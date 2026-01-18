It’s a wild—and very cold—Sunday. The NATO takeover of Greenland is … over. The 15 Germans have replaned for home after their brief visit. Trump used his tariff shock and awe and the Euros folded. But will this last? Will this hasten a return to reality on the part of the Euros, who are now tentatively hinting at the possibility of—shock and awe!—talking with Russia? More importantly, perhaps, for Trump: How will Canada react? One presumes that Carney’s massive pivot to China was not lightly arrived at—and, indeed, Carney states that plainly. This is huge, because Canada is America’s largest trade partner. The Canadians, weirdly, seem to think there’s a better way to live than by kissing Trump’s ass.

Sean Foo has lots to say about this, but most important is the quote of Bessent, who admits that the tariff war—not just the tariff regime, but the continual use of tariff threats as a bludgeon—will be necessary going forward, to keep everyone else in line and to enforce their investment pledges. It’s the great shakedown, and Bessent explicitly argues that that’s why the SCOTUS must OK the tariff war—for economic warfare reasons, and the Constitution be damned:

U.S. Economic EMPIRE COLLAPSES, Furious Washington Warns Canada, China RMB Cancels USD In Trade Trump just crossed the line where he hammered his biggest trading partners, chief of which is Canada. Well, this has officially backfired. Canada has now moved closer to China and we have a potential trillion dollar worth of deals on hands. There’s no going back now. Carney: 20 billion in wages are earned each year by Canadians because of our existing trade relationship. And this is a relationship that has been distant and uncertain for nearly a decade that has held back investment. It’s stalled business growth and cost Canadian workers good opportunities. And it has had the consequence of leaving us even more dependent on our largest trading partner. And that’s why immediately after the election, Canada’s new government began to recalibrate our relationship with China. During his speech to President Xi, Carney talked about the new world order at his right. The US is locked down on free trade, but his old allies, they have no choice but to embrace it to survive. A few days ago, we said more BYDs are going to be driven in Canada and boy were we right. Huge deals were signed and the concessions were big. China is going to enter the North American market and Canada will get a whole host of economic benefits. Carney will be cutting down Chinese EV tariffs. It will drop from 100% to just 6% which is almost zero. It’s just a nominal amount. This is a direct slap to Trump because now US auto brands are in serious trouble of getting displaced. China will be reducing their own canola tariffs from 85% to 15% by March the 1st. China will also be buying more farm products and of course the oil trade will continue to grow. The Canadian and Chinese economy are going to be even more integrated than ever before. I cannot state how big of a setback this is for the United States. Pushing Russia and China closer was quite a feat. Biden did that. But Trump really did the impossible. He pushed a G7 NATO member into the arms of China.

In a way you could characterize the Chinese approach as passive - aggressive. The rhetoric is largely passive and accommodating, but the play is hardball.

The implications are of course very serious. Let’s talk about the EV situation first. The majority of car factories in Canada are from the United States. Brands like GM and Ford have enormous presence in the country. Why do you think Washington is hopping mad? The Trump administration just warned Canada that they’ll regret the decision. 49,000 Chinese EVs are going to enter the country every single year with very minimal tariffs. The Canadians already have a tariff on US vehicles heading up north. So importing a US car could incur 25% tariff. Considering how expensive American production is, that is devastating enough. Now consider the flood of Chinese vehicles coming in. Brands like BYD and Xiaomi’s are going to eat up American cars. There’s simply no competition now that the 100% tariff is going to disappear. That’s why the Trump administration is in panic mode, US consumers are tapped out. And as much as Trump wants to punish everyone, he still desperately needs the Canadian market. He also needs Canadian factories for slightly cheaper production. And now that Chinese cars are coming in, it’s game over for US auto demand up north. Not only is the US exporting fewer cars to Canada, they are desperately losing market share. Market share went for 52% in 2022 down to just 36% last year. That is a huge drop as Chinese vehicles were still under heavy tariffs. Mexican vehicles grew their market share while demand for Korean cars grew. ... So why does Canada want Chinese vehicles in? Besides lowering cost for consumers, they need technology transfer from China’s industrial economy. So they are teaming up with the best. Even if the US wants to transfer technology to the Canadians, their capabilities are years behind the Chinese. Some even say a decade. They just can’t compete at this point in time. Chinese brands like BYD have mastered the entire supply chain. They have complete control over every component. Sourcing the electronics and structural parts from Chinese suppliers is a very critical step. Let’s not forget the chips needed which are supplied from China. Most importantly, battery production for EVs. They have been dominated by the Chinese. Volkswagen and Tesla might have their own battery plants, but the world leader by far is CL. There’s simply no competition here. If Canada wants to climb the value chain, they need China. Endless demand for Canadian energy will help grow their oil companies faster than selling Trump discounted oil. Getting Chinese tech will eventually allow Canadian industries to compete and beat out other G7 nations and this includes the United States and the EU industrial base as well. So if Canadians want to climb up the auto value chain, making EVs is necessary and that will mean mastering battery technology, which means they will need the help of the Chinese. ... As Canada and other economies move towards China, is there really a need for dollars going forward? After the Russian confiscation and Trump’s weaponization of everything, the reserve currency has been severely damaged. China will push de-dollarization like never before. The RMB share in Chinese trade [has been growing rapidly]. Before the Ukraine war, it was barely above 15%. Today it’s double that at 32%. Now think a bit about the future of Canadian and Chinese trade. Canada is going to sell a ton of raw materials and oil. It will also buy a ton of electronics and cars from China amongst other things. Settlements will happen in the RMB. It’s another nail in the coffin of the dollar. The reserve currency is already in a fragile state. For many years, countries have not been buying dollar assets as their reserves. There are just too many reasons to abandon ship. The debt and deficit crisis is not going to stop. Plus, Trump’s tariff threats are making it harder for countries to make a logical choice for US assets. US bonds are getting sidelined. Since 2022, foreign holdings of US treasuries have flatlined. There are still marginal buyers here and there, but most of them are from G7 countries that are locked into the US system. These are your Germans, your Japanese and the British. But for everyone else, they’d rather hold other assets like gold. The exploding amount of gold reserves is a signal to central banks to de-dollarize even further. Now, we get a lot of questions whether it’s possible to reverse this. At this point, I don’t think it’s possible. If Trump hadn’t embarked on his trade war, perhaps this could have extended the dollar’s lifespan by a decade or more, maybe even two decades. But there’s simply no way left to do the reverse. Bessent just admitted that the tariff war cannot afford to end. It would collapse all investment commitments that the US is counting on. Bessent: There’s more at stake than just the tariff income. He has used IEPa to bring in trillions of dollars of overseas investment and that could all be at risk of being reversed. So I am very confident that the Supreme Court is going to allow the signature economic policy and not throw a wrench into things. We have paid down the we are bringing in substantial revenue. We are bringing in trillions and trillions of dollars of investment. You know as you said the economy is hot and one of the reasons is this massive overseas investment.

US tariffs can’t possibly end [because, if they do] countries [will do] a U-turn. Trump has essentially trapped the US economy in a no-win situation. If you stop the trade war then multiple industries, including technology, will collapse. Pledges--from Korean ship builders to Taiwanese chip plants--just won’t come in. So, the tariffs will have to remain in place. What’s worse is that the US is looking to escalate the tariff threats to bring critical industries in. Why do you think countries are moving towards China? It’s the only true hedge against Trump’s economy and the US market. Lutnick, for example, has once again opened Pandora’s box for all his allies. Unless they actively invest in the US, these companies could face 100% chip tariffs. He basically gave manufacturers of memory chips an ultimatum. Either you can build your products in America or your exports will face a 100% tariff. It’s liberation day all over again. The threats are truly never ending and it really shows the world that it’s time to break away. If Canada moves closer to China, it wouldn’t be a stretch for Asian countries to do the same--given enough pain, given enough time. Even Japan and Korea will abandon Washington.

