that obviously we can handle very easily, but this is trillions of dollars we’re talking about in terms of the tariff income and all the investment income that’s come into our country. You …

So, we have massive confusion in the White House. Bessent is afraid of giving the money as cash, but Trump wants to cut everyone a nice big stimulus check. And that’s why markets are rising--not because the economy is booming, but because the dollar is doomed and everyone is trying to front run what’s to come. Rich people are buying up a ton of assets and everyone else is following suit.

While this is happening, China’s making their own moves to corner the Western financial system, and they are doing it using gold. Beijing is trying to make their country the center of gold trading. To do this, you need to attract global investors, and there’s nothing better for that than to boost your own domestic production. China is already the world’s biggest producer of gold, but production is still rising higher and higher. Chinese gold output has increased by 1.4% in the first three quarters. In contrast, in the US, only debt and deficits are rising. As China increases their gold production, it allows them to break further away from Western gold markets. When China mines gold, they buy up their own local production. You don’t really see them export much out to the world. There’s a huge contrast here. The US is hyperfocused on maintaining the economic bubble. And that’s why Trump wants to give out those stimulus checks as a short-term fix. That’s why Bessent is issuing bonds like hot cakes to funnel global capital and money to the US.

But this can’t continue forever. Dollar debasement is going to force money out of the US and where will it go? A lot will flow to gold, and China is well prepared. Look at the trends of the top gold producing countries. China has been quietly producing and stockpiling thousands of tons of gold over the decades. Production is up by 8% and they still at the top spot. Russia’s production has also flown to the moon. Moscow is now mining 330 tons a year. Other countries like Australia and Canada are also producing more gold. But look at US production. It has fallen by over 32% to just 158 tons a year.

This is bad especially if the paper markets break or if a gold revaluation happens. Does the US have enough gold to settle their obligations? And if countries decide to pull out their gold from American vaults, can they really get their physical bullion out? And all these are big questions. You throw in the threat of sanctions and confiscations, it’s a nobrainer what would happen. An exodus of wealth will occur. Countries with gold will want to move their holdings out of the West. Just ask Maduro. Just ask Venezuela about their gold holdings. I’m sure they have a crazy story for you. Cambodia, for example, is taking up China’s offer to custody their gold. They will start to transfer and store their gold reserves with the Shanghai gold exchange in Shenzhen’s bonded zone, and that means they can freely add on to their reserves tax-free. Cambodia holds around 54 tons of gold which is a quarter of their total foreign exchange reserves.

Now best believe this is just the start. Other countries are beginning to see the merits of storing gold in China to move some holdings away from New York and London. Emerging economies, especially those who are a little unstable, they kind of tend to store their gold overseas. The majority is still held in the West, but countries, especially in the BRICS, they are becoming really worried. Now that China is a credible avenue, we will see more gold from the global south move towards Chinese vaults, which will put Beijing at a center of global wealth, especially when the dollar keeps losing value.

Since the tariff war, gold prices have gone from under $3,000 to well over four grand an ounce. That means incredible amounts of wealth is flowing into China away from the West. This is going to help China build a stronger financial hub. Not just more demand for Chinese gold, but for Chinese stocks and bonds. Investment money will flow throughout their financial products. Geopolitically, this is a disaster for Washington. Less gold within New York means less leverage on countries. Sanctions will have less of an effect and the threat of confiscation will become more hollow over time. So sit back and watch this unfold. Yes, we have a trade truce today, but China is not hanging back and relaxing. They’re taking steps to drain gold from the West and this seems to be working rather well in just a matter of months.