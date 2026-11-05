There’s a new poll/study out, conducted by J Street. The results seem pretty self explanatory, with one major flaw in the materials I examined: There is no definition of “Antisemitism”. Or of “anti-Semitism”. Or of “antisemitism”. In addition to the material that I lifted from the tweet below, I also looked through the “analysis memo”, and found no definition of a term that appears 23 times in the memo. What I did find was frequent formulations like this:

Jewish voters do worry about antisemitism, they do care deeply about Israel, and they do connect certain types of criticism of Israel to antisemitism. But they also oppose Netanyahu, believe Israeli actions in Gaza and the West Bank have increased antisemitism in the United States, and say Jewish organizations that condemn harsh criticism of Israel as antisemitic are exploiting concerns over antisemitism in order to defend unpopular Israeli policies. A large majority (87 percent) say support by AIPAC’s Super PAC would make them less likely to vote for the candidate (39 percent) or would make no difference (48 percent).

I think it would be fair to say that a fairly large percentage of American Jews regard AIPAC as “not good for the Jews.”

In addition to oversimplifying Jewish views on Israel and antisemitism, punditry also overstates the relative importance of these issues when it comes to voting. The future of democracy (44 percent) and the cost of living (34 percent) were the top concerns for Jewish voters in this election, compared to antisemitism (21 percent) and Israel (14 percent).

So, with that caveat, onward:

Dylan Williams @dylanotes￼ NEW poll: A supermajority of Jewish Americans believe Israeli & AIPAC actions increase antisemitism. 80% say Israel’s actions in Gaza & the West Bank increase antisemitism in the US. 66% say AIPAC’s campaign spending against candidates critical of Israel increases antisemitism.

Dylan Williams @dylanotes 2h￼ 60% of Jewish Americans believe Jewish organizations that condemn harsh criticism of Israel as antisemitic are exploiting concerns about antisemitism to defend unpopular Israeli government policies. Full survey results via @jstreetdotorg & GBAO J Street 2026 Midterm Poll Finds Strong, Enduring Jewish Support for Democratic Party New Poll: 72% of Jewish Voters Backed Democrats in Midterms; 76% Disapprove of Trump; Majorities Say Israeli Actions in Gaza and the West Bank (80%) and AIPAC’s Campaign Spending Against Israel Critics (66%) Increase Antisemitism Key findings from the national survey include: 72% of Jewish voters supported Democratic congressional candidates , compared with 24% who backed Republicans, continuing the community’s longstanding Democratic voting patterns.

76% disapprove of President Donald Trump’s job performance , including 74% who strongly disapprove.

Democracy and the economy were the leading electoral concerns. Forty-four percent identified the future of democracy as one of their two most important voting issues, followed by the cost of living and economy at 34%. Israel was selected by 14%.

76% support sanctions against violent West Bank settlers , and an identical percentage support sanctions against Israeli government ministers who aid and abet settler violence. Fifty-nine percent support sanctions against businesses and individuals involved in building or financing West Bank settlements.

66% believe AIPAC’s campaign spending against candidates who criticize Israel increases antisemitism in the United States. Separately, 39% said support from an AIPAC super PAC makes them less likely to support a candidate, compared with 13% who said more likely.

80% believe Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank increase antisemitism in the United States. Sixty percent believe Jewish organizations that condemn harsh criticism of Israel as antisemitic are exploiting concerns about antisemitism to defend unpopular Israeli government policies.

Here’s a Brave AI summary that covers two surveys on the issues of the war on Iran:

In March 2026, polls revealed a significant divide in American Jewish support for the U.S.-Israel war on Iran, depending on the survey methodology. A poll by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) found that 68% of “connected” American Jews (those with strong ties to Jewish institutions) supported the war, a group that also expressed rising concerns about increased antisemitism. Conversely, polls of the broader American Jewish electorate, including a J Street survey and one by the Jewish Electorate Institute (JEI), found that a majority opposed the conflict, with 60% and 55% disapproval rates, respectively. Key details from the March 2026 polling data include: Methodology Discrepancy: The JPPI survey focused on a narrow, highly affiliated segment of the community, whereas the JEI and J Street polls surveyed representative samples of registered Jewish voters, yielding opposing majorities.

Partisan and Denominational Divides: Opposition was strongest among Jewish Democrats ( 74% disapproved ) and Reform Jews ( 67% disapproved ), while Jewish Republicans ( 83% approved ) and Orthodox Jews ( 83% approved ) largely supported the military action.

Strategic Skepticism: A large majority of American Jews, including many who supported the war, criticized the execution; 77% believed President Trump lacked a clear plan, and 73% felt he should have sought Congressional approval.

Domestic Concerns: Even among supporters, 52% of connected Jews anticipated the war would exacerbate antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment in the United States.

OK. That’s now. What were the numbers on related issues like THEN? How about in 2024? Back then the question of how to deal with “anti-Semites” was the drum being beaten by Trump and radical Jewish nationalists—and the J Street survey shows that an overwhelming majority of American Jews believe that the wars of Trump and Jewish Nationalists on anyone targeted by Netanyahu have become a direct cause of what they view as “anti-Semtism”. So I asked Brave AI how many American Jews favored speech restrictions on “anti-Semites” at that time:

84% of American Jews believe speech that is “completely or somewhat unacceptable” should be restricted, according to the AJC’s State of Antisemitism in America 2024 survey. Specific data points on speech restrictions include: 85% consider the statement “Israel has no right to exist” to be antisemitic.

64% consider the slogan “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free” to be antisemitic.

73% of respondents (including a majority of Jews) say calls for violence against Jews or Muslims should be banned.

55% say speech opposing Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state should be allowed, while 34% say it should not be allowed.

An issue directly related to J Street’s findings would be, Have Jewish American attitudes toward waging war on Iran developed/changed over the course of the war? In other words, How much support for war on Iran was there among American Jews THEN, as opposed to NOW—given that war on Iran has more or less replaced the Gaza genocide as the hot button issue in public consciousness? I asked Brave AI and it turned out that there was a significant change over time, with some twists. Weirdly, it appears that in June, 2025, a large number of American Jews were under the mistaken impression that the Zionist entity was capable of waging effective war on Iran without direct US participation. Presumably these would also be the people who believed that the IDF is a highly moral organization. My reading of the data suggests that a substantial number of American Jews underwent an awakening in both regards between the two main phases of the war.

Let’s ask Brave AI about June, 2025:

In June 2025, prior to the outbreak of active hostilities, a survey by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) found that 69% of American Jews believed Israel acted correctly in deciding to go to war with Iran, while only 13% thought it was an error. However, regarding U.S. involvement, the same survey indicated that only 32% of American Jews believed the United States should actively join the strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, with the majority preferring to supply weapons or assist only in defense. Support varied sharply by political affiliation: 93% of Trump-voting Jews supported the war, whereas only 53% of Harris-voting Jews agreed it was the right decision. Additionally, 44% of respondents had no confidence that President Trump would handle the situation correctly. These figures contrast with later surveys from March 2026, which showed 68% of “connected” American Jews supporting the war after it began, though opposition grew as the conflict continued.

How about March, 2026:

In March 2026, polls revealed a significant divide in American Jewish support for the U.S.-Israel war on Iran, depending on the survey methodology. A poll by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) found that 68% of "connected" American Jews (those with strong ties to Jewish institutions) supported the war, a group that also expressed rising concerns about increased antisemitism. Conversely, polls of the broader American Jewish electorate, including a J Street survey and one by the Jewish Electorate Institute (JEI), found that a majority opposed the conflict, with 60% and 55% disapproval rates, respectively.

Here’s a bonus 18 minute video: