Since Trump has pulled this type of stunt in the past and credible sources have said he attempted it again, I have to assume this is likely true. Of course, Trump has also repeatedly pulled double crosses, so it can’t come as a surprise—along with many other reasons—that this time Iran is refusing to play along:

Further confirmation of Trump importuning for a reprise of the "Operation Midnight Thunder" theater. How can Trump and his advisors not understand that, in so doing, they are admitting the US is too weak to make real war, and thereby emboldening Iran even more? Iranian MP, Nabavian: Before the negotiations, Trump reportedly sent Iran a message through an intermediary country, saying: "Let me strike 2 locations in Iran—you respond, and then it's over." We told them: If you make even the slightest move, we will certainly inflict 3,000–4,000 casualties on you."

Trump would be a fool to allow Jewish Nationalists to talk him into so foolhardy a venture. That’s what Netanyahu is flying to DC to do—to talk Trump into something really stupid. Hot rumor is that one of N.’s demands he wants Trump to absolutely insist on is to have all Iranian males transitioned.

Trump's choice is easy. He can either pursue U.S. interest and make a deal that prevents nuclear weapons, or he can pursue Israel's interest with ever changing goalposts designed to get the US into war with Iran. There is no middle ground. Israel PM's Office: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday to discuss talks with Iran. Netanyahu says any deal must include limits on ballistic missiles and an end to support for Iran's regional axis.

General commentary—file under, Who ever said Neocons are smart?

"Ironically, the hawkish, neocon push for regime collapse is what makes the world more dangerous. If Iran falls, everyone races for nukes. If the goal is fewer nuclear weapons, that path is reckless."

Iran will be far better prepared this time. This may seem like a small thing, but it’s an indicator of preparation. There have been numerous videos of these copters flying around Teheran during recent weeks:

The Havoc (Russian) is in Iran. A small number of these can drastically lower the effectiveness of Israeli Harop and OWA-drone attacks against the Tehran region. They can position themselves in the attack paths. Take-off on demand and hunt the drones with their low-cost canons rounds. Alerted by external sensors and spotters on incoming targets, their radar detects the nearby drones, day or night and the more than twice faster Havoc can position itself for interception. When there are too many targets coming simultaneously it can use missiles to handle a saturation situation. The variant is a hybrid of the Mi-28N and the new Mi-28NM. Interestingly it retains the nose-tip mounted command-guidance antenna. This can be used in air-to-air missile engagements to trigger the missiles fragmentation warhead once it overlaps with the position given by the mast-mounted radar. The "President-S" missile protection system is also part of this variant. ~10 of these, positioned at specific distances around Tehran can do effective, low-cost, persistent OWA-Drone hunting. PS: I must also admit that the lack of that "hound-like" nosetip on the new Mi-28NM killed the Havoc vibes for me... Glad the Iranian variant has it

Some data points on the economy—contra Trump, there’s more to the economy than equity indices:

BREAKING: The delinquency rate on Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) for offices jumped +103 basis points in January, to a record 12.3%. This surpasses the post-2008 Financial Crisis peak by 1.6 percentage points. The CMBS delinquency rate has soared +600% over the last 3 years. Meanwhile, the delinquency rate for multifamily CMBS rose +30 basis points, to 6.9%, the 3rd-highest since December 2015. The overall US CMBS delinquency rate increased +17 basis points, to 7.5%, the highest in at least 5 years. The commercial real estate crisis is in full swing.

US job openings are now at recession levels: US job openings dropped -386,000 in December, to 6.5 million, the lowest since September 2020. Over the last 2 months, job openings have declined -907,000, the biggest 2-month drop since March 2023. The number of available vacancies has plummeted -5.6 million since the March 2022 peak. This is now below levels seen before the pandemic in 2018 and 2019, at ~7.0 million. As a result, the ratio of available vacancies to unemployed workers is down to 0.87, the lowest since February 2021, and significantly below the pre-pandemic high of 1.24. This is also below the levels recorded during the 2001 recession. US job market weakness is accelerating.

We now have: 1. US President with a 100,000 price target on the Dow 2. New Fed Chair who is "required" to cut interest rates 3. $2,000 stimulus checks back in discussion 4. US government buying $200 billion in mortgage bonds 5. New $1.2 trillion funding bill signed into effect 6. Trump saying USD is "doing great" after -10% drop

We also have this:

How bad has the US debt crisis become? Interest payments on US public debt to overseas holders surged to a record $292 billion in Q3 2025. This amount has more than DOUBLED since 2020. The US Treasury now pays 6 TIMES more to international holders of US debt than before the 2008 Financial Crisis. This comes as foreign investors hold a record $9.1 trillion in US Treasuries, 4 TIMES higher than 2005 levels. The US government is paying insane amounts of interest.

Lastly, I thought this was a smart comment on the ICE street theater. Trump must have believed that you really can fool most of the people most of the time.