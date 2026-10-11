Meaning In History

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
Oct 11

I don't care who wins these endless Middle East wars. I do care about saving the American Republic. The US government must stop financing itself by selling bonds to foreign governments. We should pay off what we owe and get out of that business. The government should finance its obligations by direct payments to its creditors. We should pass Kucinich's NEED Act of 2011 for this purpose. It's the only way out. Tell that to Massie and Tucker. That would give them a real platform for 2028.

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
Oct 11Edited

Reading Sun Yat-sen has gone a long way for me to understand China’s geopolitical philosophy. What an incredibly wise man. His thoughts lend well to what we see today.

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