Now, should China start replacing US trade with other allies, the risk of de-dollarization would be unthinkable. Think in terms of hundreds of billions of dollars. US - Canada trade today is enormous. In 2024, it hit nearly a trillion dollars strong. Most of the trade centered around Canadian exports like oil, aluminum, and lumber. China trade is just $120 billion, but the potential is there. As Carney shifts more oil exports to Beijing and as BYD sends more cars over, payment terms are going to change drastically. Remember what de-dollarization in trade is all about. It’s simply not using the greenback to settle imports and exports. So we can expect trade to be done in Canadian currency and the Chinese RMB, obviously. And either way, it’s still de-dollarization. It still drives the ultimate end result, a weaker dollar and less organic demand for Treasury bonds. Why hold dollars when you don’t even need them for trade today? But regardless, the RMB is going to get a big boost from the world trading with China. It allows Beijing to internationalize the currency even further through issuing swap lines. Now, swap line is simple. It’s a currency lifeline where countries can access the RMB in times of crisis to get liquidity. Liquidity that they can then use to buy Chinese goods. The PBOC today has issued over 650 billion in swap lines to 32 countries all over the world--major countries, and this includes Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Europe, and the UK. Canada is seven on the list with excess 200 billion RMB. That’s nearly $30 billion worth in dollar terms. Obviously, with the trade deal, we can expect this amount to increase. The more countries have access to the Chinese swap lines, the less need to hold dollar reserves. After all, there is a cost to holding US bonds. There’s the confiscation risk as well as the currency debasement risk as well. A swap line is essentially risk-free. It’s an option. You can activate it or you can not activate it. You aren’t holding some asset with counterparty risk. So, yes, Canada’s move to China has big domino effects. There’s no putting the genie back into the bottle. And let’s make another prediction here. Europe is going to make the same play. Just wait and see.

Trump says we need regime change in Iran, so expect war.

I highly recommend Larry Johnson’s article today. First he lucidly explains why Trump’s Greenland move is so wrongheaded, then he makes a more general point:

Trump’s declaration that he does not recognize international law — a view emphatically echoed by Stephen Miller, Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff, and Marco Rubio — is a dangerous and foolish admission. Trump’s claim that might makes right, is an ancient aphorism expressing the idea that power determines justice or morality, rather than any inherent ethical principle. Thucydides (c. 410 BC) most famously articulated the idea in his History of the Peloponnesian War, writing: The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must. This Melian Dialogue passage is widely seen as the foundational expression of realist power politics. Plato’s Republic (c. 375 BC) features Thrasymachus declaring that “justice is nothing else than the interest of the stronger,” a view that Socrates eviscerated.

That’s not the American vision. In fact, it’s the antithesis of that vision.

Ever wonder how America got to the point where we find ourselves today?

Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor￼ Israeli American Billionaire Miriam Adelson pretty much confirms they are buying influence from US politicians. “Can you allow me not to answer? ... I want to be truthful and there are so many things I don’t want to talk about.”

What are the Russians up to lately?

Amerikanets ￼@ripplebrain￼ The issue with the “Oreshnik doesn’t do much damage” conspiracy theory is all the circumstantial evidence: • Locals in Dnipropetrovsk reported secondary explosions occurring for “hours” after the strike there • The mayor of Lvov said the damage from the second strike was “horrific” and emergency personnel were still extinguishing fires hours after the strike • Ukrainian authorities have never published detailed photos of the damage from either strike (why not, if it’s minor?) • Commercial satellite imagery providers have engaged in extensive cover-ups of the target locations to conceal damage • Emmanuel Macron said this week that the Europeans need to develop their own version of the Oreshnik to remain credible, and announced a new joint French-German program to do so. Does this sound like an ineffective weapon system?

More cauldrons to come—Slovyansk - Kramatorsk is hugely important:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT￼ With Dobropillia gone - the whole front in that sector will collapse and the Slovyansk Kramatorsk area will be attacked from behind. Pokrovsk North - Dobropillia Direction Russian forces advanced towards Dobropillia

Peace through strength—don’t try this at home:

Warwick Powell | 鲍韶山 @baoshaoshan￼ Oh dear … this is the guy who was convinced the U.S. “held the cards” when it launched the trade wars. Oops. ￼ Quote￼ Aaron Rupar @atrupar 6h Bessent on Greenland: “Peace through strength. Make it part of the US and there will not be a conflict because the US right now, we’re the hottest country in the world, we’re the strongest country in the world. Europeans project weakness. The US projects strength.”

Orikron ￼ 骆培思 @orikron￼ ￼￼ Carney says he discussed Greenland and Canadian sovereignty in the Arctic with President Xi and “found much alignment of views.”

The Australian Greens are the 3rd largest party there

David Shoebridge @DavidShoebridge Jan 17 Time to end AUKUS, remove US bases and chart an independent, principled and safe defence and foreign policy for Australia. Cringing in fear under the tattered US umbrella while it’s being used to beat up US allies is no longer a credible plan.