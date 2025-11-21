It looks like a stunt. Perhaps there’s an expectation or hope that Putin will get sucked into this. But when you read it you see that very little is actually hard and fast—except for those items that Russia will likely see as unacceptable, it’s full of dialogue and discussion and expectations. Nothing really binding. This is undoubtedly why the US is pushing this hard while the Russians are denying that they’ve agreed to anything—Trump is trying to stampede the Russians. Much of the document appears totally unacceptable for any thinking Russian. Which is probably the point—to try to wrong foot Putin and Russia in world opinion.￼

Ivan Katchanovski @I_Katchanovski￼ Full text of 28 point Trump peace plan that is published by Ukrainian MP & media: 1. Ukraine’s sovereignty will be confirmed. 2. A full and comprehensive non-aggression agreement will be concluded between Russia, Ukraine, and Europe. All ambiguities of the past 30 years will be considered resolved. 3. It is expected that Russia will not invade neighbouring countries and that NATO will not expand further.

Where is the guarantee that Anglo-Zionist intel won’t meddle in the affairs of Russian neighbors?

4. A dialogue will be conducted between Russia and NATO, mediated by the United States, to resolve all security issues and create conditions for de-escalation, thereby ensuring global security and increasing opportunities for cooperation and future economic development.

A dialogue. And then what?

5. Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees.

Meaning?

6. The size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be limited to (6)00,000 personnel. 7. Ukraine agrees to enshrine in its constitution that it will not join NATO, and NATO agrees to include in its statutes a provision that it will not accept Ukraine in the future.

This appears to be one of the few defined statements.

8. NATO agrees not to deploy troops in Ukraine.

Troops. How about advisers—both military and intel?

9. European fighter aircraft will be stationed in Poland. 10. U.S. Guarantees: The United States will receive compensation for the guarantee.

Is this a security guarantee? Sounds like it.

If Ukraine invades Russia, it will lose the guarantee. If Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a decisive coordinated military response, all global sanctions will be reinstated, recognition of new territories and all other benefits of this deal will be revoked.

By these terms Russia is held hostage. NATO can do all sorts of covert activity, using Ukraine as a base for subversion, Russian can’t respond.

If Ukraine without cause launches a missile at Moscow or Saint Petersburg, the security guarantee will be considered invalid. 11. Ukraine retains the right to EU membership and will receive short-term preferential access to the European market while the issue is under consideration. 12. A powerful global package of measures for the reconstruction of Ukraine, including but not limited to: a. Creation of a Ukraine Development Fund to invest in high-growth sectors, including technology, data-processing centres, and artificial intelligence. b. The United States will cooperate with Ukraine on the joint reconstruction, development, modernisation, and operation of Ukraine’s gas infrastructure, including pipelines and storage facilities.

US gets preferential business access to Ukraine

c. Joint efforts to restore war-affected territories, including the reconstruction and modernisation of cities and residential areas. d. Infrastructure development. e. Extraction of minerals and natural resources. f. The World Bank will develop a special financing package to accelerate these efforts. 13. Russia will be reintegrated into the global economy: a. The lifting of sanctions will be discussed and agreed upon gradually and on an individual basis.

In other words, may never happen. Sanctions remain an instrument of Anglo-Zionist leverage and, by the terms of this agreement, Russia would agree to that arrangement. Trump will decide.

b. The United States will conclude a long-term economic cooperation agreement aimed at mutual development in the fields of energy, natural resources, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data-processing centres, rare-earth mining projects in the Arctic, and other mutually beneficial corporate opportunities. c. Russia will be invited to return to the G8. 14. Frozen assets will be used in the following way: US$100 billion of frozen Russian assets will be invested in U.S.-led reconstruction and investment efforts in Ukraine. The United States will receive 50% of the profits from this undertaking. Europe will add another US$100 billion to increase the total investment available for Ukraine’s reconstruction. Frozen European assets will be unfrozen. The remaining frozen Russian assets will be invested in a separate American-Russian investment vehicle that will implement joint American-Russian projects in areas to be determined. This fund will be aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and increasing shared interests in order to create strong motivation not to return to conflict.

US gets a major say in how to use stolen Russian assets and is guaranteed to profit from the use of stolen Russian assets.

15. A joint American-Russian working group on security issues will be established to facilitate and ensure the fulfilment of all provisions of this agreement. 16. Russia will legislatively enshrine a policy of non-aggression toward Europe and Ukraine.

Woops! Where’s the reciprocal legislatively enshrined policy of non-aggression toward Russia?

17. The United States and Russia will agree to extend the validity of treaties on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and arms control, including START-1. 18. Ukraine agrees to remain a non-nuclear state in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. 19. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant will be restarted under IAEA supervision, and the generated electricity will be split equally between Russia and Ukraine (50:50). 20. Both countries undertake to introduce educational programmes in schools and society that promote understanding and tolerance of different cultures and the elimination of racism and prejudice: a. Ukraine will adopt EU rules on religious tolerance and protection of linguistic minorities. b. Both countries agree to lift all discriminatory measures and to guarantee the rights of Ukrainian and Russian media and education. c. All Nazi ideology and activity must be rejected and prohibited. 21. Territories: a. Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk will be recognised de facto as Russian, including by the United States. b. Kherson and Zaporizhzhia will be frozen along the line of contact, which will mean de facto recognition along the line of contact. c. Russia renounces other annexed territories (probably referring to Russian-occupied parts of Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts – Ed.) that it controls outside the five regions. d. Ukrainian forces will withdraw from the part of Donetsk oblast they currently control; this withdrawal zone will be regarded as a neutral demilitarised buffer zone, internationally recognised as territory belonging to the Russian Federation. Russian forces will not enter this demilitarised zone.

All of this amounts to a ceasefire, not a peace. Recognition is only de facto—which means no actual recognition at all.

22. After future territorial arrangements are agreed, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine undertake not to change these arrangements by force. Any security guarantees will not apply in the event of violation of this commitment. 23. Russia will not obstruct Ukraine’s commercial use of the Dnipro River, and agreements will be reached on the free transportation of grain across the Black Sea. 24. A humanitarian committee will be created to resolve outstanding issues: a. All remaining prisoners and bodies will be exchanged on the “all-for-all” principle. b. All civilian detainees and hostages will be returned, including children. c. A family reunification programme will be implemented. d. Measures will be taken to alleviate the suffering of conflict victims. 25. Ukraine will hold elections 100 days after the agreement is signed. 26. All parties involved in the conflict will receive full amnesty for actions committed during the war and will undertake not to file claims or pursue complaints in the future.

Ukrainian war criminals get a free pass.

27. This agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by a Peace Council headed by President Trump. Predetermined sanctions will apply in the event of violations.

Russia will recognize Trump as having a say-so in its sovereign affairs.