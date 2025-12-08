Meaning In History

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TomA's avatar
TomA
39m

Yes, the problem is real. Yes, the canary is chirping in the coal mine. Yes, a hard crash driven by financial collapse is coming sooner rather than later. But panic and despair solves nothing. The problem won't go away just because it's too terrible to conceive. And it's even more dangerous to assume a course correction coming out of DC. The addict has to hit bottom before any hope of recovery can commence. Your attitude matters. We have food. We have fuel. What we lack is proper incentive to get busy, and nothing motivates quite like real hardship and desperation. There is no easy path to redemption. The free ride is over.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Wauck
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
32m

A bipolar world? Of course. The universe is bipolar. Yin Yang. The unipolar empire is dead. Rejoice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture