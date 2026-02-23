An0maly @LegendaryEnergy Feb 21 Trump appointed Mike Huckabee for the same reason he sent Jonathan Pollard back to Israel on Sheldon Adelson’s jet. If you can’t figure out who Trump’s working for at this point, you’re not that bright.

Missed Funerals and Blocked Toilets: Iran Deployment Takes a Toll on U.S. Sailors The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s lengthy mission is causing strains for crew members and their families The USS Gerald R. Ford was in the Caribbean recently before deploying to the Middle East. CHRISTOPHER DROST/SHIFT DIGITAL/ZUMA PRESS One sailor missed the death of his great-grandfather. Another is thinking about leaving the Navy after almost a year away from her toddler daughter. Two more said the ship had sewage problems. President Trump’s decision to extend for a second time the deployment of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford is taking a toll on the ship’s sailors and their families, and leading some to consider leaving the Navy when they return to home port, according to interviews with sailors on board the ship and their family members back home. The Ford, the U.S.’s largest warship, has been at sea since last June. In October, the Pentagon rerouted the ship from its scheduled Mediterranean mission to the Caribbean to support oil-tanker seizures and the U.S. operation to capture Nicolás Maduro, then Venezuela’s leader. Then earlier this year, the crew got word that their deployment would be extended again, taking them back across the Atlantic Ocean to the Middle East to support potential American airstrikes on Iran. The Ford transited the Strait of Gibraltar on Friday, heading east, according to a satellite photo obtained by The Wall Street Journal. …

First Squawk @FirstSquawk Feb 21￼ US HIRING IS AT RECESSION LEVELS: THE U.S. HIRING RATE HAS FALLEN TO JUST 3.3%, IN LINE WITH THE 2020 CRISIS AND AMONG THE LOWEST READINGS IN 13 YEARS.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ The run on US markets may already have started. 2026 could be the year the whole system of USD hegemony unwinds.

So, Trump is getting even with the SCOTUS by imposing a flat 15% tariff (in addition) to the existing tariffs for 150 days.

Special Situations ￼ Research Newsletter (Jay) @SpecialSitsNews 7h￼ Countries that benefit the most from the recent drop in tariffs and countries that lose the most with the new flat tariff (our allies) Friggin mess!!!!!

Ian Miles Cheong @ianmiles 16h Witkoff: The attacks on Iran last year had no effect and their nuclear weapons program is alive and well.

Lee Slusher @LeeSlusherLLC 12h￼ This is far less materiel than many assume. Big wars require bulk, and bulk moves by sea. It’s a simple matter of throughput. Planes can’t do the job.

