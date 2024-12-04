The FBI is America’s lead counterintelligence agency. As such, the FBI’s #1 priority is protecting America (and Americans) from foreign intelligence services that engage in espionage and target USPersons to turn against America. Israel is a country with a long and well documented history of espionage against America, of targeting, compromising (for action against America), and even killing Americans—yes, the USS Liberty and Rachel Corrie are two examples that come to mind immediately. The total tally of cases that confirm the FBI’s designation of Israel’s Mossad as an HIS (Hostile Intelligence Service) is too long to go into here. Think of Jeffrey Epstein, Jonathan Pollard (now leading a hero’s life in Israel for betraying America), the Larry Franklin/AIPAC case, the well documented spying and eavesdropping on US officials (up to and including the POTUS), the same regarding members of Congress—not to mention the special status of AIPAC and the Israel Lobby generally to operate as agents of Israel without registering. And I haven’t even mentioned the huge programs for recruiting Americans in the military. All this and much more is well documented.

Kash Patel doesn’t get it. All he gets is, he knows what it takes to get confirmed by the US senate. He takes his lead from Trump’s disgraceful pandering to the people who fund him. Check this twitter thread out—I’ve included a string of comments to illustrate how clueless many Americans are. America will never be an independent nation until the relationship with Israel is out in the open and under control. Until then Americans can vote all they want, but they will have no say in how America acts on the world stage:

HealthRanger: Does literally EVERY nominee from Trump have to be on Israel's leash?

Luv them softball questions. The easy answer is, Yes. Yes, every nominee, “literally EVERY nominee from Trump,” must be on Israel’s leash. And this is not something new—it’s just more intense and more out in the open than before. It’s not possible to be confirmed by the US Senate without being full throatedly pro-Israel. In fact, taking the lead from Trump, it’s probably a smart thing for any candidate to expatiate on his luv not just for Israel as a nation but for Jews as the Chosen People. Kash gets that. That may not guarantee confirmation, but failing the litmus test sure as shit will guarantee non-confirmation. Ain’t no senator who will risk his tenure by pressing Kash on this issue.

The Patel video is linked in the next tweet:

Vincent James: Kash Patel's first order of business for America?… Make sure Americans "wake up and prioritize Israel."

Michael G. Dorman: What does the FBI have to do with Israel?

I explained that above, but so many Americans don’t get it—Israel runs an HIS against America. It’s the FBI’s #1 priority to address hostile intel activity against America. Really.

Patrick: Every Single Time Every candidate, every nominee, every elected and non-elected official,… It's always an I$reel first suck fest. NO ONE represents America.

Yeah, I get your angst, but someone does represent America. AIPAC does. Which should explain a lot about the way we live now.

Myrna Lim: Exactly. Instead of rallying the American people to rebuild the country and reform the government, President Trump's incoming administration is warning the American people to bow down to a foreign government which is clearly committing genocide and killing thousands of children!

Mister 𝕏: Israel is the DeepState

Deci: Why is the leader of the FBI concerning himself with Israel? Am I missing something?

Yes and no. You’re not missing problem that Kash’s priorities represent, but you are missing why the FBI—at least up to the day I retired—was very concerned with Israel, and for excellent reasons.

Rosie Laughlin: looking at all of the politicians that travel to the Jerusalem Wall, it's sort of looking like those who wish to obtain great wealth & power have to pledge allegiance to Israel - which is defined as the loyalty or commitment of a subordinate to a superior. They are all traitors

Rosie gets it. You could say that it’s about the Benjamins.

David B: Here we go .... Bowing down to the masters...

GasMan: Stop with the Isreal 1st bullshit! We cannot go from commies as president to Isreal ruling our government. Wtf

Buck: all of us are struggling to buy groceries. We could not give a flying fuck about Israel or ukraine. In case you had not figured it out, Israel IS the Deep state.

I’m very concerned about the direction Trump 2.0 seems to be taking. Please don’t anyone talk to me about 4D chess. The job of POTUS is very much about communicating to the American people and letting them know the directtion he’s leading the country. Based on the blather, we have every reason to be concerned.