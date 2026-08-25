This is going to be speculative, and I need to run for other duties this morning. Obviously there’s all sorts of financial chatter this morning, but I’ll keep this brief and focused. Iran will very likely escalate, and Hormuz/oil remains their Nuke. So …

I’ve been wondering what’s going on at Hormuz with the tankers—not that many, but some—that are continuing to try to exit the Persian Gulf under US escort. Patarames suggests the explanation. These tankers are not fully laden. They’re empty, or almost so, and they load up near the UAE’s terminal at Fujairah (Fujairah is a port on the Gulf of Oman that’s fed by a pipeline from the Persian Gulf). Exactly how this works is still unclear to me, but Patarames gets into some of the military implications from yesterday’s Houthi strike on a VLCC off the Saudi Red Sea terminal at Yanbu.

Give this some thought. I’m assuming Patarames has some decent sources.