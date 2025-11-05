Meaning In History

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
1h

Gorsuch hammered Solicitor General John Sauer over separation of powers - suggesting that if the court were to accept Sauer's argument that Congress can delegate sweeping power to the president, there might be no limit to what other powers they could "hand off."

The Justice then launched into a "series of skeptical - and at times openly hostile - questions at the solicitor general." (WSJ)

Justice Brett Kavanaugh also focused on Trump's assertion of power - noting that he's the first president in US history to invoke wartime law to impose sweeping global tariffs.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked Sauer to explain how the global tariffs were necessary to respond to an "unusual and extraordinary threat."

Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
1h

Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Neil Gorsuch and other conservatives raised against Solicitor General John Sauer one of the legal principles they used to strike down big priorities for the Biden administration: the Major Questions Doctrine, which holds that the executive can’t find extraordinary powers in statutes that don’t contemplate major policy changes. -WSJ

