Mark Wauck
Not makin' this up. Couldn't.

Sundance:

President Trump Arrives in Malaysia to Grand Welcome – Trump brings Dancing Diplomacy

Great respect was delivered by the Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as President Donald Trump arrives for the ASEAN summit. The full honor guard were present, and President Trump even enjoyed a little dancing fun with the cultural attachés. Good Stuff.

Mark Wauck
"I think" "some kind of deferral" "be able to discuss" "substantial soybean"

Does that tell you how tough a deal China is driving? And it's not going back to where it was.

Bessent told NBC News' "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker that China was ready to make a deal "after two days of negotiations." He said a framework is ready for a meeting next week between Trump and Xi. "I'm also anticipating that we will get some kind of a deferral on the rare earth export controls that the Chinese had discussed," he said, adding, "I think we are going to be able to discuss substantial soybean and [agriculture] purchases for our American farmers."

