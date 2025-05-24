Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Manul's avatar
Manul
4h

“Bone crushing sanctions on Russia”.

Shouldn’t we first insist that the U.S. declare war on Russia?

Didn’t we spend the last 3 years thinking up new and imaginative ways to sanction the Russians? Did Cuba cry uncle? Iran?

Let’s get imaginative. What could really hurt the Russians? Let’s ban all books and music from Russians. Ransack all the libraries across the world looking for contraband. And let’s also ban borscht, though I think the Ukrainians eat it too. No more Russian rockets to the space station either. And forbid Russians from buying any of the mountains of US debt.

The Senate wants to show how tough it can be on our archenemy Russia. Don’t ask the Senators to try to reduce the debt. Or stop sending money overseas for all kinds of malarkey.

Let’s continue the war with Russia, and start one with China and Iran as we seem to be itching to do. And send Israel more bombs so it can ensure that one stone in Gaza will not be left on another.

The only thing both political parties can agree on is more war, more death, and more destruction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George's avatar
George
2h

Same thing is happening here in Romania: this country is being robbed by Western interests, primarily french and german while portaying the russians as the root cause of all evil - as if the forests that covered our mountains and were cut down and the wood sold for nickels to the austrians, the oil and gas sold for nickels to the austrians and more recently to the hungarians, the public utilities like water and electricity sold for nothing to the italians and french... as if all this thievery was done by the russians, not by the West, as if our ellections were stolen by the russians not by the french. If this is how the end stage of Western civilization looks like, then its end can't come soon enough. We are fed-up over here, I see smart people around me prefering the poverty of Ceausescu's communism than he present humiliation. This won't end well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture