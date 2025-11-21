Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
No's avatar
No
1h

When you live in a place like Russia, just surviving the winter requires one to think.

So all Russians learn to think as best they can.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Manul's avatar
Manul
25m

Not a chance this deal goes anywhere.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture