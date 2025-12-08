I’m scrambling a bit today, so I’ll do a couple of paste ins. First, a reminder regarding the real meaning of the NSS25, from comments I made moments ago:

The NSS is NOT “a pivot from empire,” albeit it does imply a recognition that the means to the end of continued Anglo-Zionist imperial domination may need adjustment. That need is brought about by two facts: 1) the revelation of the limits of military power projection brought about by new (mostly missile) technolog, and 2) the danger posed by the massive US debt. The NSS is definitely NOT a humanitarian doc--it is cynical effort to gaslight the American public into accepting continued imperial projects, despite its increasing disillusion with Trump’s wars. Sergei Ryabkov, a top Russian Foreign Ministry official, understands—although his comments are limited here to Latin America: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov criticized Washington’s desire to establish unconditional dominance in the region, and decried that this has become the norm for the current administration. He warned that “tensions are not easing” and “escalation continues” off Latin America, also after the last few months stretching back to September have seen a string of nearly two dozen deadly US attacks on alleged drug smuggling boats near Venezuela. “This is primarily due to the desire to assert the unquestioning dominance of the United States in the region, this is a trademark of the Trump administration,” Ryabkov explained. Beyond what Ryabkov is addressing--Latin America--the same applies elsewhere. We are massively committed to maintaining our dominance in the Middle East--but Trump is gaslighting us that he’s “solved” all that already. We are also still committed to ringing China with bases and boxing China in within the “First Island Chain.” What we DO see in the NSS is a recognition that if the Anglo-Zionist Empire doesn’t achieve economic dominance it will lose its empire. That means achieving economic dominance over BRICS, but especially over China. For the purpose of maintaining a global empire. That’s what Trump’s big AI gamble is all about--crushing the middle class with huge tariffs on top of taxes in the hope of financing the Tech Lords to crush China.

A comment from Neural Foundry bears repeating—the comment is a trenchant observation on the underlying assumptions of the NSS, which remain imperial to the max:

Excellent synthesis of Monroe Doctrine 2.0 and its operational implications. Your observation that treating the Western Hemisphere as “strategic depth” at gunpoint ignores sovereignty is spot on. What’s often missed is how this NSS reframes regional autonomy itself as a security threat: the document treats independent trade relationships and infrastructure deals not as legitimate sovereign choices but as enemy penetration.

With that as background—and especially the observation above about the recognition that economic dominance is the key to empire—we turn to Sean Foo’s latest. Now—a bit of self promotion—a reminder that I’ve been repeating almost ad nauseam that the basis of Anglo-Zionist Empire is economic domination that is enforced by the reign of King Dollar. The challenge to empire that the NSS recognizes is: how to finance continued empire? How to sell US debt when demand for dollars in international trade is decreasing? The paradoxical means is to undermine US bond value to lower the debt service payments that are crushing US finances. This requires gaslighting people into buying US debt despite its declining returns. How stupid are you? There’s a way to measure that.

This is what Foo—once again—addresses. Foo, in recent presentations, has increasingly focused on the geopolitical background to the financial machinations he’s been commenting on:

Bessent Orders Global Investors To Buy U.S. DEBT As Asia Just Canceled USD Borrowing Let’s talk about the broader economic war today. Amidst all this craziness about chips and AI, basic assumptions in finance and trade are getting overturned. The first is the idea that the world supports US sanctions. On the surface, that seems to be true. Many countries, especially the smaller ones, have no choice but to obey--but the bigger boys, especially BRICS, are not following orders.

This effort by Russia and China to evade Anglo-Zionist imperial domination and exploitation—via BRICS—is what’s behind what Foo terms “the broader economic war today.” And, as we’ve repeatedly seen for the decades after the Cold War, this war has been waged by naked military means as well as economic means.

Secondly there is a sense of panic in the administration when it comes to dollar assets. The economy is so shaky and bubblish that investors are ready to flee at a drop of a head. And this next part is hilarious. Scott Bessent himself is trying to convince investors to come back by posting storybook cartoons. Franklin the Turtle bought US treasuries. You simply can’t make this stuff up. If US treasuries were in such high demand, why do you need a PR campaign using a storybook turtle to sell them? We have to dig a little to uncover the big contradiction Bessent is trying to sell the world. According to the Treasury, US bonds have had their best year since 2020, and it shows a return of 9% year to date. There are so many ways to demolish this. When interest rates fall, obviously bond prices will increase, and the Fed has been cutting, but other assets have been rallying even harder. Gold, for example, is up by 60% in dollar terms this year. Plus, the dollar has fallen by almost 9% this year against other currencies. For global investors, if you bought treasuries, you would have earned almost nothing. It’s a grand waste of time. What Bessent is trying to do is drum up more domestic demand for his debt issuance. Global investors know the jig is up and the dollar is compromised. So, the only willing audience left is Americans [i.e., that audience of the American public is what the Franklin the Turtle gag is aimed at]. But remember this one fact. The US still imports a ton of goods from the world-- around 15% of total consumption. So a falling dollar still affects you. Plus, the tariff war has also raised prices dramatically. Now Bessent is on a grand PR campaign to save dollar demand. Without this demand for the currency, there won’t be demand for bonds. And without the world buying them, trying to rebuild a manufacturing base will be even more impossible. Bessent: As I said in the cabinet meeting yesterday, I think 2026 is going to be a, a great year. Uh, the president set the table. He’s done peace deals, trade deals, tax deals, and the to do things in a productive way. And then the third part is trade. And these trade deals, they are bringing in the trillions of dollars and opening up markets for US companies, bringing manufacturing back to the US. Now, the agenda is rather simple. The Trump team is in an all out effort to push down bond yields. The moves are getting really obvious here. All arms of the US government are working towards this singular goal. On the short end of the curve, you have Hasset demanding rate cuts this month. He wants another 25 basis point cut and next year he’s likely going to be the Fed chair. So, we can expect more cuts--maybe down to even 2% in 2026. However, this is just short-term bonds. Bessent can issue a lot of T bills to save interest cost, but the big crisis is still long-term rates. The immense amount of borrowing in the tech sector alone threatens to overwhelm the real economy. Remember this fact--every dollar that goes into AI investments is a dollar denied to other sectors of the economy. Every time a hyperscaler issues bonds, they are in competition with the US Treasury itself. That issuance of borrowing from Big Tech alone has gone ballistic. We have gone from under 20 billion in borrowing to around 150 billion. The majority comes from new corporate bonds issued, and the rest from loans. But the net effect is still the same. Money is leaving the real economy and getting plowed into AI data centers. Going forward, over a trillion more will be needed until 2030. Now, this poses a lot of issues for the administration. Building back supply chains will cost a ton of money, and there’s no guarantee it’s going to succeed, and the tariff revenue simply isn’t enough to cover the shortfall. Bessent is in a very fragile position. Trump has promised an insane tariff dividend that could increase the national debt by $600 billion. We all know military spending is not going to come down as well. In other words, the deficit is just going to increase in 2026. There’s no room left to increase the tariffs without destroying Main Street and US manufacturing. Small businesses in the US are collapsing. In November, small firms cut away 120,000 jobs, the most since 2020. The damage is starting to stack because the effects of the tariffs are finally starting to compound. In total, over a quarter million jobs were lost over the past seven months.

Foo doesn’t mention this, but implicit in this next is the looming tariff case before the SCOTUS. CJ Roberts openly stated during oral argument that the tariffs are obviously a tax being imposed upon We the People. Can the SCOTUS dare to do the obviously right thing?

