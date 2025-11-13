I found Danny Davis’ interview with Bill Buppert today rather provocative. While most of it is common sensical, when you put it all together you get a disturbing overall picture of a dysfunctional Deep State. See what you think.

Russia Warns Trump, Don’t Escalate! /Lt Col Daniel Davis & Bill Buppert

DD: The Ukrainian front line is crumbling and the strategic situation is falling apart for Ukraine. You would not know that, however, from listening to our Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, who was asked by a reporter—this is just yesterday—do you think Russia even wants peace?

Q: Secretary, is it your assessment that Russia does not really want peace?

Rubio: Well, we can only go by what we’ve seen. I mean, I think they’ve stated clearly what they want is they want the rest of Donetsk and obviously the Ukrainians aren’t going to agree to that. So, what we see now is they continue long-range strikes into Ukraine, obviously to degrade their electrical grid and and, and try to, you know, demoralize the country or what have you. And, and, you know, they’ve made some gains in Donetsk, and they’re losing 7,000 soldiers a week--7,000 dead soldiers a week from Russia’s side. So, as of now, I mean, that’s the assessment we have to make. They’ve made a demand that Ukraine can’t agree to. And so, we’re sort of where we are at this point.

Q: You didn’t have any deliverables to bring from Washington on the Ukraine issue. Is that correct? Or did you ...

Rubio: Well, I mean, the president’s done the sanctions, which is what they asked him to do. So, that happened very recently. but, but as far as deliverables, we continue to do what we’ve been doing. Plus, we know the new sanctions.

DD: You know, it’s just not a good look when the Secretary of State does a lot of this arm shrugging and ‘I don’t know. I mean, I guess we do. I guess we have deliverables,’ which was one of the questions he was asked. ‘I mean, we did some sanctions.’ What is abundantly clear from this exchange here is that we have no plan. What we’re doing doesn’t make any sense at all.

Bill, just kind of tell us a little bit about who you are and what your background is.

BB: I was enlisted in the Navy, got out, went to college, got my commission in the US Army to avoid sea duty and found that well, I won’t deploy. Well, that turns out, as you know, Dan, not to be the case, and I deployed everywhere. I retired in 2003, spent four years to get the lead out, and then I became a contractor doing various things, to include two contract tours in 2013 and 15 in Afghanistan. The first of which I spent in Kabul. The second of which I spent in Mazar i Sharif which was a German Dutch army base near the Uzbeki border, where I was training fifth and 10th special forces and commandos Kandax, which is Afghan for battalions, and that was the Afghan National Army Special Operations Command. That’s what I was doing.

I got an offer, Dan, that I couldn’t refuse where I was able to come home and make some good coin and not deploy anymore. And my wife was grateful. Since that time, I’ve written on liberty. I’ve written on war, as you know from speaking to Scott Horton. I am his Smedley D. Butler Fellow for Military Affairs at the Libertarian Institute. The new course that I put together for him is called “Trail of Tears: American Military Stalemate and Defeat since 1945”, where I spend almost nine hours discussing this historical trail of tears, this cavalcade of calamities, that has been American military engagement around the world. I also do the “Chasing Ghosts” podcast in which I talk about irregular warfare, and I did a companion to that called War Notes, a conventional podcast so that I could tackle more conventional stuff when it came to that.

DD: Did you did you see that clip of Marco Rubio I just played? It is astounding to me that we’re now closing in on the four-year mark of this war and to just stand there and say, ‘I don’t know. We did some sanctions, I guess, and it doesn’t look like Russia wants to have a peace.’ Well, of course, Russia has never left the peace table, but the terms, however, that they want are radically different from anything that the West is wanting, and we seem to have no plan to reconcile the two sides. What do you say to that situation at the four-year mark?

