Certainly the most interesting story of the day is the withdrawal of American B-1B bombers from the UK. Arguably, this is both a domestic political story as well as a military story. The domestic political angle is Trump’s need to maximize the narrative of an Iranian threat to the US for campaign purposes—to justify the deterioration of living standards for most Americans due to inflation. The UK decision to release the suspects works against that narrative, and so greatly angered Trump.

￼DefenceGeek ￼@DefenceGeeklow IN FULL: US Bomber Force Withdrawal from RAF Fairford #IranWar‌ OK so now we know the full scale of this withdrawal, here’s the details - 10 of the 12 B-1B “Lancer” bombers remaining at the base (including the aircraft that only arrived 6 days ago on a rotation) are heading back to the US right now (and the other 2 were meant to leave today too, and might still do so): …

Here’s the rest of the story via Brave AI:

President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of US Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers from RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom following the British government’s decision to release suspects arrested in a foiled terror plot against the base. Timeline : The US began pulling bombers from the base within a day of the suspects’ release, ...

Reason : The move was a direct reaction to President Trump’s fury over Britain’s handling of the plot , specifically the release of suspects linked to an Iran-backed attack within 24 hours of their arrest.

Strategic Impact : The withdrawal signals a shift away from Britain as a primary European hub, with reports suggesting the US is seeking to establish a new “mega-base” in Poland ...

Current Status: This action follows a period where the UK hosted an unprecedented buildup of US bombers for Operation Epic Fury against Iran; while B-52H Stratofortress bombers had already returned to the US in July, the B-1B withdrawal marks the end of the major strategic bomber presence at RAF Fairford.

Admittedly, with Trump you never know. He has no regard for service personnel. They could be told to turn around and fly back tomorrow. On the other hand, that base in Poland won’t happen for a long time, if ever. This doesn’t look like the kind of movements you’d expect if a major escalation against Iran is expected. Even if it doesn’t happen until November. The UK decision didn’t diminish security at the base, so the move doesn’t really make NatSec sense. That leaves Trumpian anger at the UK declining to support Trump’s midterm campaigning with a bit of theater as the likely explanation. And that also fits in with the 24/7 “the price of gas will plummet soon, soon, soon” campaign that’s everywhere.

Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ We are witnessing one of the most aggressive market manipulation schemes in history — a scheme whose efficacy cannot persist long, but which may very well endure through the US elections. That said, I suspect Iran will act to collapse this house of cards before then. Quote￼ Reuters @Reuters Oct 2 September LNG shipments through Hormuz hit highest since start of US-Iran war https://reut.rs/46Wg1is https://reut.rs/46Wg1is

And speaking of which:

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_ Oct 3￼ China is bidding for every tanker that floats as Iran withholds exports. China increased refinery oil import quotas. China increased SPR target reserves. China is buying up the marginal barrels at premium. Karel Mercx @KarelMercx￼ Everyone is bidding against each other for the physical oil that is still available. The cost of shipping 2 million barrels from West Africa to China is going vertical. Yesterday alone, it jumped 17.6% to $27.22 per barrel.

This is an interesting story about the AI bubble and why Trump is still trying to shake down the world to support it:

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward Sep 30￼ According to this study AI revenue needs to get to 13% of current US GDP in 5 years. Place your bets! Steve Rattner @SteveRattner Sep 30 A.I. companies will need to find at least $4.2 trillion a year in new revenue by 2031 to pay for their data center buildout, per @BainandCompany.

On the Yemen front, all the reports I’m seeing are that the Yemeni forces are rapidly advancing and surrounding the Saudi mercenaries in Taizz. There doesn’t appear to be any way out of a military disaster for KSA. Unlike Iran, KSA is an unstable political entity. The potential for non-Saudi elements in the kingdom—other clans and tribes—to do a deal with Yemen is very real if Yemen keeps up the pressure of its missile attacks on oil infrastructure along with the military pressure.

