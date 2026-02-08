Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronin's avatar
Ronin
4h

US Congress is Anglo-Zionist as Zionism is a construct of British imperialism. The Empire and its stooges (CIA, Mi-6 etc) - hates Russia because they bankrolled “The American Revolution”, as well as Abraham Lincoln’s attempt to hold the union together - whereas the British supported the Confederacy.

The British empire recaptured our government thru the banking system, which explains US Congress and Crown’s mutual hatred of Russia. US politicians sold us out many generations ago. Releasing the Epstein files has been a worthwhile step toward finally revealing these associations to the American public

Reply
Share
Tamsin's avatar
Tamsin
3h

"The US Treasury now pays 6 TIMES more to international holders of US debt than before the 2008 Financial Crisis... foreign investors hold a record $9.1 trillion in US Treasuries, 4 TIMES higher than 2005 levels."

Ah, the ties that bind. Our financial engineers are just Ricardo-maxxing our way to global peace and prosperity; we owe them a debt of gratitude. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Ricardo

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture