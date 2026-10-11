Will Schryver deserves kudos for his prescience regarding the war on Iran. And especially for his recognition of Inside the Beltway dynamics and the ability of the Jewish Lobby to direct Americans from pursuing America’s interests. Here’s what I mean:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 2h￼ ￼ While searching for something else, I stumbled upon this 4-post thread from July 2019. It has aged remarkably well. Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ I am convinced the realists in Washington understand war with Iran would be folly of the highest order. That said, peace with Iran implicitly cedes to [Iran] a sphere of influence stretching to the Mediterranean and dominating the Persian Gulf. It is an inexorable eventuality. 1/n 4:51 PM · Jul 22, 2019 The rise of Iran’s regional power and influence can only come at the expense of the US, KSA, and Israel. Those seeking to perpetuate US empire will rightly regard this as a mortal blow to US hegemony. Israel will likely (perhaps rightly) regard it as an existential threat. 2/n The ongoing internecine battle in Washington between those devoted to the doctrine of “Empire at All Costs” and those who are (rightly, IMO) convinced that the US must retreat from its empire in order to save the republic, will determine what happens, with one caveat ... 3/n Israel, perhaps even Israel and the KSA in concert, may concoct and execute a plan that would snatch war from the jaws of peace. One should not underestimate the cunning of the Israelis nor the desperation of the House of Saud to nip the resurrection of Persia in the bud. /end

One caution is in order. No mention is made of the interests of the Turks. An Iranian sphere of influence that stretched to the Mediterranean would be as unacceptable to the Turks as it would be to Israel, since it would involve Iranian influence in Syria. By the same token, Erdogan’s widely popular (among Turks) Pan-Turkism is rightly viewed by Iran as a threat—possibly existential, as many centuries of Turkish - Persian warfare testify. In fact, I would suggest that the prospect of Pan-Turkism is probably a significant factor in the Russo-Iranian rapprochement—not just resistance to Anglo-Zionism. I’ve written about Pan-Turkism in the past—search on that term here and you’ll find at least four posts that address the topic. Here’s what Brave AI says:

Iran views Turkey’s rise as a strategic threat and a primary challenge to its regional influence, driven by fears of encirclement and territorial integrity violations. Tehran perceives Ankara’s growing activism in the South Caucasus and support for Azerbaijan as part of a Western-led “geopolitical plot” to contain Iran, effectively replacing Russian influence with a Turkish-Azerbaijani-Israeli axis. Key Iranian concerns include: The Zangezur Corridor : Iran views this Turkey-backed project as a “NATO Turanist corridor” designed to cut Iran off from Armenia and Russia, shrinking its strategic value in global transit routes.

Pan-Turkism : Tehran fears Turkey’s nationalist rhetoric threatens Iran’s Azeri [Turkish] minority , potentially destabilizing its northern provinces and undermining its territorial integrity.

Economic Rivalry : Turkey’s “Blue Homeland” doctrine and transit initiatives are seen as direct geo-economic competition aimed at sidelining Iran from energy and connectivity projects.

Proxy Competition: Iran views Turkey’s expansion in Syria and Iraq as a reversal of historical Ottoman-Safavid dynamics, forcing Tehran to rely on Kurdish separatism to check Turkish ambitions. Despite this rivalry, Iran’s hardliners and bureaucrats differ on strategy: hardliners see the relationship as a zero-sum game, while pragmatists acknowledge Turkey’s utility as a mediator and economic partner, warning against pushing Ankara away entirely.

As with so much in the region, it’s more complicated even than that. Azeris are fully integrated into Iranian political culture and also share Shia culture. On the other hand, why would Persians want to take a chance on the most influential quarter of Iran’s non-Persian population being drawn toward Turkey? Any rise in Azeri-Persian disaffection would be disastrous for Iran. All of which is to say, keep an eye on Iranian-Turkish affairs. The removal of US bases from Iraq also extends Iranian influence along Turkey’s always restive southern borders and its Kurdish regions.

Philip Pilkington has done a bit of a deep dive on Saudi Arabia, and it’s worth reading. I won’t paste it all in here. PP regards KSA’s attack on Yemen to be the most bone-headed geopolitical move since, well, maybe since Trump attacked Iran. His focus is, naturally, on financial aspects but that’s totally understandable. This global war is all about Anglo-Zionist financial hegemony, and KSA is in that mix:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ 1/ ￼ Saudi Arabia could be on the brink of a major economic crisis. If this crisis bites, it will quickly spread to the US Treasury market and may precipitate a financial crisis in the United States and the rest of the world. 3/ This chart shows Saudi exports and imports. Here we see that Saudi’s trade account is completely dependent on “mineral products” - so, oil. Oil exports finance over 85% of Saudi’s imports. Without these oil [ex]ports, Saudi Arabia would need to reduce imports by roughly this. 8/ The Saudi government is boxed in. It’s only choice will be to start drawing down its foreign exchange reserves to support the peg and prop up living standards. Saudi Arabia’s Treasury holdings of $149bn may seem small but in the current environment it could make a dent. 15/ I have no idea how Saudi Arabia got themselves into this position. Getting into a war with the Houthis was one of the stupidest geopolitical moves in living memory. If they cannot shut it down soon, things are going to get rough in US Treasury markets.

Which explains why Trump is talking about getting involved against Yemen. Probably to the satisfaction of Russia, China, and Iran.

Lastly, an interesting piece on China.

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand 10h￼ Interesting historical fact I learned about today: Sun Yat-sen and his wife Soong Ching-ling, both legendary founding figures of modern China (Soong Ching-ling was Honorary Chairman of the PRC and Sun Yat-sen’s portrait still goes up in Tiananmen Square on National Day), only spoke English to each other! This is because she spoke Shanghainese and he spoke Cantonese, which are mutually unintelligible. However they both spoke perfect English because they were both educated in English-speaking schools: Soong Ching-ling at Wesleyan College in Georgia, and Sun Yat-sen in Hawaii and in then-British Hong Kong. In fact, funnily enough, when Soong Ching-ling - on her deathbed in 1981 - was told of the Politburo’s decision to admit her to the Communist Party, it was announced to her first in Mandarin (which she never mastered) and then again in English so she would understand (https://thepaper.cn/newsDetail_forward_1484694…). This all highlights how recent China’s linguistic unity is: it’s actually one of the country’s major achievements. China has had “one [logographic] script” since the Qin dynasty, but “one pronunciation” is a very recent achievement - people from different regions often couldn’t understand each other when they spoke until the past few decades. To the point where even China’s “Father of the Nation” and “Mother of the Nation” couldn’t speak the national language to each other!

My own experience with Chinese speakers was that “one pronunciation” didn’t really capture the reality, so I checked up on that with Brave AI: