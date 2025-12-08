I guess I won’t be talking about T Bills in this post but, well, finance is always part of the Anglo-Zionist war on the world. What I want to do is paste in a longish tweet by Brian Berletic. It’s not his full analysis, which I recommended yesterday, but it’s a wake up call to people who have been taken in by the NSS25 gaslighting. In a comment yesterday I referred to NSS25 as Neo-Neocon pie in the sky—indicating my belief that a crash in burn is in the future for this “strategy”. But that doesn’t mean that tragedy may also lie ahead. Anyway, here’s BB:

Brian Berletic @BrianJBerletic Dec 6￼ Digging Deeper into the 2025 US National Security Strategy I am repeatedly seeing takes depicting the latest US National Security Strategy as a “major shift,” including Russia’s RT - somehow “away” from conflict with Russia and even China, and toward the “Western Hemisphere.” They obviously did NOT read the entire 33 page document and are instead cherrypicking choice passages that tell them what they want to hear/believe. Here are some other, less convenient quotes that make it obvious the US isn’t going anywhere - it is simply expanding its network of proxies into what it itself calls a “burden sharing network” [that] the US CONTROLS and SUPPORTS to avoid America’s own overextension. The latest strategy paper says: “Continuing President Trump’s approach of asking allies to assume primary responsibility for their regions, the United States will organize a burden-sharing network, with our government as convener and supporter.

That’s not a pullout from NATO—the US remains in charge. Trump is not asking the Euros to go their own way, join BRICS if they want.

This approach ensures that burdens are shared and that all such efforts benefit from broader legitimacy. The model will be targeted partnerships that use economic tools to align incentives, share burdens with like-minded allies, and insist on reforms that anchor long-term stability. This strategic clarity will allow the United States to counter hostile and subversive influences efficiently while avoiding the overextension and diffuse focus that undermined past efforts.” Did you get that? This network allows the US to “counter hostile and subversive influences,” - which influences do you think they mean? Russia, China, Iran, etc. Obviously! This is literally the evolution of what Secretary Pete Hegseth laid out in Brussels in February - the “division of labor” he demanded from Europe and America’s Asian proxies to, “establish a division of labor that maximizes our comparative advantages in Europe and Pacific respectively.” (Source: https://war.gov/News/Speeches/Speech/Article/4064113/opening-remarks-by-secretary-of-defense-pete-hegseth-at-ukraine-defense-contact/… ) In regards to China specifically, the NSS says: “We will build a military capable of denying aggression anywhere in the First Island Chain. But the American military cannot, and should not have to, do this alone. Our allies must step up and spend—and more importantly do—much more for collective defense. America’s diplomatic efforts should focus on pressing our First Island Chain allies and partners to allow the U.S. military greater access to their ports and other facilities, to spend more on their own defense, and most importantly to invest in capabilities aimed at deterring aggression.” Unless the First Island Chain has somehow moved to the Western Hemisphere - what the paper is admitting is that the US will not only keep the TENS OF THOUSANDS of US troops it has in Asia there - it will EXPAND their presence while forcing its proxies in the region to divert more public funds to pursuing the US containment of China. The entire paper is full of such contradictions - claiming it stands of the primacy of the nation state while demanding entire regions of the planet work with whom the US says and in the manner the US decides. The paper claims it wants to end the Ukraine conflict, while demanding Europe prepare to fight an unnamed “adversary from dominating Europe,” (obviously Russia). Nothing is changing. Nothing could change. The material reality of US power and its relationship with the rest of the world is driven by corporate-financier interests that direct Washington, not the empty rhetoric taking place in Washington itself. If you read the paper carefully, and completely, you will see that even the paper admits this. So please wake up! Stop cherrypicking and reading what you want to read - identify what is lip service, and what is clearly describing continuity of agenda - read what is actually in front of you. Read the WHOLE National Security Strategy paper HERE

And that’s without getting into the Middle East and Latin America portions, which have already been addressed:

2025 National Security Strategy: Everybody’s Talking About It (3)

2025 National Security Strategy: Everybody’s Talking About It (2)

Wheels Coming Off (2)