BB: So, I think at at the four-year mark, we’ve learned so much. in 2020--and you’re as savvy a military conflict observer as I am--In 2020, you could not have convinced me that in 2025 80% of all casualties in the Russia - Ukraine war would be due to UAVs, UASs, and FPVs. As a matter of fact, there is a new service in Russia that has been commissioned which is devoted entirely to unmanned aircraft warfare. Now, I suspect they’re going to use those unmanned modalities to go from mud to space, maybe even seafloor to space, where they’ll have the service devoted to that. I’m not surprised by this because there is such a prejudicial tilt in the Department of State and the DoD to look at the Russians as knuckle draggers and to look at this conflict as one that is not complicated by good and evil on both sides, but that only one side, Ukraine, is good and only the other side, Russia, is evil. And that’s a framing that’s rather naive and immature.

DD: There has been some profound corruption in Ukraine from the outset of this, but it’s just now burst into the open here with one of Zelensky’s right-hand men, and he’s trying to deal with that. But that’s just that’s just the latest thing that’s popped out. But I want to look at the enduring misinformation, self misinformation, on our own part. And that is this claim that not only is Russia always evil and always a knuckle dragger, but they’re also always dying in large numbers. He mentioned there that, ‘oh yeah, Russia’s losing 7,000 dead a week, a thousand per day dead.’

BB: No, they’re not.

DD: My point being that I had previously said, ‘Well, they obviously don’t believe that. They’re just saying it for public consumption.’ But I have been told by two completely separate sources, very well connected to the US government, who say, ‘No. In fact, they do believe that because they’re being told that at the highest levels by the US intelligence community who has their own motivation.’ This is astounding. We are being misinformed at our own hands inside the government. What do you say to that?

BB: I’ve got a couple observations that may sound unconventional. Number one, why do the Democrats have a hard-on for Russia? It’s because fundamentally and institutionally the Russians abandoned the communist project in 1991, and they will never forgive them. The second thing I want to bring up is that whether we like this framing or not, ever since the creation of the American intelligence community, starting with the CIA and the Devil’s Chess board in 1947 and 1948, the Democrats have been the public face of the American intelligence community. And I know that’s a bit counterintuitive for some observers, but it clearly plays out. And in November 1963, a lesson was taught: please do not try to mess with the American intelligence community and the concomitant color revolutions through covert action and clandestine action. They have been trying to reform the world in a way that is advantageous--not to America but--to the American Deep State.

DD: And I’m sorry for those who may not know, November 22nd, 1963 was when John F. Kennedy was assassinated. It is, many believe, by at least participation of the CIA.

BB: When I examine it from an intelligence and an information perspective, you ask yourself, cui bono? Who benefits? Well, obviously the American Deep State, the American intelligence community, and all of these color revolutions that we have seen since that time. All of these intelligence organizations have been invested in using--USAID was removed as a cutout and things like that--have been invested in using this as a way to reform the surface of planet Earth since 1991.

DD: Yeah, I mean, you really can’t get around that. Lots of information out there that just doesn’t line up. But the bottom line, the impression for sure inside the US government, has been a lot of times that is how powerful the CIA is, and there’s a lot of people that are quite frankly afraid to counter it. And maybe some of that fear is not unfounded. Getting back to what Rubio said, the West at large, not even just the US administration, they keep saying over and over, we want these sanctions, this is all to “pressure Putin into coming to the table.” Well, as I said a minute ago, Russia’s at the table. They’ve actually never left the table. But the big disconnect is that Russia is requiring an ugly peace, from the Ukrainian perspective. Do you see that there will ever be a time when the West can acknowledge that if we don’t accept this ugly deal, we’re going to end up getting an even uglier military defeat? Is that even in the mindset?

BB: So I don’t think it’s in the martial imagination of that curious building on the Potomac. I just don’t think that we have the strength of character nor the commitment to truth in the West to acknowledge what has happened with Russia and why they’ve realigned themselves the way they have. It is never bad to talk. It is never bad to have either overt channels or back channels. I would think that the back channels would be there. We have a history of employing back channels. Between January and August 1945, there were Japanese back channels to the United States where they were discussing why unconditional surrender was something they couldn’t accept, why, eventually, Truman did relent and say, ‘We are going to give you the emperor.’ There’s nothing wrong with talking during conflict, and I’m really surprised at how naive and immature the diplomatic initiatives have been from the West.