Investors are not helping small companies out. All the attention is being paid to Nvidia, AI, data centers, and Big Tech. It’s the tale of two cities. This is where Trump is trapped. Rolling back the tariffs is impossible because that would prevent the supposed trillions in shakedown money from coming in. Countries like Japan and Korea have no need to move their factories to US soil. Furthermore, the Treasury itself is anticipating a big increase in spending over the next two quarters. This will add even more supply of bonds to an already flooded market. In Q1 and Q2, Bessent will be issuing $1.15 trillion in treasuries. That’s $150 billion more versus the same period last year. So, the glut is going to increase. Some can be rolled into short-term bills but at least 50% will still be in 2 to 10 year notes, and this creates pressure in the real economy. So the hunt for more bond buyers is needed, and this is where BRICS and Asia have thrown a wrench into his plans. Demand for dollars is going down like never before. We have talked a lot about how demand for RMB is going up. Countries are transacting and borrowing more in the Chinese currency. But it goes beyond that. Asia is refusing to borrow money in dollars. Instead, they are turning to Euros, which tells you how bad things are really getting for the USD. Euro note sales by Asian companies and governments hit 86 billion Euros this year. It’s a 75% increase and Euro issuance is now a record 23% of the total. This trend to diversify away from dollars is going global. Every major currency out there is getting some play. It’s not that China or Europe is doing everything right. It’s Washington that’s doing everything wrong. Remember the daily feedback loop this encourages. More euro borrowing means fewer dollars will be needed. So, in aggregate, demand for US bonds will also drop. Now, Bessent doesn’t want this to happen, but the endless deficits are keeping US bond yields higher. Plus, the volatile nature of the dollar adds another layer of unpredictability. Asian borrowers are able to raise money more cheaply in Euros than dollars. After swapping back to their local currency, the savings can be immense. Take Soft Bank’s loan, for example. After swapping from Dollars to Euros, the savings are almost 25%. This is a very significant amount of money. It’s a signal that the multi-polar world is emerging. Why do countries borrow in Euros? Because it’s still a reserve currency and markets there are still quite deep. So it will take some time for the RMB to catch up with the Euro debt markets. But either way, this just pulls demand away from the dollar. It’s a disaster in the making. Bessent is caught in a downward spiral and he’s getting really defensive. He has to defend the integrity of the US economy and the effectiveness of the trade war because, if investors don’t buy this story, the desire for US debt will also collapse. Bessent: To complete that goal ... Q: But 330,000 ...? Bessent: No, no, no. Again, bad information. Q: Bad information? Bessent: Bad, bad information. If I look at the loadings, then the, uh, the, their purchase by their, their central government is, is well into the correct cadence. Q: So, let me ask you then a different question. Uh, we’re going to, we’re going to ... Bessent: And I, I will say that China is on track to keep every part of the deal. But is that really going to happen? Is this reality or just outlandish? Chances are the Chinese will probably throw Bessent a curveball next year. And, boy, is the US catching a ton of curve balls! And this brings us to the Russian oil situation. Even after sanctioning big Russian producers Rosneft and LukOil, volumes are still flowing to BRICS. China is definitely still buying. Even India is still buying big volumes of Russian crude. There’s no way to stop the trade. India is buying more Russian oil from non-sanctioned entities and they’re getting it at quite a good discount. A $5 discount versus brand is a nice margin, especially for refineries, and some of the buying is done outside of dollars. India is using UAE Dirhams to buy some of the volumes of oil. Just like China, India needs cheap energy to survive Trump’s trade war. And where is the buying coming from? It’s from new trading entities. We talked about how Russia is going to play whack-a-mole with Trump. Sure, you can sanction Rosneft, you can sanction Lukoil, but Putin can always conjure up new shell companies. It’s just paperwork! The oil will still flow out from the same terminals and the supply is still coming out from the same oil wells. Nothing really changes. It’s simply hilarious. Now, firstly, the cost of Russia’s production of oil is very low. Even if they give a discount, they can still make money. The only big player that can earn more probably is Saudi Arabia. The margins allow Russia to survive and this very trade continues to fuel de-dollarization. This chart is simply mindboggling. It’s very funny. According to Goldman Sachs, whatever volumes lost by [sanctioned] Rosneft and Lukoil are being gained by other [non-sanctioned] exporters. Since November 21st, volumes from sanctioned producers did indeed collapse even further. Over the past 2 months, it went from 3 million barrels a day to just 1.5 million. However, look at the big spike in volumes from other exporters. It’s up by over 1 million barrels. That’s not counting volumes in pipeline oil that’s still flowing to China. This is just Cbond trade alone. It’s a clear sign that BRICS will not abandon Russia. Yes, getting the discount is important. Economics is economics. But if they don’t support Russia, they could be next in line. We’ve said many times on this channel that the world is starting to bifurcate. The US will consolidate the G7 and the Western Hemisphere. It will use the dollar system and AI semiconductors to enforce that, while BRICS will maintain their dominance in manufacturing, supply chains, and commodities. There’s simply no going back to the Unipolar order, the Unipolar moment. Modi of India made it ultra clear during Putin’s visit. Modi: President Putin has been unwavering in his commitment to strong India-Russia ties and has contributed immensely to taking this relationship to new heights. The 25-year Russian-Indian partnership will only grow stronger, and this poses big problems for the US economy. India has affordable labor. Russia has affordable commodities. China also has massive industries and affordable technology. So, if BRICS consolidates and they work together, they can trade more or less amongst themselves. Then the need for dollars and US assets will drop. Treasury demand is going to fall. So guys, it’s time to brace for impact. The moment Bessent had to use cartoons to sell US bonds, its curtain call. Next up will be Treasury Sales The Musical. Now this is wow. But as always, let me know what you think. Will investors buy more bonds and what’s next? A movie to promote US debt?

This is the backdrop to the NSS25.