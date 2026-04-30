Meaning In History

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Clyde Griffith's avatar
Clyde Griffith
2hEdited

Yesterday, Napolitano w/ Aaron Maté, on Putin phone calls, with Trump & with Netanyahu. It was said that Putin told BOTH: do not bomb Iran.

Maté conceded that Putin has little leverage over Netanyahu, but Trump may use that 'favor to Putin' to extract something from Russia.

Increasing mention of "Greater Israel Project," with UAE added to the mix, UAE having purchased Trump coins; UAE having a major role in Trump's Peace Board; UAE having decoupled from OPEC therefore free to set oil prices and volume without constraints, so UAE can render straitened Hormuz irrelevant.

I would think that UAE facilities would be Target #1 for any further Iran bombing.

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History Lass's avatar
History Lass
1h

It has never made any sense to me, for the US to put so much military hardware and troops in the Middle East during this ceasefire, just to bluff or pull up stakes and go home.

They must intend to use it? Also 2 of the same kind of specialized C130s that were used in the failed Ishafan raid have been flown into theater. Hmm🤔🤔🤔

As to the rumors Manul points out of the very expensive and untested Dark Eagle hypersonic missle, that could be a very bad call by the US.

Currently the US has no deterrence against hypersonics Could the Iranians Russians or Chinese?

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