Now, we can’t leave the British out of this because the British may be patient zero as the bad guys for this entire episode in the Ukraine, and the US went along with this. This could have been solved in the first year if only negotiations had happened in a realistic manner. We approached it by looking at Ukraine in a realistic manner. Ukraine has been the primary money laundering modality in the West since the 1980s. I’m waiting for the revelations to come out with the receipts of just how bad it was, but I think that USAID, for instance, using the CIA and other intelligence organizations, using that to avoid findings. Findings being those presidential permission slips that the CIA uses for its covert operations overseas, its color revolutions, things like that. They used USAID and other entities as a cutout to avoid those findings and even giving the deniability to the various administrations that have been in charge that entire time.

But I also want to go back very briefly to 1947 to 1949 and the formation of the CIA. Two things occurred. Number one, they wanted a unified and united intelligence entity that would gather intelligence and provide for decision makers the single most accurate picture of what was going on at the ground at these various countries or interstate conflicts that we were involved with. But number two, and worse yet, I mentioned The Devil’s Chessboard. Dulles wanted covert action. He wanted all that sexy James Bond kind of stuff, the paramilitary, the military where we would actually go overseas and sponsor military coups. 1953 in Iran. We know what happened there. And you could go on and on. Again, a “Trail of Tears” where--when you look at these dark and shadowy color revolutions and covert actions that occurred over time--none of them really end well. I’m not going to cuss on your program because I didn’t get a permission slip for that. But I always like to say that Newton’s third law is a stone cold motherfracker. I mean, it always comes around. If you don’t plan for the contingencies, those kinds of things that may occur after the conflict is either over or in the middle of it, where all of a sudden the friction and fog comes in. That Clausewitzian bug bear. We have to plan. I get that Eisenhower talked about that. But those plans will go awry. Make plans for what’s going to happen if things go awry. And I always get the sense that those plans are not in place. When I look at this 21st century series of of wars that we’ve been in, to include the ones that Obama created in Libya, Yemen, and Syria, no substantive plans were made for what happens if those things go awry.

DD: That really is on display, I think, profoundly, in in the effort at hand right here. And that is in that same conversation with Marco Rubio to give evidence of the fact that they haven’t thought about what comes next. What if plan A doesn’t work? He was asked about the issue of the Russian attack on the Ukrainian energy system.

Rubio: We’ve had those conversations with the Ukrainians about what they need and I know that’s ongoing and you know clearly helping them survive the winter is important just from on a humanitarian ground. The challenge is that Ukraine’s energy grid has been diminished each year. So each year they start at a lower baseline than the year before. Now I think in Kiev for example upwards of 50 to 60% of the day is spent without electrical power and they’ve done a tremendous job of sort of rerouting their grid and trying to work around it. But that also means there are hours of the day where you can’t there’s no water, there’s no electricity. You have to schedule business and life activities around that. And that’s clearly part of Russia’s strategy is to try to collapse morale within Ukraine and the will to fight. So you know, we’ve we’ve that’s why we’ve been in discussions with them about defensive weapons to be able to protect their grid. And I know we’ve been in ongoing technical conversations about the specific equipment they need, but ultimately if that equipment is ultimately destroyed a week later after it’s installed, that remains a problem. And that’s been the history the last four years.

DD: Wait, wait, wait, wait! You’re saying that we’re in talks again, nearly at the completion of the four-year mark, for something to help them defend their grid, which you also acknowledge has been degraded year after year, getting worse. And then you acknowledge that what we have given them is destroyed like a week later. So in that regard, why in the hell would you want to keep doing what is clearly not working?

BB: What astonishes me is that any tanks, for instance, I think the era of the man tank is over. I think the era of the A10 and the Frog Foot, the SU25, is over. I think the era of manned combat aircraft is over. We’re late to the game in seeing that. But any tanks, for instance, that were sent to the eastern third of the Ukraine--Leopards, Challengers, Abrams--would be scrap in 72 hours, because the Russian strike fire reconnaissance complex, I will tell you, is the most lethal fire synchronization system that any peer combatant has on planet Earth now. We have nothing close to it in the American armed forces by any stretch, whether that’s a single service or through joint fires. And I’m also astonished, Dan, and this is where I want to get your insight. How could it be wise for us to take IAMD (Integrated Air Missile Defense)--which would be vectors and sensors--how is it wise to take Patriots, THAADS, and all these other very sophisticated and expensive singleton missile systems that we have, and bring them over there and use them and see them knocked out consistently and playing chess with the Russians? Whatever you think of them, the Russians are sophisticated notetakers. They’re sophisticated about their AARs, their After Action Reports. They’re sophisticated in observing things and sort of rewiring or recoding how they conduct their business. We’ve taken all of our best and most pristine peer sensors and vectors, in this case missiles, if we’re just speaking to that, and we’ve shown them how they work. We’ve shown them what the shortfalls are, what the advantages are that we have, what the disadvantages are.

I’m convinced, for instance--again I don’t have evidence to support this, this is sheer speculation--when the Iranians hit the Israelis with the first missile barrage--I think the Iranian generals and supervisors went to all of their ammunition supply points that held their palletized missiles and said, “I need your oldest lot numbers because I don’t need anything to hit Israeli soil. This will be a reconnaissance by fire. We will lob missiles into Israel proper over major cities. We’re going to sit back, surveil, and take notes on what their reaction times are, what they’re employing, what their kinetic magazine structure is, how they’re resupplying—all of that. I’m convinced that the Iranians did that. I’m also convinced that the Russians do the very same thing, but I want to get your insight on what you think about America taking all of its pristine and very august, exquisite platforms and showing the Russians how they work.

DD: I thought it was a big disaster. But it also shows the weakness in our mentality, because we aren’t mentally prepared for the rapidity with which you have to think and react and change and adjust in modern combat. We’re still back in 1991 when I went to Desert Storm, or maybe 2003 in Iraq. I went to Baghdad and all that kind of stuff where the enemy doesn’t have that kind of ability. And we just continued on.

You mentioned something about tanks. I do have a view on that. I don’t think that they have gone the way of the dinosaur. I just think they have changed. What I have seen and talked to many Russians just recently actually is that they say, “No, the tanks are still there. They’re still out there. They’re still helpful. But now they’re basically relegated to fire support capability to try to go into these barricades that the enemy has etc. and they can be used to support other things.”

BB: We are not nimble. We have the finest, the most expensive 20th century peer combat military on Earth that is not fit for purpose, for 21st century pure combat. Look at what we have available to us to conduct pure combat in this century, you can look at aircraft carriers, which I really have a bone in my teeth about because I think that all they are is future fish apartments. And we need to get rid of them and decommission them, tomorrow morning if possible. But you look at tanks, you look at aircraft, you look at our ICBMs, our IRBMs. There is not a single weapon system that we have apart from our leg infantry and mechanized infantry modalities--the Bradley being excepted, because I think that’s a tremendous hunk of junk. But nonetheless, we spent so much money on the most expensive military paper tiger in the history of wars on earth. And here we are. We’re in a terrible way, spending nearly a trillion dollars a year--if you include the DOE cutouts for nuclear weapons and things like that. A trillion a year. I don’t think we’re getting a return on investment.

But then I also view this Dan from a non-interventionist lens, not an isolationist lens, but non-interventionist, because I want to have commerce with the world. I simply don’t want to export violence abroad when I don’t have to. But we make friends with the worst people. I mean, did we not just have a meeting with a head chopper in the awful office? I call it the offal/awful, which is OFFA or AWF, however you select it. We just had a Syrian head chopper who was a member of al-Qaeda come and he’s greeted to much fanfare in the awful office. We choose the worst people. We have had a relationship with al-Qaeda since the 1980s. We helped form al-Qaeda. It was Congressman Wilson who started arming the Mujahideen with Stinger missiles and things like that. It helped to establish al-Qaeda. And then 1990s, of course, al-Qaeda starts to turn around. But then again, we can fast forward to Libya. Everybody is familiar with Benghazi. What was the ambassador doing? He was going there either to retrieve Stinger missiles or to give munitions to AQ affiliates in the area. We aligned ourselves with AQ affiliates in Syria. And to a certain extent, ISIS was a creation of bad intelligence activities by the CIA and other bad actors there. So I’m always a aghast at who we make friends with overseas.

DD: Back during the Vietnam War when we were really good friends with the president of South Vietnam--until we weren’t--and then we kind of either turned a blind eye or some say we even helped a coup that ended up having him killed and then somebody else stepped in there. So how how does that kind of transition happen and do you see any possibility of that in this case?

BB: I certainly do. Can Zelensky be assassinated tomorrow morning? I happen to think the Russians have not done that because he’s such a convenient stooge for them. I think the Russians are very savvy when it comes to external espionage, human intelligence, and that kind of thing. The possibility is certainly there, but who’s waiting in the wings to take his place? Another bad actor. I mean, I am hard pressed to look at allies that we’ve had since the end of World War II who are not only not so credible partners of the United States, but have not been manipulated by the United States for what the Deep State and the intelligence community thinks is best for us.

War has been the business of America since 1871. In 1871, there was a failed coup attempt by the Americans in Korea. Didn’t go so well. Came back home. And then in the 1880s, we take over the Hawaiian Islands. In the 1890s, Spanish - American War. All of a sudden, we find ourselves with colonial possessions in the Pacific and in the Caribbean. Fast forward to 1914, Wilson gets in. He promises, “Oh, no. America won’t get involved in another European war.” Well, he gets involved in it. Let’s suppose you send me back in time and you say, ‘I need you to murder Adolf Hitler as a baby, as a child,’ whatever the case may be. I return and you say, ‘How did it go?’ And I say, ‘You know, chief, I didn’t get that guy. I did manage to murder Woodrow Wilson, but I didn’t get to Adolf Hitler.’ And you go, ‘Adolf who?’ Because Wilson was patient zero for Adolf Hitler. Adolf Hitler is patient zero for World War II. World War II is patient zero for decolonization and the decomposition of the European colonial complex-- whether it’s Portugal, France, England, and all the others with their holdings in Africa and Asia. And all of a sudden, all of these interstate wars, civil wars, and interstate wars start to really multiply around the world because they have been released and loosed from their colonial tethers to start doing that.

Because one of my watch words is that when I observe conflict history, and I know you’re a reader of military history just like me, is that civil wars usually erupt as a result of larger wars that have been there, that breathe oxygen into the embers of long dormant conflict. World War I did that, World War II did that. And, of course, World War II led directly to French invasions of Indochina and Algeria--which was considered a part of metropolitan France. Of course, we inherited that in Vietnam. But when you look at America, and I cover this in detail in “Trail of Tears”, is that we haven’t won a military conflict since 1945. And some will say, well, what about the [?] Campaign in 1991 in the Gulf War? Well, if that had been one, we wouldn’t have returned in 2003, now would we? But mind you, I liked the fact that in that war we had very limited mission objectives. There’s no conflict that American armed forces, whether in a regular or conventional conflict, has won recently. If we fast forward now to what’s happening off Yemen, not only have we lost over two dozen Predators--which are very large and expensive UAS’s--by the Yemenis, which arguably is a third world country, but they have run those aircraft carriers out of those narrow bottoms of the Red Sea because they’re running scared. Even though I’ve never been a carrier admiral, nor do I play one on TV, you would never find me bringing a carrier into a narrow seascape like the Red Sea. I don’t understand why we do that, but there it is. So when you look at between 1945 and 2025, you ask yourself, we’ve been spending trillions of dollars on this enormous military complex festooned with exquisite platforms and we always come up with zero when it comes to victory.

I have three sons, two daughters, and seven grandchildren, and I just discovered yesterday my eighth grandchild is on the way. When I was in Afghanistan my sons would ask me, ‘Hey, dad, so what are you doing over there?’ I tell them what I was doing and they say, ‘So when you look at the war overall what do you think?’ And I say, ‘It’s a very sophisticated moneylaundering operation for the military-industrial complex.’

Hard to argue with the assessment there.