A reader sent me this link about the shape of the Anglo-Zionist ruling oligarchy. It gets at a theme that I’ve repeated, well, repeatedly—that Trump and the Jewish Nationalists that we’re familiar with (Adelman, Netanayahu, the AIPAC cabal and their bought US political establishment) are fronting for something much bigger, that stays in the background. See what you think:

The Federal Reserve Cartel: The Eight Families Of relevance to the current crisis, this carefully researched article was first published by Global Research 15 years ago on June 1, 2011. *** The Four Horsemen of Banking (Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo) own the Four Horsemen of Oil (Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch/Shell, BP and Chevron Texaco); in tandem with Deutsche Bank, BNP, Barclays and other European old money behemoths. But their monopoly over the global economy does not end at the edge of the oil patch. According to company 10K filings to the SEC, the Four Horsemen of Banking are among the top ten stock holders of virtually every Fortune 500 corporation.[1] So who then are the stockholders in these money center banks? This information is guarded much more closely. My queries to bank regulatory agencies regarding stock ownership in the top 25 US bank holding companies were given Freedom of Information Act status, before being denied on “national security” grounds. This is rather ironic, since many of the bank’s stockholders reside in Europe. One important repository for the wealth of the global oligarchy that owns these bank holding companies is US Trust Corporation – founded in 1853 and now owned by Bank of America. A recent US Trust Corporate Director and Honorary Trustee was Walter Rothschild. Other directors included Daniel Davison of JP Morgan Chase, Richard Tucker of Exxon Mobil, Daniel Roberts of Citigroup and Marshall Schwartz of Morgan Stanley. [2] J. W. McCallister, an oil industry insider with House of Saud connections, wrote in The Grim Reaper that information he acquired from Saudi bankers cited 80% ownership of the New York Federal Reserve Bank- by far the most powerful Fed branch- by just eight families, four of which reside in the US. They are the Goldman Sachs, Rockefellers, Lehmans and Kuhn Loebs of New York; the Rothschilds of Paris and London; the Warburgs of Hamburg; the Lazards of Paris; and the Israel Moses Seifs of Rome. CPA Thomas D. Schauf corroborates McCallister’s claims, adding that ten banks control all twelve Federal Reserve Bank branches. He names N.M. Rothschild of London, Rothschild Bank of Berlin, Warburg Bank of Hamburg, Warburg Bank of Amsterdam, Lehman Brothers of New York, Lazard Brothers of Paris, Kuhn Loeb Bank of New York, Israel Moses Seif Bank of Italy, Goldman Sachs of New York and JP Morgan Chase Bank of New York. Schauf lists William Rockefeller, Paul Warburg, Jacob Schiff and James Stillman as individuals who own large shares of the Fed. [3] The Schiffs are insiders at Kuhn Loeb. The Stillmans are Citigroup insiders, who married into the Rockefeller clan at the turn of the century. Eustace Mullins came to the same conclusions in his book The Secrets of the Federal Reserve, in which he displays charts connecting the Fed and its member banks to the families of Rothschild, Warburg, Rockefeller and the others. [4] The control that these banking families exert over the global economy cannot be overstated and is quite intentionally shrouded in secrecy. Their corporate media arm is quick to discredit any information exposing this private central banking cartel as “conspiracy theory”. Yet the facts remain. …

And I’ll end with a fun historical link:

Matt Bracken @Matt_Bracken48 1h￼ The Forest of the Impaled: What Vlad the Impaler Teaches Us About the Islamic Military Cult Reviewing History The Ottomans perfected the devshirme system—the systematic, forcible levy of Christian boys from the Balkans. They were seized from their families, marched away in chains, forcibly converted to Islam, circumcised, and then broken and remade into Janissaries: elite slave-soldiers who became the cutting edge of Ottoman expansion for centuries. This was not a side practice. It was the institutional heart of an Islamic military machine that treated conquered Christian populations as a renewable resource of manpower, sexual slaves, and human material for endless jihad. That machine was stopped from swallowing the rest of Europe only when certain Christian rulers finally adopted the only language the Ottoman war cult truly understood: overwhelming, public, and unrelenting terror. The True Story of Vlad the Impaler Vlad III of Wallachia—known to history as Vlad Țepeș, “the Impaler”—is usually reduced to a cartoon vampire. That is a modern distraction. The real man was a hard, calculating Christian prince who spent his life fighting the Ottoman Empire after having been held as a hostage in the Sultan’s court as a boy. He knew exactly what the devshirme and the Janissary corps were. He had seen the system up close. [Rest at Substack link]

Just for fun, I searched Brave for “Karen Armstrong janissaries” and came up with interesting history about the terror tactics of the Janissaries in the Ottoman - Safavid Persian wars. Then I decided to go out and cut the lawn.