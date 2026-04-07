I just got back from my walk, and I was speculating on this—for two reasons.

First, Trump suffered a serious defeat in the failed attempt to snatch a portion of Iran’s enriched uranium. He’s trying to cover that up as a heroic rescue, and he’s probably also covering up personnel losses (Freeman, Crooke, Wilkerson). I think Alastair Crooke is on to something when he suggests that the military wanted to abort the raid when the F-15E went down, but that Trump insisted on going ahead—for the reasons I went through in Did We Just See Trump’s Plan B? Trump’s insistence turned a reverse into a disaster, and it probably also enraged the US military. Is it possible that the military is close to revolt?

Second, Iran has announced its own escalation—and I’m not talking about the target list. First, the WSJ is reporting that Iran has announced what stock of munitions it has left:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 2h￼ Tehran told Pakistan, acting as mediator, that it still holds around 15,000 missiles and 45,000 drones...

That’s potentially years worth of relatively precision weapons. Further, Iran has also announced that it will start using dual missile launchers—potentially doubling the size of each strike at current rates. And they have the missile stocks to do that for years, or even to escalate for years.

Put those two together and it should be enough to give serious pause even to a narcissist like Trump. Thus …

￼DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 20m￼ IT’S TACO TUESDAY!!!!!

So, in other words, in the face of Iran’s calling of Trump’s bluff/threats—and then doubling down with its own threats of retaliation—Pakistan is offering Trump a climbdown that can be framed as diplomacy of some sort. The fact that this was put out in public seems to be a good sign. That’s good, rather than bad, but the future still looms. Will Congress do the intervention that’s needed? Will the Gang of Eight take the lead, take Veep Vance by the scruff of his neck and demand action while they get impeachment in train?

Maybe Trump can assuage his ego with this:

What will the future bring, even if Trump is forced to back down tonight? That will require Congress breaking free—if only temporarily—from the control of the Jewish Nationalist Lobby. Is that possible? Perhaps—if they realize that their political survival is at stake.

It was quite striking listening to DD and Mac this morning. At a certain point DD was going on a bit about how Trump must be getting terrible advice. Mac finally broke in and said, in effect, ‘Well, who are these people? Name them!’ So DD smiled and came up with a list off the top of his head: ‘Jared, Witkoff, Stephen Miller, Lindsey!’ To which Mac responded: ‘Don’t forget Howard Lutnick. There’s rarely a picture of Trump in the Oval Office that doesn’t also feature Lutnick.’

Think about that. Howard Lutnick. Next door neighbor of Epstein. Business associate of Epstein. Visitor to Epstein Island—with his family, no less. In charge of vetting Trump’s major appointments during the transition. Oh yeah, Mac also remarked that the 25th would be a very tough call because Trump is surrounded by people, all of whom had to take the Israel First Oath in order to get their gigs in Trump 2.0. Oaths administered by Lutnick, in a manner of speaking.

That’s where we are.