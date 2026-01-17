There are furious discussions going on regarding why Trump backed down from attacking Iran, and what comes next. Did the US military and intel brass somehow get to Trump and talk some sense to him? Is Trump engaged in an elaborate ruse and still intends to attack Iran?

For my own part, I keep coming back to the hard fact that there are many thousands of US service personnel in harms way at Middle Eastern bases, and there’s really no way to protect them from any determined Iranian attack. Of course, that’s not news—that was clear as day after the 12 Day War last June. So, in that event, what are we to make of the initial and now the continuing US military deployments? Larry Johnson argued strongly today on Judge Nap’s show that Trump really did intend to launch a US led decapitation strike at the Iranian leadership, on the presumption that the Mossad/CIA/MI6 led insurrection were bringing the Iranian regime to its knees. LJ contends that the Russian (and maybe Chinese) intervention to help Iran shut down Starlink—and the insurrection—is what led to the cancellation. But he also argued, just as vociferously, that most of the US military somehow—in the face of the evidence from June—that they are able to thwart Iranian missile attacks.

To buy into some of the speculation—such as that Russia forged some sort of non-aggression pact between Israel and Iran—requires a suspension of one’s rational faculties. The idea that Jewish Nationalists have decided to accept the need to coexist peacefully with Iran defies rational belief. Likewise, the idea that Jewish Nationalists are ready to agree to disagree with a Trump who has opted for peace with Iran also defies rational belief. In fact, the head of Mossad has flown to the US for unspecified consultations. I’m willing to buy LJ’s argument that would imply that these consultations are to re-up plans to attack Iran—which had to be cancelled in the form that they had taken up until Trump’s backing out. In other words, we’re looking at a tactical reset.

I think we know from 9/11 that massive US casualties would be an eventuality devoutly wished by Jewish Nationalists. It might be a political catastrophe for Trump, but they believe that it would lead to American commitment to full out war on Iran.

YMMV.

On to Oreshnik.

Today Will Schryver provided a link to a totally must read substack by Mike Mihajlovic—a Serb who has a deep understanding of modern warfare:

Oreshnik vs Lviv Targets [i] Deep attack on critical infrastructure

This is a very lengthy substack article but, although it does get into technical aspects, is geared to the general reader as well. The author begins with an extensive explanation of what Oreshnik is and what Oreshnik is designed to accomplish. Here’s the short version. There’s no point in using Oreshnik against surface targets—that can be done with other less expensive hypersonic or other conventional weapons. Oreshnik, by its very design, is intended to be used in attack deep targets—deeply buried underground bunkers and control centers.

He explains that Soviet era industrial sites often incorporated such deep sites, intended to survive attacks from the US. A good example is the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works plant in Mariupol, which had extensive underground facilities of exactly that type. Without those facilities the Russian conquest of Mariupol would have been quickly completed. We also saw the repeated Ukrainian use of mines and factories in the Donbas—often connected by networks of tunnels—as defensive fortifications.

Mihajlovic points out that these types of facilities are widespread in Western Ukraine. He argues from this that the airplane repair center that was targeted by Oreshnik is likely to have such deep bunkers beneath it. (Reminder: Oreshnik carries 6 ‘warheads’, so multiple targets are possible.) Given that Oreshnik is specifically designed to reach such facilities, Mihajlovic argues—citing also reports that the UK minister of defense had visited the site mere days before the Oreshnik strike—that what was actually targeted was an underground NATO command and control bunker. And he goes into detail describing how those facilities work.

I would add that Russia has specifically stated that the Oreshnik strike was retaliation for the attempted assassination of Putin. It seems to me that if the Oreshnik strike was retaliation for an attack on a specific person, a proportional response would involve an attack on personnel, not just a factory or a gas storage site.

OK, this is based on circumstantial arguments, but to me it seems plausible. Here are the first few paragraphs to hopefully whet your appetite for the full article. Remember, the US has no defense against this weapon.