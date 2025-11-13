Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
1h

Excellent comments and analysis by Danny Davis and Bill Buppert. I pretty much agree with everything that they said.

As I have been listening to a number of people the last couple of years, especially on YouTube and their analysis on the Ukraine war as well as Israel , I came to the conclusion that we are as a military years behind Russia, China, and Iran. They have left us in the dust with the new missile technologies they have developed.

I would say 60 years ago we had the strongest military that you could have we were able to put 500,000 troops thereabouts in Vietnam in yet we couldn’t win because of the political implications and whatever else was going on .

Today I think we would be lucky if we could feel 150,000 troops. we no longer have the resources that we once had particularly our manufacturing resources to turn out the kind of weapons and such that we actually need rather than the very expensive weapon systems developed by our defense industry that just really don’t work very well.

Example the F-35, I have read that for every hour of air flight time that plane has it needs somewhere between 6 to 8 hours of maintenance. That means you got a flight that lasting four hours you theoretically need 32 hours of maintenance before that plane can fly again. That sounds absolutely absurd. If you can’t have a turnaround time much less than that than what good is the plane?

I also agree with the analysis about carriers. They’re now obsolete. Any of the three major powers I mentioned can take out a carrier with one missile. So in the balance, what is our navy really worth in combat against any of the three powers with the technology they have?

The Ukraine war will be over soon enough. I predict in three or four months if not before, Russia will dictate the terms and we will have to accept them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mark Wauck and others
Joe's avatar
Joe
1h

.

Israeli Intel Officer Ari Ben Menashe says Epstein was used to stop the two state solution during the Clinton years.

Interesting Interview Perhaps

Jewish Israeli Intelligence Officer Ari Ben Menashe confirms Netanyahu is blackmailing President Trump He was previously an employee of Israel's Military Intelligence Directorate from 1977 to 1987, and an arms dealer. He lives in Montreal.

"American Government is trapped by the Israelis. Jeffrey Epstein was one of their tools to trap them. They trapped a number of U.S. Presidents by using Jeffrey Epstein, it wasn't only about the sex, it was also the money issue, where was the money coming from?

Trump can end the genocide in Gaza right now if he stops being scared of the Israelis

What are they going to say about him? How many girls did he abuse? How many billions of dollars did he take? Let them say whatever they want to say, he should stop the genocide, let Israel do whatever they want to do, morality should take over. Trump should stop the genocide at any price and do what is morally right for America, Gaza and the Middle East.

What Israel is doing with the genocide in Gaza and and the Epstein blackmail, they are committing "Harakiri" on themselves, which means a ritual suicide, because eventually they will be stopped"

https://x.com/occultni/status/1967612518077005907?s=20

.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture