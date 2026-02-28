My guess here is that ships in transit in the strait will be allowed to proceed, but that will be it. What this means is that the blowback from Operation Epstein Fury is just beginning. Imagine how scared “they” are of the full truth coming out.

￼Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen 31m￼ The Strait of Hormuz is now being shut down by Iran. The global economy will face a shock.

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 3m￼ Current state of the Strait of Hormuz which has been closed by the IRGC

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 13m￼ The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has announced over VHF radio that no ships are permitted to cross the Strait of Hormuz. This marks the closure of Strait of Hormuz, the single most critical oil transit waterway on the planet. Iran is effectively shutting down the world’s main energy artery in real time.

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 2m￼ An image of the amount of area covered by the early warning radar that was destroyed by the Islamic Republic in Qatar.

There are probably other resources, but this has to hamper defensive ops.

￼Joshua Charles￼ @JoshuaTCharles 8h￼ Someone is lying to us. Either this was actually put on the table by Iran, or it wasn’t. And if it was, this war is not ultimately about what we are being told it is about. Badr Albusaidi - بدر البوسعيدي @badralbusaidi￼ Good to sit down with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation to explain that a peace agreement between the US and Iran is now within reach. No nuclear weapons. Not ever. Zero stockpiling. Comprehensive verification. Peacefully and permanently. Let’s support the negotiators in closing the deal.

Let me repeat. Peace is not what Trump’s Anglo-Zionist paymasters are looking for. Not with Russia, not with China, not with Iran. Destroying BRICS is existential for the Anglo-Zionists. Peace “deals” and “negotiations” are only subterfuge. These people lie—always. Victory for Anglo-Zionism is a defeat for humanity.

Pray for peace.