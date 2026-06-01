Meaning In History

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David Latin's avatar
David Latin
2h

Does anyone know about the new bill Congress is to pass soon, about merging the 🇺🇸🇮🇱 militaries??

Seems unstoppable.

Is this a joke or some weird reality?

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Manul's avatar
Manul
2h

Over three months now of non-stop drama and bs.

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