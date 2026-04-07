Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
2h

Now that Trump has postponed the end of the world for two weeks I guess I'll have to send my check in to the IRS, after all.

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Manul's avatar
Manul
3hEdited

Who knows what he will do. He’s said we were negotiating several times and then he attacked. He’s TACOed other times. He’s an egoist. Everything is done for his own glorification. Iran knows this. They’ll play along. But the straits won’t open except to friendlies and those who pay.

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