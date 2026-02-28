Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
9h

Guesses:

1. Trump was told this would be a slam dunk, and believed Netanyahu, Lyndsey Graham, etc.

2. Trump is willing to cut his losses, and will look for an excuse such as the bombing of a girl's school.

3. Israel wants the US to finish Iran, and cause a break up of Iran.

4. Time is on Iran's side.

5. Time is not on the US's side.

6. Trump expected a short victorious war.

7. There will be huge economic and voter blowback to this war decision. The speed, time, and size of this will impact Trump's decision.

Reply
Share
1 reply
D F Barr's avatar
D F Barr
8h

Lies. Lies. And more damn lies. The propaganda along with the mis and dis-information will be always and everywhere for the foreseeable future.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture