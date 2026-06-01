In addition to suspending talks with Trump’s various intermediaries, Iran has issued a dangerous warning. USrael knows that Iran doesn’t bluff, and so, this …

Middle East Observer @ME_Observer_ Urgent Warning from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps We announce to the settlers in northern occupied Palestine that the area specified in the attached map, which includes the Upper Galilee, the Lower Galilee, the Golan, and Haifa, has become a closed military zone as of this moment. If your criminal leaders target the southern suburb of Beirut or the city of Beirut, this area will be a target for attacks by the Iranian armed forces. And we say to the honorable Palestinian people: The time has come to reclaim your land. Our fire is at your service. The departure of settlers from the occupied territories may be a prelude to your return to it. Immediate evacuation order …

was followed by this:

Will Schryver comments:

￼Will Schryver @imetatronink 1h￼ ￼ Translation: Israel has agreed to delay its attack on Beirut until the US is fully prepared to simultaneously launch more large-scale airstrikes against Iran. Iran has raised the stakes, and there is no way the US will fold. I expect unrestrained war to resume soon. . IRGC to Palestinians (and Hezbollah): “Our fire is at your service.” It seems increasingly evident that Iran is determined to finish this fight on the battlefield.

Well, Schryver has been right quite a few times. Imploding the world economy seems a stretch. Moreover, the US military has obviously got the wind up about increased Iranian AD capabilities—casualties that can’t be hidden would be a big deal for Americans. Still, as Alastair Crooke maintains, our Anglo-Zionist rulers may see opportunities that trump (!) mere human and financial losses for their subjects.

Speaking of casualties, Patrick Henningsen has an interesting theory. He, like others, has noted that the ceasefire went into effect almost immediately after Trump’s screwup with the attempted snatch and grab op near Isfahan. Since then we’ve mostly seen skirmishes and the treadmill of “negotiations” that go nowhere. Especially notable—again, as many have observed—is the failure to ID the “rescued” pilots. Henningsen speculates that behind these difficult-to-understand events may be either serious casualties in the failed op or—American prisoners.

Could this play into what’s currently going on?