Commenter Robert Ritchie forced my hand. I’ll take the easy way out by simply pasting in our discussion on the SCOTUS tariff decision, for those who don’t follow the comments closely:

I. Robert Ritchie

Democracy and Constitutions: Es… 4hEdited

Sorry to add to this, but I’ve done some nerdish analysis and read some newer commentaries.

Though there are seven separate “physical” Opinions, logically there are actually eight, as most succinctly set out (I think correctly) on p6 of the judgment itself https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/25pdf/24-1287_4gcj.pdf (at the end of the headnotes):

“ROBERTS , C. J., announced the judgment of the Court and delivered the opinion of the Court with respect to Parts I, II–A–1, and II–B, in which SOTOMAYOR , KAGAN, GORSUCH , BARRETT , and JACKSON, JJ., joined, and an opinion with respect to Parts II–A–2 and III, in which GORSUCH and BARRETT, JJ., joined. GORSUCH , J., and BARRETT, J., filed concurring opinions. KAGAN, J., filed an opinion concurring in part and concurring in the judgment, in which SOTOMAYOR and JACKSON, JJ., joined. JACKSON, J., filed an opinion concurring in part and concurring in the judgment. THOMAS, J., filed a dissenting opinion. KAVANAUGH , J., filed a dissenting opinion, in which THOMAS and ALITO JJ., joined.” {EDIT: apologies for repetition)

So seven judges wrote physical Opinions (the exceptions being Sotomayor and Alito). But only Kavanagh and Alito “voted” just once (both for Kavanagh’s dissent); the rest “voted” multiple times, the total being an amazing 16 judicial “votes” for the 8 logical Opinions (counting Roberts, Gorsuch, and Barret just once in Roberts’ two logical Opinions). Redrafting the “voting pattern” schematically, we have:

Six “Majority” groups:-

6 Roberts (ratio on Parts I, II–A–1, and II–B) (Gorsuch, Barrett, Sotomayer, Kagan, Jackson

3 Roberts(the rest) (Gorsuch, Barrett)

1 Gorsuch

1 Barrett

3 Kagan (Sotomayer, Jackson)

1 Jackson

Two Dissenters groups:-

1 Thomas

3 Kavanaugh (Thomas, Alito)

To some commentators the result superficially seems decisive (eg

), albeit only in respect of the discernible (though relatively short!) ratio in *part* of the Roberts Opinion (see Josh Blackman’s brief analysis at https://reason.com/volokh/2026/02/21/an-edited-version-of-learning-resources/ and case notes at https://reason.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Learning-Resources.pdf; see also Steve Vladeck’s discussion at

). The remaining 90% or so of the judgment seems a terrible mess which no doubt may cause mischief in the lower courts in respect of guidance.

We also may have lifted the veil on something of a judicial civil war (in fairness, probably a permanent one smouldering away in all courts)? There are several commentators with pieces on Neil Gorsuch’s non-partisan attempt to set fire to (by implication) just about every other judge on both sides for alleged inconsistency / hypocrisy. Josh Blackman has written the most hilarious one I’ve so far spotted: https://reason.com/volokh/2026/02/22/justice-gorsuchs-campy-concurrence, the factual basis being: “[Gorsuch] decided to write a forty-six page concurrence, even though he joined the majority opinion in full. The concurrence was entirely a response to what everyone else wrote. And by writing this behemoth, Gorsuch forced Justices Barrett, Kagan, Thomas, and Kavanaugh to respond to him. And in turn, Gorsuch would have to reply to their responses. There are footnotes upon footnotes.” Lots of snark on all sides of this one...

II. Mark Wauck

44m

Thanks for that. First, I like Blackman, but I think he’s a bit unfair to Roberts when he suggests that Roberts is hiding anything. My take is that Robert followed the KISS approach--because, as I’ve said, the case was always a no-brainer from a legal/constitutional standpoint. From that standpoint, saying more could just cause more legal trouble faster than necessary. The Constitution and associated historical docs are absolutely clear, so why make a big song and dance about it? I did like Blackman’s swipe at Gorsuch’s self indulgence in writing such a long opinion in which he argues at the other justices.

Here is Roberts’ conclusion:

“The President asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration, and scope. In light of the breadth, history, and constitutional context of that asserted authority, he must identify clear Congressional authorization to exercise it. “IEEPA’s grant of authority to “regulate ... importation” falls short. IEEPA contains no reference to tariffs or duties. The Government points to no statute in which Congress used the word “regulate” to authorize taxation. And until now no President has read IEEPA to confer such power. “We claim no special competence in matters of economics or foreign affairs. We claim only, as we must, the limited role assigned to us by Article III of the Constitution. Fulfilling that role, we hold that IEEPA does not authorize the President to impose tariffs.”

In effect, Trump was asserting the power to turn the Constitution upside down. One way or another that was never gonna fly with the SCOTUS.

III. Mark Wauck

30m

Why Trump’s New Tariffs Are Illegal

Another reason for thanks! There’s a link to Ilya Somin quoting Andrew McCarthy. Now, while I undoubtedly disagree with both Somin and McC about many, many things, I definitely agree with McC on this and have been waiting for a law suit to be filed. I alluded to some of this earlier by pointing out that S. 122 is NOT a blank tariff check—it requires findings of fact. But McC gets to a very fundamental problem with Trump’s claims that it’s hard to believe will go unchallenged.

https://reason.com/volokh/2026/02/21/andrew-mccarthy-on-why-trumps-section-122-tariffs-are-illegal/

The short version is that Trump mistakes--or, more likely, tries to pull a fast one--what S. 122 is talking about. S. 122 is talking about “balance of payments,” which is an historically conditioned concept having to do with Bretton Woods. Trump is trying to use that to seize tariff powers and to apply them in blanket fashion to issues of the balance of trade. Totally different things.

Again, the big picture is that Trump is attempting to turn the Constitution upside down. Now, some conservatives may believe that in our current situation that’s what needs to be done, but that’s just doing what liberals have attempted to do over the years. Doing this outside a formal setting like a constitutional convention guarantees chaos and turmoil, as we see. And human suffering. Roberts is trying to restore order to the entire process. That may seem Quixotic but it’s probably better than the radical alternatives.

Trump on the other hand is attempting this as a One Man Show. Worse, he’s trying to do this for the purpose of putting paid to a constitutional republic and replacing it with an Empire. Trump is a radical and absolutely no friend to conservatives, not matter that he may pretend to be a populist. The clear influence of Tech Bros and Israel Firsters over the Trump regime should make conservatives shudder. I guarantee that if Trump succeeds his successors will turn out to be no friends to conservatives—and that probably openly so.

IV. Mark Wauck

15m

Re Steve Vladeck’s interesting discussion, it’s too complex for me to go into. However, I do agree with his criticism of Kavanaugh’s “hypocrisy.” In that Vladeck mirror’s Gorsuch. Perhaps I’m being unfair to Gorsuch, but I wish he had written a shorter and more political-philosophical opinion without the sniping at other justices. But I do agree with the main point. The point of the opinion on the Major Questions Doctrine--and the problem that this Court increasingly faces--is summed up in this brief phrase from Vladeck’s article: “Without a functioning Congress ...” I took that out of context, but it speaks volumes about the dilemma Roberts faces in his attempt to restore constitutional order to America. The judiciary can’t do it alone. They need help from the other branches and, indeed, from We the People. And this brings into play the distorting influence of the Jewish Nationalist purchase of the political process.