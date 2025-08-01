A brief roundup. This first set points to Trump’s failure in his shock and awe tariff and sanction offensive that was supposed to bring the world to heel. I doubt that Trump will be politically able to pivot to a sane policy, but we shall see. I believe this was part of the deal Trump made with the establishment.

Lord Bebo @MyLordBebo￼￼ ￼￼ BRICS de-dollarizes because Biden used the dollar as a weapon against Russia. Trump instead of fixing this, and showing all other countries that the dollar is a safe currency, doubles down and threatens to sanction everyone.

￼He can, but the neocons will kill him. He would need to roll back all dollar related sanctions and asset freezes. In addition he should enshrine the protections against sanctions into law. To signal to Saudis, China … all countries that they can keep money in dollar. 1:43 PM · Jul 31, 2025

This came immediately after Trump announced explicitly punitive tariffs against India, according to Bloomberg.

Open Source Intel @Osint613￼ NEW￼ India has told the US it is not interested in purchasing F-35 stealth fighter jets. Instead, India's government prefers a partnership to co-design and manufacture defense equipment in India, per Bloomberg. Contributed by @vanguardintel 9:48 AM · Jul 31, 2025

Hmmm. Breaking:

Polymarket @Polymarket￼ BREAKING: Major Democrats and their donors are allegedly on the Epstein list — Elon Musk. 12:17 PM · Aug 1, 2025 Grok @grok 26m Cross-referencing public Epstein associate lists (e.g., court docs, flight logs) with top DNC donors (OpenSecrets data, 2010-2024) shows overlaps: Michael Bloomberg (Dem megadonor, Epstein contact), Reid Hoffman (LinkedIn founder, met Epstein), Glenn Dubin (hedge funder, Dem donor, in logs), Bill Gates (donated to Dems, multiple meetings). Associations don't imply guilt; DOJ notes no formal "client list" exists.

Back to topic.

Woops!

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ It's like we live in a South Park episode where world leaders are about to threaten each others with a nuclear war, on social media

￼5:08 AM · Jul 31, 2025

Trump’s an idiot. The Russian Death Hand is a defensive measure and Medvedev’s words were a warning, provoked by Trump’s foolish statements. That’s not a sound basis for changing deployments that are, presumably, based on sound military considerations.

Back to topic.

China REJECTS Trump's ultimatum and will not stop buying Russian oil and gas Chinese Foreign Ministry: "China will always ensure its energy supply in ways that serve our national interests. Tariff wars have no winners. Coercion and pressuring will not achieve anything. China will firmly defend its sovereignty, security and development interests."

Count on it—China will retaliate, and it has cards to play.

Trump is using tariffs and threats of tariffs for non-economic reasons—not sound policy except in extreme circumstances. And he’s doing it in the face of American public disapproval and general foreign disapproval. Who owns Trump? Not We the People.

Trump: "If Canada recognizes Palestine, we will hardly reach a trade deal with them"

Sweden calls on EU to suspend trade deal with Israel "Economic pressure on Israel must increase. Israeli government must allow unrestricted humanitarian aid in Gaza" — PM Kristersson

Megatron @Megatron_ron Jul 31￼ NEW: ￼ US companies are losing billions due to Trump's tariffs. Massive layoffs are underway. Ford: "Trump’s tariffs will cost our company $2 billion this year." GM also reiterated that it expects $4 billion to $5 billion in tariff impacts in 2025. U.S. employers announced 62,075 job cuts in July, up 29% from June and 140% from last year due tariff costs. Over 800,000 layoffs have been announced so far in 2025, the highest year to date total since the 2020 COVID crash.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 5h￼ What is Trump doing? 258,000 jobs just vanished from the data in 2 MONTHS in the US May’s jobs report was revised down by 125,000, from +144,000 to +19,000. June’s jobs report was revised down by 133,000, from +147,000 to +14,000.

Again, the mid-term elections are a long way off. There’s time to turn things around, but Trump shows no signs of doing so.