Meaning In History

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
2h

Yeah, looks like TACO--which is what should be done when you screw up. Trump had a "very good call" with one of the stupider public officials in the country and they came to an understanding:

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/did-white-house-just-blink-border-patrol-boss-demoted-minneapolis-mayor-says-feds-are

"Did The White House Just Blink?" Border Patrol Boss 'Demoted' As Minneapolis Mayor Says Feds Are Leaving

Date:1/26/26 6:59 PM

"Did The White House Just Blink?" Border Patrol Boss 'Demoted' As Minneapolis Mayor Says Feds Are Leaving

On the heels of President Trump's reconciliatory statement earlier hailing his "very good call" with Governor Tim Walz, and decision to send Tom Homan to the frontlines in Minnesota...

***"...we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength," Trump said.***

"I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession.

The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future.

He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I! "

...The Atlantic reports that Gregory Bovino has been removed from his role as Border Patrol “commander at large” and will return to his former job in El Centro, California, where he is expected to retire soon, according to a DHS official and two people with knowledge of the change.

Reply
Share
TedTheKitty's avatar
TedTheKitty
3h

Ted Cruz is such an awful person. That bit about Danny infuriates me. Ted Cruz couldn't make a pimple on Danny Davis' rear end. Everybody should watch Danny's response on youtube. He absolutely called Cruz out, with class, and no lies detected. Cruz has zero principles.

Minnesota has been handled poorly on a strategic, operational and tactical level. This administration should have known better, especially since its not the first time its happened in this very place.

Reply
Share
5 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture