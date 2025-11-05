This morning the SCOTUS held oral arguments on the Trump tariffs. It’s a huge constitutional case and both the justices and the lawyers for both the government and the challengers seemed notably well prepared. I followed Jonathan Turley’s running commentary and there didn’t appear to be any instances in which either side was truly taken by surprise by the questioning of the justices. It also seemed notable that there didn’t appear to be any taking of sides among the justices, in the sense that both the government and the challengers were questioned aggressively. It might be possible to say that the three liberal justices were quite aggressive toward the government case, but so were several of the conservative justices.

Here is Turley’s summary of how he saw the oral argument:

It was an interesting oral argument on tariffs (at least for us dysfunctional law nerds). My view has not changed. I think that the odds favor the challengers. Sauer did a brilliant job, but he faced an obviously skeptical and discomforted Court Justice Barrett and Gorsuch had some doubts about the other side [the challengers] but repeatedly returned to the sweeping authority claimed by the President. Even Chief Justice Roberts stated repeatedly and categorically that the tariffs are a tax That does not mean that the majority cannot shift or splinter during conference and drafting. However, Sauer knew he had a tough case to make and found one today before the Court.

This next observation was also made by Sean Foo yesterday. Foo cited 5 alternatives, although he discussed only two of them.

Keep in mind, as noted by the challengers, the Administration has a great deal of alternative options to maintain tariffs. However, given this argument, Congress may want to address the tariffs if it wants to avoid what Justice Barrett called “a mess” of reimbursements. Keep in mind that there is also the possibility of a split decision between the fentanyl and the other tariffs. There are various moving parts from the oral argument, including the distinct constitutional and statutory grounds for challenging the tariffs.

Trump, of course, touted the tariffs from the get go as revenue measures, and both Trump and Bessent have consistently talked up how much revenue the US is pulling in with the tariffs. What jumped out at me was that the government—clearly trying to avoid the usual understanding of tariffs as taxes—argued strongly against the tariffs being revenue measures at all. Instead, John Sauer, the solicitor general, argued that any revenues flowing to the government were purely incidental and that the tariffs were really import control measures rather than a tax. That looks like the administration lawyers knew that the tax issue—the normal understanding of tariffs—would be a total loser. How slapping tariffs on Brazil as retaliation for a Brazilian court ruling against Trump’s friend Bolsonaro is some sort of import control is an issue that seems not to have been raised.

In any event, Roberts for one wasn’t buying the ‘tariffs aren’t a revenue raising measure’ argument. From Turley’s running commentary:

Notably, Chief Justice Roberts just said “it has been suggested” that the tariffs have reduced our deficit. That was a veiled reference to President Trump’s own comments, which would suggest that this is a revenue generating policy (like a tax)... Chief Justice just said “of course the tariffs are a tax” but he then added that they are “foreign facing” and that “directly implicates the President’s foreign affairs powers.”

Nor did any of the other justices contest Roberts’ take. Here’s how some of that went:

The key for Sauer’s argument is the term “regulate importation” encompasses tariffs. ... Justice Barrett pushed back [demanding that Sauer cite] any precedent of another instance where a statute used “regulate importation” to confer tariff authority. Notably, it sounds like Justice Sotomayor jumped in to interrupt to tell Sauer to answer Justice Barrett’s question. Barrett is a concern for the Administration on this one. She is clearly skeptical ... Justice Kagan and Sotomayor are continuing to hit Sauer that tariffs are effectively a tax and thus belong to Congress as a power. Sauer insists that tariffs are a means to regulate imports and not raise revenue. Chief Justice Roberts is hitting again on the “major questions doctrine” that was raised by Justice Thomas. Roberts is saying that this is a new interpretation to “impose tariffs on any product from any country in any amount for any length of time.” … Chief Justice Roberts is noting that [Sauer] would have the court use the interpretation on tariffs “to trump” Congress’s tax powers. Roberts pushed back on Sauer’s rejection of this as a tax paid by taxpayers and asked “who pays them?” Notably, Chief Justice Roberts just said “it has been suggested” that the tariffs have reduced our deficit. That was a veiled reference to President Trump’s own comments, which would suggest that this is a revenue generating policy (like a tax)... Sauer is insisting that the revenue is a collateral effect, not the main purpose of tariffs. He has an interesting argument that the Court has conceded that the statute allows quotas on importations. If so, why not tariffs? Justice Barrett, however, continues to express skepticism. Kagan is pressing on this being a tax and saying that if the President has such sweeping authority as a tariff under the statute, it might be an unconstitutional delegation by Congress. Another concerning exchange. Justice Gorusch is expressing discomfort with the sweeping character of this power under the Constitution.

Overall, Turley’s take is probably the smart one. There are some statutory measures that may allow for presidential use of tariffs, but the overall thrust of the coming decision is likely to limit the president in that regard. One way or another Trump’s trade war is going to be curtailed.