SOTU Day Approaching
An0maly @LegendaryEnergy
Feb 21
Trump appointed Mike Huckabee for the same reason he sent Jonathan Pollard back to Israel on Sheldon Adelson’s jet.
If you can’t figure out who Trump’s working for at this point, you’re not that bright.
This one appealed to me, too:
Funny how different things look now, compared to just a few years ago.
Missed Funerals and Blocked Toilets: Iran Deployment Takes a Toll on U.S. Sailors
The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s lengthy mission is causing strains for crew members and their families
The USS Gerald R. Ford was in the Caribbean recently before deploying to the Middle East. CHRISTOPHER DROST/SHIFT DIGITAL/ZUMA PRESS
One sailor missed the death of his great-grandfather. Another is thinking about leaving the Navy after almost a year away from her toddler daughter. Two more said the ship had sewage problems.
President Trump’s decision to extend for a second time the deployment of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford is taking a toll on the ship’s sailors and their families, and leading some to consider leaving the Navy when they return to home port, according to interviews with sailors on board the ship and their family members back home.
The Ford, the U.S.’s largest warship, has been at sea since last June. In October, the Pentagon rerouted the ship from its scheduled Mediterranean mission to the Caribbean to support oil-tanker seizures and the U.S. operation to capture Nicolás Maduro, then Venezuela’s leader.
Then earlier this year, the crew got word that their deployment would be extended again, taking them back across the Atlantic Ocean to the Middle East to support potential American airstrikes on Iran. The Ford transited the Strait of Gibraltar on Friday, heading east, according to a satellite photo obtained by The Wall Street Journal.
…
First Squawk @FirstSquawk
Feb 21￼
US HIRING IS AT RECESSION LEVELS:
THE U.S. HIRING RATE HAS FALLEN TO JUST 3.3%, IN LINE WITH THE 2020 CRISIS AND AMONG THE LOWEST READINGS IN 13 YEARS.
Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼
The run on US markets may already have started. 2026 could be the year the whole system of USD hegemony unwinds.
So, Trump is getting even with the SCOTUS by imposing a flat 15% tariff (in addition) to the existing tariffs for 150 days.
Special Situations ￼ Research Newsletter (Jay) @SpecialSitsNews
7h￼
Countries that benefit the most from the recent drop in tariffs and countries that lose the most with the new flat tariff (our allies)
Friggin mess!!!!!
Obliteration?
Ian Miles Cheong @ianmiles
16h
Witkoff: The attacks on Iran last year had no effect and their nuclear weapons program is alive and well.
25 words or so:
Lee Slusher @LeeSlusherLLC
12h￼
This is far less materiel than many assume. Big wars require bulk, and bulk moves by sea. It’s a simple matter of throughput. Planes can’t do the job.
More than 25 words:￼
Shivan Mahendrarajah @S_Mahendrarajah￼
Logistical Analysis: US Airlifts to Mideast
How bigly is the airlift to Mideast? How many tons did 250–265 flights deliver? Bar napkin calculations
Assumptions: sources differ on totals (250 to 265 flights); using 257 average (≈31 C-5 & ≈198 C-17 flights). Long haul flights (accounting for weight of fuel): C-5: 100,000kg cargo load and C-17: 60,000kg. C-5 is for oversized equipment (THAAD batteries,AN/TPY-2 radar, Patriots, etc.); C-17 is for ordnance, jet support stuff (parts, etc.).
Total weight delivered: ≈14.58 million kg, or ≈14,580 metric tons (say, 15,000mt).
Fun fact: US military sealift ship (e.g., Bob Hope class), can carry 25,000 to 35,000mt; merchant bulk carrier, 50,000mt to 80,000mt; container ship, 50,000mt to 150,000mt. A fraction of Bob Hope class delivered.
Deliveries
Muwaffaq Salti (Jordan)
C-5: 8 flights
C-17: 139 flights
Weight (est.): 8,740,000kg (8,740 tons)
Prince Sultan (KSA)
C-5 : 13
C-17: 12
Weight (est.): 2,020,000kg (2,020 tons)
al-Udayd (Qatar)
C-5: 2
C-17: 16
Weight (est.): 1,160,000kg (1,160mt)
Ali al-Salem (Kuwait)
C-5: 2
C-17: 16
Weight (est.): 1,160,000kg (1,160mt)
Misc (Bahrain, Diego Garcia, etc.)
C-5: 4
C-17: 21
Weight (est.): 1,660,000kg (1,660mt)
Analysis
Muwaffaq Salti is the primary launch point for the war on Iran. Hence delivery of ≈58% of 15,000mt to MS. 70+ attack aircraft are parked at MS, incl. SEAD aircraft.
The number of cargo flights is impressive but overall weight says otherwise. For e.g., one THAAD battery (inclusive of 6 x 8 launchers, AN/TPY-2 radar, gear, etc.) ≈400mt. Each “Talon” interceptor ≈900kg. One Patriot battery (inclusive of components but exclusive of interceptors) ≈300mt. Each PAC-2 ≈900kg; PAC-3 >310kg; PAC-3 MSE >370kg. Details are classified; these are conservative estimates from open sources.
Quantities delivered + existing stocks unlikely to sustain the “long war” that DOD is threatening. If I can make these estimates, Iranian intel has done better. Moreover, they have access to images and SIGINT from Chinese MILSATs and dual-use sats; they can figure out what was unloaded, where stored, emplacements, etc.
Twitter randos: ya got quibbles with my figures? Do your own $@*^ math.
“Bartender! I’ll have another.”
“Sorry, sir. I have to cut you off.”
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I followed the thought and reason of Jospeh Smith and the Jews. I wrote a book in which I claim that God told me that Texas is mine and only mine! He gave it to me because he likes me. As we all know, God is a real estate agent! Therefore, form now on Texas is mine because I am a chosen one! Prove me wrong! This type of thinking is prevalent in America! Mormons are the best example. This is how Hackabee thinks! He should have been put in the loon asylum! Unfortunately, within next two weeks, psychopaths will sent American kids to fight Iran to cover up Jeffrey Epstein scandal!
That picture of Trump is genial!