Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronin's avatar
Ronin
25m

This is how I feel. Univision had the poor ICU nurse backing up with his empty hands in the air, but was nonetheless tackled & gunned down in cold blood. Me thinks the Feds want to flame as much division and hysteria as possible

Reply
Share
John Newman's avatar
John Newman
22m

Presidents don't have as much power as it appears. If you read Russ Baker's "Family of Secrets" about the Bush family from Prescott to Jr, it was Nixon trying to find out what really happened to JFK that got the latter Watergated. At that altitude, lots happens between the order and execution.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture