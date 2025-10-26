Friday I quoted a WSJ article. I’ll repeat the relevant portion:

S.L. Kanthan @Kanthan2030￼ Whoa! According to WSJ, China has upped the ante with shock-and-awe maximum pressure on Trump. “Chinese have demanded a full capitulation: the removal of ALL U.S. tariffs and export-control measures ever imposed.” ￼￼ Welcome to a post-American world order.

Today:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 20h ￼BREAKING: President Trump says he is hoping for a “complete trade deal” with China this week. The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 20h BREAKING: President Trump says he is raising tariffs on Canada by 10% “over and above what they are paying now.”

Let’s see. We know that all the serious negotiating is done before the principals actually meet. That’s why Budapest never happened—the Deep State chickened out of serious negotiations with Russia. But the trade war with China is existential—for Trump. So, let’s see. Trump uses Canada as a punching bag, then capitulates completely to China and calls its a win because China will agree to go back—more or less, mind you—to the status quo ante. It sure looks like TACO time. Bessent got to Kuala Lumpur a couple of days ago. Trump now arrives to perform kowtow.

Here’s what I mean:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 5h￼ BREAKING: China’s Vice Minister of Commerce says the US and China have reached a consensus on key trade issues after “candid and constructive” talks. Discussions covered export controls, tariff suspensions, fentanyl-related measures, and more. Both sides will now begin “internal approval procedures.” . BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP EYES US-CHINA TRADE DEAL AFTER REACHING “EARLY CONSENSUS” IN TRADE TALKS. Textbook execution, step number 10 in our tariff playbook is on the way.

Yeah, except somewhere between step 9 and step 10 Trump performs kowtow. When the Chinese say the discussions, they mean they said: ‘You, Donald, kiss ass—now!’

How did we ever get to this point? Well, it’s the Jewish Nationalists. Howard Lutnick, who vetted all “Trump’s” appointments, is the commerce secretary. He’s the knucklehead who blew up the earlier trade talks by imposing arrogant new sanctions on China in the middle of negotiations. Why did he think he could get away with that? Well:

Hongshen Zhu @HongshenZhu Apr 10 Interesting. Lutnick believes China’s real trade surplus with the US is just under one trillion dollars, including reexports. That’s equivalent to the entirety of China’s trade surplus. So there is no real demand in the world apart from the US? x.com/RapidResponse4… Carl Worker @carlworker 10h￼ The asymmetry between what Chinese policy makers know about the west and vice versa is deeply disturbing. Our arrogance is our undoing. max @sanctionsevader 13h￼ Have you read the paper by Trumps appointed top economic advisor, Miran? He wrote a delusional manifesto/job application called “Users guide to restructuring the global trading system,” iirc he cited 0 data to support some very bold claims about chinas vulnerabilities.

Of course the Trump regime’s narrative is that it’s China that’s ready to make a deal. China will allow Trump to save face, for now.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 5h￼ BREAKING: US Treasury Secretary Bessent says China is “ready” to make a trade deal with the US after 2 days of negotiations. Bessent says the agreement will remove President Trump’s 100% tariff set to go live November 1st.

They want you to believe that China is buckling, getting nothing:

￼The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 5h￼ BREAKING: China is delaying its recent export controls on rare earths to the US by 12 months to “reexamine” the plan, per US Treasury Secretary Bessent.

The US has agreed to drop the new tariffs, and in return China will “reexamine” and “delay” its export controls. That sure looks like a return to the status quo ante—but not quite. China hasn’t walked all the way back.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 4h Investors are waking up to some huge news from China: A trade deal is coming. China’s Vice Minister of Commerce just announced that US and China reached a “consensus” on key trade issues. This INCLUDES export controls, tariff suspensions, fentanyl-related measures, anti-drug cooperation, trade expansion, and US Section 301 fees. On top of this, US Treasury Secretary Bessent says China is “ready” to make a trade deal with the US after 2 days of negotiations. Bessent has added that China wants to make “substantial” US soybean purchases. All while President Trump says he is hoping for a “complete deal” with China this week. As we said on October 10th, President Trump’s 100% tariff on China is very likely to NOT go into effect. We believe a trade deal is imminent.

Again, it looks like China is giving nothing away. This is the Trump regime backing down. Trade wars are easy—when you back down from everything you thought you were gonna win. Just look at that soybean bit. China “wants” to make “substantial” purchases. They used to buy virtually all their soybeans from America. “Wants”? That sounds a lot like “maybe.” “Substantial”? How much is that? Anyone who thinks China will sell Brazil down the road for the privilege of buying American is delusional. Every commitment coming from the American side sounds definite, everything from China side is stuff they’re considering.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 4h￼ JUST IN: ￼￼ US Treasury Secretary Bessent says China is ready to make a trade deal which would remove President Trump’s 100% tariff. This confirms reports that China is seeking the complete elimination of tariffs in exchange for lifting the ban on rare earth materials. . China has officially rewired its financial system to trade globally without the U.S. dollar - Financial Times Given that China is the largest trading partner of most countries in the world, a gradual rejection of the dollar is expected in the coming years.

I believe this is the FT article (paywalled) that’s referenced above:

Charles Perreira @CharlesPerreir7 9h￼ China isn’t just talking they’re actively building a dollar-free global financial system. RMB Trade Surge: Chinese banks have issued RMB 3.4T ($480B) in external loans; RMB now makes up 7.6% of global cross-border transactions. SWIFT Alternative: The CIPS network handles over RMB 40T per quarter, bypassing dollar channels. Offshore Expansion & Digital Yuan: Clearing banks worldwide + cross-border digital yuan rollout enable instant, traceable payments independent of dollars. Debt Conversion Moves Countries from Kenya to Indonesia are repaying dollar debts in RMB. The dollar’s global grip is being directly challenged Beijing is executing a full-scale financial power play.

￼INVESTINGADOR￼ @investingador 15h Dollar hegemony under attack. China building parallel financial infrastructure to bypass USD is a MAJOR geopolitical move. This isn’t theory anymore—it’s happening. De-dollarization accelerating. Every nation watching. Global reserve currency status being challenged in real-time. Economic warfare, next level.

￼Warwick Powell | 鲍韶山 @baoshaoshan 10h￼ The delusion / illusion continues. The intended audience is the electoral base; that the claim is factually inaccurate is unlikely to matter, as a result. Quote￼ unusual_whales @unusual_whales Oct 25 Trump: “I think China’s been very respectful of us. They’re paying tremendous amounts of money to us in the form of tariffs. As you know, they’re paying 55% — that’s a lot of money... China’s paying 55% and a potential 155% come November 1st unless we make a deal.”

Guess who this guy is laughing at? The electoral base.

Lots of comments about this:

maro @01101101arMar￼ The entire US economy right now is 7 companies sending a trillion fake dollars back and forth to each other 8:07 AM · Oct 24, 2025

