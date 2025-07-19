Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
3h

Maybe should have done the world a favour and carried on for those two extra weeks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lubica's avatar
Lubica
19m

I am sure you have seen this, but just in case: https://youtu.be/cv0Pfw9p9ZU?si=8Q0IeL2-MBDT_wkq. Thank you for your analyses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture