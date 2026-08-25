Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
6h

So Ratcliffe flew to Moscow today for "several high level meetings."

Many are pooh-poohing the importance of this. I have no sources. OTOH, sending Ratcliffe would appear to indicate something more serious than sending two Jewish real estate wheeler dealers. Presumably Ratcliffe won't be talking about business deals, so then what?

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Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
9h

I am skeptical about all of the economic information about Iran and I certainly don’t think that after 47 years of sanctions, we have anything left we can do to them.

Trump and his treasury secretary, think that they can bully the world and do not do any business with Iran, which is foolish so many levels.

Russia and China, under no circumstances are going to let Iran go under because it is a critical component of the future for BRICS, which most people just don’t seem to understand.

BRICS is the future, that will be the primary trading block for the next hundred years possibly, and we are not doing anything to become involved in that because we refuse to accept the fact that we are now in a multipolar world and not the superpower we once were.

Our influence has declined considerably, that may have been coming all along, but it is accelerated dramatically under Donald Trump and his insane chaotic economic policies along with the war in Iran.

Let’s take the item Mark talked about yesterday, Buffalo International Airport is out of jet fuel.

How long before jet fuel and aviation fuel become a problem other places?

We have allowed because of our arrogance and stupidity and the influence of Israel, to close the entire Gulf states oil region. Critical shortages of a number of things are now surfacing, jet you’ll be one of them, then diesel fuel, helium, fertilizer, and other petrochemical products that we need.

Because of the infrastructure damage in the region and the cut off of the oil market, it is going to take a minimum of two years to get back to any type of normalcy. I just saw a report yesterday where we are short 1 billion barrels of oil. There is no way to make up for that short fall.

I also saw yesterday where Norway said they were going to start Arctic drilling, regardless of what the European Union says. They see the handwriting on the wall. They have got to look for new sources of oil and they’re going to go where it is.

This economic D-Day thing is absolutely absurd. There’s no way we can inflict punishment on countries that choose to trade and deal with Iran. Money has to go where money needs to go, and you cannot stop the flow of it.

I continue to be amazed at the complete stupidity level of the people running the government of the United States especially the treasury secretary, who is certainly not interested in United States interest in economic policy and our well-being.

I consider all of these people at traitors to our country. They need to be removed from office.

And yet you still have about 25 or 30% of a core base for Trump that see no wrong and do not understand what is happening and don’t want to.

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