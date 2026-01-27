Trump’s MO has always been to create publicity for himself with outrageous statements, then backing out to avoid the consequences. But what happens if your bluff gets seriously called? Yesterday I raised the possibility that Trump is, once again, looking for a way to TACO while still seeming to monger for war on Iran. Today a report from the Middle East tends to confirm that that’s what’s going on:

Iran Observer @IranObserver0￼ ￼BREAKING The US has sent a message to Iran not to respond harshly should the US strike Iran, the request has been rejected - Al Arabiya

What these reports strongly suggest is that the US military is warning Trump about the likelihood of US casualties and equipment losses in the event that Trump initiates another war on Iran. We cited Patricia Marins yesterday, writing about Iran’s anti-ship missiles. This morning I came up with this video from last May:

Trump is, once again—just as with the 12 Day War last June—looking for a face saving exit ramp. But this time is different—Iran is tired of these games and is refusing to cooperate. Instead, according to Alastair Crooke, Shiite religious leaders across the region are calling for a global jihad if any attempt is made on Khameini—as Israel attempted last time. Hezbollah is proclaiming that it will support Iran this time. The Sunni Gulf Arab leaders are quaking—as well they should, because Trump is pulling one of his patented ‘don’t try this at home’ ploys—playing with fire.

This reliance on public bluster and braggadocio is all of a piece with virtually everything else in Trump 2.0. I can only assume that Trump is convinced, based on the success of his TV show, that what the American public really wants is just that—a show, the spectacle of a “strong leader” figure who masterfully drives all opposition before him. Think about it. The tariff/shakedown shock and awe—when Trump proclaimed that the entire world would be begging to “kiss my ass.” It hasn’t worked out like that. Instead the dollar is looking shakier all the time and major countries—not just China, but India and others—are steadily dumping dollar denominated assets. Trump’s bullying is driving the world to look for alternatives to trade with the US:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ BREAKING: Details of the historic trade deal between India and the EU have emerged: 1. Eliminates tariffs on ~90% of goods trade between EU and India 2. Set to double EU goods exports to India by 2032 3. Tariffs on cars from EU to India cut from 110% to 10% 4. Tariffs on wines from EU to India cut from 150% to 20%-30% 5. Tariffs on jewelry and textiles from India to EU cut to 0% 6. Tariffs on furniture, chemicals, leather, and metals from India to EU cut to 0% This deal took nearly 20 years to reach and is being called the “mother of all deals.” India and the EU are looking to diversify away from the US.

China has repeatedly faced Trump down, and Russia has—by Trump’s own admissions—simply strung him along. Venezuela and Greenland have turned into fiascos, after the initial chest thumping—after the Venezuelan kidnapping caper the oil companies publicly faced Trump down and refused to join his show.

We could go on and on with examples from international relations, but let’s turn to the home front. The entire ICE show—following on the National Guard show—appears to be winding down in the same way. None of this militarization of the American street was ever really about law enforcement or “mass deportations”. Trump is claiming victory out of one corner of his mouth, but is now making a face saving deal with one of the stupidest public figures in America, Tim Walz:

Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports @honestpolls Why was Trump making deals with someone who had active criminal referrals in with his DOJ? Quote ￼ Grace Chong, MBI @gc22gc 20h BANNON: I don’t think you can call this anything but the White House blinking.

Man, ya gotta luv this one:

“Tragically, two American Citizens have lost their lives as a result of this Democrat ensued chaos,” Trump wrote.

“American citizens”? What happened to “domestic terrorists” and “assassins”? Somebody checked the polling.

Trump’s ICE show was always a show, with little to do with actual deportations. And now, when it has blown up in Trump’s face, he’s quickly selling his reflexive supporters out. It’s always about the polling, and presumably Trump calculates that he can win disillusioned supporters back later. For now, it’s time to TACO. The poorly selected and trained ICE agents were simply props in the show, thrown into the breach.

Jimmy Dore makes some interesting points in this regard:

Jimmy Dore @jimmy_dore￼ Seems clear that what ICE is doing is not actually about enforcing immigration law, if they wanted to do that they’d be going to farms, construction sites, meatpacking facilities, Hotels etc, But their not doing that, they are chasing people on public streets making as big a spectacle about it as they can. So what is this really about? Distract people, including much of their own base, from the fact that they are covering up the Epstein Files & covering for pedo traffickers while implementing censorship & DEI for Jewish students on College campuses? Is it about keeping the country divided since the left & right were coming together to oppose Israel & Zionism and all the wars generated by both? Is it about setting the pretense for the expansion of the security state & getting us used to calling American citizens “terrorists” so the State can take away our rights & execute anyone dissenting that they deem a Terrorist?

Some of that may be over the top, but you have to wonder. Yes, of course, “making as big a spectacle as possible”—that’s what Trump’s MO is all about. As I’ve been arguing, much of this has been self serving in that respect. And yet, a full Epstein expose would tear down the entire facade of the Deep State and the new National Security State. Don’t forget—Trump actually is the POTUS, and he really can declassify anything—anything that he wants to declassify. It’s not up to Tulsi or Blondi or Ratcliffe or anyone else. If all the constant ruckus ever died down, what might people remember to ask about?