Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
3h

Listening too Barnes. Bessent was still Soros' top lieutenant in 1998 when Soros went to war against the HK Dollar. And lost big time because China backed HK. And now Bessent is in charge of negotiating with China. Who thinks China doesn't remember Bessent?

Mark Wauck
3h

Why is Trump surrounded by people like Bessent, Wiles, Miller who undermine everything that Trump's people voted for?

My view: Trump isn't the one who picked the key people in his 2.0. Maybe he was allowed a few picks if they passed muster with his controllers. But he wasn't in charge.

