I had an eye exam this morning. As part of the exam my pupils were dilated, so for much of the day I haven’t been in shape for sitting in front of a computer screen. Nevertheless, stuff kept happening and, as has become usual, it was mostly unpleasant stuff.

I know just about nothing about Charlie Kirk. I’ve heard his name mentioned as a “conservative”—whatever that means these days—and that’s about it. However, as a general principle, I’m opposed to extra-legal killings, wherever they occur—whether on US university campuses or off the coast of Venezuela. I hope that those responsible will be brought to justice.

Some are calling the shooting of Kirk the work of a “professional” sniper. I’m not qualified to pass judgment on that, but from reports it does sound like the work of a skilled marksman. I’m not saying a 200 yard shot requires a “professional sniper” level of training, but if I were doing it I’d have done a lot of practicing before risking it. I mean, who wants to get arrested and sent to jail for a long time for blowing a shot? Just saying. The bottom line is that having someone like that on the loose—a marksman who can confidently make 200 yard shots, willing to kill for political reasons—is a very bad thing for the country.

Now, bear in mind that many of the assertions in this tweet are disputed by the usual internet experts. Also there are reports of a “person of interest” being in custody:

Lord Bebo @MyLordBebo￼ ￼ PROFESSIONAL ASSASSINATION: - 200 yard shot - shot straight into the neck, hitting an artery, leaving no chance - the sniper escaped unnoticed - no trace so far Who is behind this? 4:17 PM · Sep 10, 2025

FWIW:

Very early today commenter DFBarr suggested that the “Russian” drones that were shot down in Poland overnight might have been a “false flag” effort to stir up tensions, or even an expanded war. I expressed myself then as dubious, believing that such a “false flag” operation would most likely involve a much more massive attack—whether inflicting mass civilian casualties or massive infrastructure damage. I may have spoken too quickly. Russian authorities are pointing out that the flight of the drones into Poland greatly exceeded the known range of these UAVs—assuming they were launched from Russian controlled territory. That pretty much leaves Ukrainian controlled territory as the launch location.

This seems a bit reminiscent of the hoax that occurred in Bulgaria a few days ago, in which accusations were made claiming that Russia had interfered with Euro honcho von der Leyen’s flight via GPS jamming. The claim was made by one of the usual suspects—the UK’s Financial Times—and made for a few days of buzz, but then had to be walked back. Will this be the same? I’m guessing it will, but it’s a concerning trend, clearly borne of desperation.

Russians With Attitude @RWApodcast￼ From the Russian MoD's daily briefing. "There were no intentions to engage any targets on the territory of Poland"

I don’t know how scientific this polling was, but …

Speaking of Venezuela …

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼￼ Drones for Cartels: Ukraine Becomes Training Ground for Latin America’s Drug Mafias The war in Ukraine has devolved into a global criminal ecosystem—where NATO weapons, Kiev's desperation, and cartel ambitions collide. Since September 2025, over 9,800 Colombians and Mexicans have applied to fight in Ukraine. These fighters are funneled in by cartel-linked recruiters, Sinaloa, CJNG, and Clan del Golfo, in exchange for training, combat experience, and access to Western drone warfare. ￼ The video shows some of these cartel-linked fighters killed in action. Ukraine is a militarized internship program for global crime syndicates, with NATO backing. 1:30 AM · Sep 10, 2025

True? All I know is that I’ve read numerous accounts of Columbians fighting for Ukraine.

Did anyone else raise their eyebrows over Trump’s statement about his failed decapitation strike on Hamas?

“I’m not at all happy about how this went down.”

And some people are calling that a denial?