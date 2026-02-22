Meaning In History

Todd E Smekens
6h

I watched snippets of Tucker's interview with Mike Huckabee, and it had Tucker cracking up over Mike's responses, especially the one mentioned in Mark's post. I worry about any person in 2026 that uses the bible or any other religious text to guide their current actions. Tucker must actually read the bible because he tore Mike apart.

If you think about it deeply, Mike exposed who's behind the upcoming attack on Iran - it's all about Israel. The US gains nothing. The deep fissures within the MAGA cult will become much worse with Trump attacking Iran. The anti-Zionist and anti-Israel crowd will lose their shit:

"This is not American First!!"

And for those who think Trump is compromised by Bibi and Israel, will become more assured of their assessment. Bibi has basically visited Trump every other month in this first year. Do you think Bibi brings a couple of pics with him to show Sleepy Don? That theory is certainly growing with each release of Epstein's files.

Mark Wauck
3h

MenchOsint @MenchOsint

3h￼

US-Iran talks in Geneva on Thursday.

Badr Albusaidi - بدر البوسعيدي @badralbusaidi·

5h

Pleased to confirm US-Iran negotiations are now set for Geneva this Thursday, with a positive push to go the extra mile towards finalizing the deal.

