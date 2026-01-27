Don’t get me wrong. I think that de-escalating is usually the right thing to do. This evening we have word that Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino will be leaving MN “imminently”. As in, tomorrow morning. This comes after Trump spoke with the crazy Minneapolis mayor. It sure looks like somebody close to Trump talked some sense to him, although obviously nobody is about to admit to TACO. Still, others are guessing at it. It makes sense. What’s the point is continuing to dig when you’re in a hole? The hard ass para-military approach was simply wrong headed and not supported by most Americans. So, via TGP:

Fox News, CNN, AP and CBS reported that Bovino will leave the Minneapolis area by Tuesday. BREAKING: Multiple federal sources confirm to @FoxNews that Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino & some, not all Border Patrol agents, will be leaving the state of Minnesota imminently. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 26, 2026 CBS News reported that Bovino will head back to his post in California’s El Centro sector. “Outspoken Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino and some of his green-uniformed agents are expected to soon leave the Minneapolis area, three sources familiar with the move tell CBS News,” the outlet reported. “One of the sources said Bovino was relieved of his command in Minneapolis and is expected to return to California’s El Centro sector, where he served as the chief agent before the Trump administration deployed him to major American cities, including Los Angeles and Chicago,” CBS reported.

Well, who ever expected the people who actually put these policies in place to accept responsibility?

But is more Trump braggadocio re Iran this evening coincidence, or is it intended to deflect attention to the possible TACO in MN? Despite Trump’s tough talking here, Iran doesn’t sound like it’s do a Persian form of TACO:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 2h ￼￼￼The US armada near Iran is already larger than the one that was off the coast of Venezuela, - Trump ￼The situation around Iran is “in the process of changing” due to the “powerful armada” that the US has sent to the region, Trump said in an interview with Axios. ￼”We have a large armada near Iran. Larger than in Venezuela,” he said. ￼At the same time, the US president stated that diplomacy also remains a possible option: “They want to make a deal. I know that. They have called repeatedly. They want to talk.” ￼In January, Trump was already close to ordering an attack on regime targets in Iran, but postponed this decision, redeploying military forces to the region. ￼Trump has not yet made a final decision, a source from Axios clarified. ￼”He is likely to hold additional consultations this week and will be presented with new military options. These options will be strengthened with the arrival of an aircraft carrier strike group in the region. The aircraft carrier USS ‘Abraham Lincoln’ entered the area of responsibility of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday,” Axios writes. ￼Also on Saturday, CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper visited Israel to coordinate military plans and possible joint defensive actions in the event of an Iranian strike on Israel. ￼”We have incredible potential for self-defense and today we are much more prepared for challenges than in the past,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry responded to a question about a preemptive strike on Israel and the role of diplomacy in preventing a major war.

Trump, of course, can count on most Americans to be totally unaware of the many differences between Venezuela and Iran—such as the proven fact that Iran has large numbers of powerful ballistic missiles that can blow through the best Anglo-Zionist air defenses. I very much doubt that Iran has been speed dialing Trump looking for a “deal”, but maybe Trump’s bluff—with its hint of a “deal”—will allow him to do the sensible thing and just TACO. Meanwhile:

According to that article, Trump is considering “options”. Is he considering a naval blockade, as we discussed earlier today? Bear this in mind:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 1h ￼ Chinese Oil Imports from Venezuela and Iran ￼ In 2025, Chinese imports of Venezuelan oil represented ~4% of the total. ￼ In 2025, Chinese imports of Iranian oil represented ~14% of the total. That adds up to 18% of total Chinese oil imports. BLOCKADE = WAR

In related matters, it turns out that Anglo-Zionist Central has designated Ted Cruz to go after Tucker and Veep Vance:

In Secret Recordings, Ted Cruz Bashes Trump Tariffs, JD Vance, And Tucker Carlson Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) took aim at President Trump’s tariff policy and Vice President JD Vance during closed-door donor meetings last year, according to recordings obtained by Axios. The recordings reveal deep rifts inside the GOP over trade and foreign policy. … In the recordings, Cruz repeatedly singled out JD Vance and Tucker Carlson, accusing them of driving an anti-interventionist foreign policy inside the Trump administration. Cruz claimed the two were responsible for pushing out former national security adviser Mike Waltz because he supported military action against Iran, even though Trump later embraced that approach. “Tucker created JD. JD is Tucker’s protégé, and they are one and the same,” Cruz told donors. He has been feuding publicly with Carlson on social media for months. Cruz also said Vance and Carlson played a role in briefly installing Army veteran Daniel Davis in a senior intelligence position. Cruz described Davis as fiercely hostile to Israel and said their involvement triggered backlash that ultimately led to Davis being forced out.

DD is naturally crowing over this: