Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
Oct 5

This morning with the Judge, Alastair Crooke is on board with the broader picture--that Trump, Netanyahu, Adelson, etc. are fronts for the Big Money.

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Mark Wauck
Oct 5

Will Schryver echoes what I was saying. This was an extraordinary move--some of those B-1Bs had just landed, at least within like a week or so, and then they were yanked back. Is it possible that this is some sort of olive branch to Iran--which Iran claims is happening?

Will Schryver @imetatronink

13h￼

The back story here is, of course, nonsense.

And, in any case, the only relevant aspect of this story is that

***the Pentagon has withdrawn its B-1 bombers from the theater of battle to their home bases in the continental US.

They won't be dropping any bombs in Iran.***

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter

15h￼

***BREAKING: Iran says the Trump administration has quietly sent new proposals through intermediaries for reaching a new peace deal while saying something completely different in public, ***

with Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf saying "while Americans say one thing in the media, they have recently put forward proposals through intermediaries."

Iran says those new proposals from Trump are similar to previous ones and Tehran will not engage with them or with any further proposals.

...

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